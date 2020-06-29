Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/MXN, GBP/USD, Gold & SPX
US Dollar Majors Range at Key Technical Levels - Gold Breakout Still Vulnerable
We’re heading into the final days of June trade and the close of the month / quarter is always a red flag trading environment for near-term setups. That said, the US Dollar Index (DXY) and Euro are holding key multi-week ranges heading into the shortened holiday week and the levels are clear. For gold, the focus remains on uptrend resistance with the breakout rally still governed by this multi-year slope. In this webinar, we review the updated technical trade setups on DXY, EUR/USD, USD/JPY,USD/MXN, Gold(XAU/USD), S&P 500 (SPX500), GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD and NZD/USD. Stay nimble into the July open with US Non-farm Payrolls on tap Thursday.
Key Event Risk This Week
Written by Michael Boutros, Currency Strategist with DailyFX
