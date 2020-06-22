We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, USD/MXN, Gold & SPX
2020-06-22 15:30:00
Euro Bulls Persist, US Dollar Net Shorts Largest Since May 2018 - COT Report
2020-06-22 09:40:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Macro Matters: USD Rising Wedge - Gold, Oil Flirt with Breakouts
2020-06-22 15:30:00
Weekly Crude Oil Forecast: Draining Storages Buoy Prices
2020-06-22 14:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: S&P 500, Dow Jones, Gold Prices, US Dollar, USD/MXN
2020-06-22 12:30:00
Apple Closures Send Dow, S&P 500 Lower and Dollar Dons Safe Haven Suit
2020-06-22 01:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, USD/MXN, Gold & SPX
2020-06-22 15:30:00
Macro Matters: USD Rising Wedge - Gold, Oil Flirt with Breakouts
2020-06-22 15:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, USD/MXN, Gold & SPX
2020-06-22 15:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: S&P 500, Dow Jones, Gold Prices, US Dollar, USD/MXN
2020-06-22 12:30:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY & GBP/JPY Charts to Watch
2020-06-20 10:00:00
US Recession Watch, June 2020 - The Deceitful US Yield Curve
2020-06-18 17:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.11%, while traders in NZD/USD are at opposite extremes with 69.58%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/13Vywi8hrn
  • Fed's Rosengren: - Main street lending facility will be important to support the economy in 2H if recovery is not as swift as expected $DXY $SPX
  • Trump says he supports second round of stimulus checks: SCRIPPS - BBG
  • Both Brent oil and crude oil prices closed at their highest levels since early-March. Get your crude #oil market update from @CVecchioFX here: https://t.co/uVKgLmgyxz https://t.co/2lAWoQCt8u
  • BOC's Macklem says tool kit includes yield curve control and forward guidance - BBG
  • Commodities Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 1.06% Silver: 1.03% Gold: 0.70% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/QG9e2SsfUM
  • Forex Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 1.24% 🇦🇺AUD: 1.12% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.80% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.50% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.49% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.03% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/rLJKlaAlEh
  • Indices Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: 0.34% France 40: 0.24% US 500: 0.17% FTSE 100: 0.11% Wall Street: 0.08% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/OnU0D6xELZ
  • every time I see a comment from BoC's Macklem I can't help but think of special agent Burt Macklin from parks and rec. Chris Pratt before he became Peter Quill https://t.co/6RVCvB7F2Y https://t.co/WNhEObp4wO
  • BOC's Macklem: - Not sure how damaged the economy is - Pandemic to have prolonged effect on oil prices - BBG
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, USD/MXN, Gold & SPX

Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, USD/MXN, Gold & SPX

2020-06-22 15:30:00
Michael Boutros, Strategist
Share:

Weekly Technical Trade Levels on USD Majors / Commodities

Critical Pivots for USD Majors - Gold Breakout Seeks Validation

The US Dollar Index (DXY) rallied into a critical resistance zone last week at 97.71/87 and the focus is on a reaction against this level to start the week with price already poised to mark an outside-day reversal in early New York trade. Likewise the USD Majors are in a similar scenario with Euro & Sterling testing near-term support zones. A close examination of the gold price breakout keeps the focus on today’s close with the rally vulnerable while below the yearly high at 1765. In this webinar, we review the updated technical trade setups on DXY, USD/CAD,Gold(XAU/USD), NZD/USD, USD/MXN, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CHF and S&P 500 (SPX500).

Starts in:
Live now:
Jun 29
( 12:06 GMT )
Live Weekly Strategy Webinars on Mondays at 12:30GMT
Weekly Scalping Webinar
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Key Event Risk This Week

Key Event Risk This Week - Economic Calendar - Data Releases

Economic Calendar - latest economic development and upcoming event risk

Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by Michael Boutros
New to Forex Trading? Get started with this Beginners Guide
Get My Guide

---Written by Michael Boutros, Currency Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Gold, SPX & Oil
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Gold, SPX & Oil
2020-06-15 15:30:00
Market Sentiment Sours, Hitting AUD/USD, EUR/USD, GBP/USD | Webinar
Market Sentiment Sours, Hitting AUD/USD, EUR/USD, GBP/USD | Webinar
2020-06-09 12:15:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, GBP/USD, USD/MXN, AUD/USD, Gold & SPX
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, GBP/USD, USD/MXN, AUD/USD, Gold & SPX
2020-06-08 15:30:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2020-06-02 19:57:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Bullish
USD/CAD
Bullish
GBP/USD
Mixed
Gold
Bullish
US 500
Bullish
USDOLLAR
News & Analysis at your fingertips.