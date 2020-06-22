Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, USD/MXN, Gold & SPX

IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.11%, while traders in NZD/USD are at opposite extremes with 69.58%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/13Vywi8hrn

Fed's Rosengren: - Main street lending facility will be important to support the economy in 2H if recovery is not as swift as expected $DXY $SPX

Trump says he supports second round of stimulus checks: SCRIPPS - BBG

Both Brent oil and crude oil prices closed at their highest levels since early-March. Get your crude #oil market update from @CVecchioFX here: https://t.co/uVKgLmgyxz https://t.co/2lAWoQCt8u

BOC's Macklem says tool kit includes yield curve control and forward guidance - BBG

Commodities Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 1.06% Silver: 1.03% Gold: 0.70% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/QG9e2SsfUM

Forex Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 1.24% 🇦🇺AUD: 1.12% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.80% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.50% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.49% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.03% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/rLJKlaAlEh

Indices Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: 0.34% France 40: 0.24% US 500: 0.17% FTSE 100: 0.11% Wall Street: 0.08% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/OnU0D6xELZ

every time I see a comment from BoC's Macklem I can't help but think of special agent Burt Macklin from parks and rec. Chris Pratt before he became Peter Quill https://t.co/6RVCvB7F2Y https://t.co/WNhEObp4wO