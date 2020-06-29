We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/MXN, GBP/USD, Gold & SPX

2020-06-29 15:30:00
Michael Boutros, Strategist
Share:

Weekly Technical Trade Levels on USD Majors / Commodities

US Dollar Majors Range at Key Technical Levels - Gold Breakout Still Vulnerable

We’re heading into the final days of June trade and the close of the month / quarter is always a red flag trading environment for near-term setups. That said, the US Dollar Index (DXY) and Euro are holding key multi-week ranges heading into the shortened holiday week and the levels are clear. For gold, the focus remains on uptrend resistance with the breakout rally still governed by this multi-year slope. In this webinar, we review the updated technical trade setups on DXY, EUR/USD, USD/JPY,USD/MXN, Gold(XAU/USD), S&P 500 (SPX500), GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD and NZD/USD. Stay nimble into the July open with US Non-farm Payrolls on tap Thursday.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Key Event Risk This Week

Economic Calendar - Key Data Releases - Weekly Event Risk

Economic Calendar - latest economic development and upcoming event risk

Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by Michael Boutros
New to Forex Trading? Get started with this Beginners Guide
Get My Guide

---Written by Michael Boutros, Currency Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

