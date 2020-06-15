We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Gold, SPX & Oil
2020-06-15 15:30:00
2020-06-15 15:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, Dow Jones, Gold Prices and Volatility Risk
2020-06-15 12:30:00
2020-06-15 12:30:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Gold, SPX & Oil
2020-06-15 15:30:00
2020-06-15 15:30:00
USD Eyeing Powell. Crude Oil, Euro Brace for Key OPEC & EU Meetings
2020-06-15 04:00:00
2020-06-15 04:00:00
S&P 500, Dow Start Week with Pullbacks and Support Tests
2020-06-15 14:35:00
2020-06-15 14:35:00
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, Dow Jones, Gold Prices and Volatility Risk
2020-06-15 12:30:00
2020-06-15 12:30:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Gold, SPX & Oil
2020-06-15 15:30:00
2020-06-15 15:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, Dow Jones, Gold Prices and Volatility Risk
2020-06-15 12:30:00
2020-06-15 12:30:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Gold, SPX & Oil
2020-06-15 15:30:00
2020-06-15 15:30:00
GBP/USD, GBP/AUD and FTSE 100 Latest - UK Market Webinar
2020-06-15 12:00:00
2020-06-15 12:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, Dow Jones, Gold Prices and Volatility Risk
2020-06-15 12:30:00
2020-06-15 12:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, Dow Jones, Gold Prices and Volatility Risk
2020-06-14 16:00:00
2020-06-14 16:00:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Gold, SPX & Oil

2020-06-15 15:30:00
Michael Boutros, Strategist
Share:

Weekly Technical Trade Levels on USD Majors / Commodities

Dollar Rebound Could be Short-Lived - Gold Reversal Approaching Near-term Support

Last week’s rebound in the US Dollar off support may have room to stretch but the focus is on topside exhaustion in the DXY just higher. Likewise the USD Majors are in focus with Euro, Loonie, Aussie and Sterling all reacting to key technical barriers last week. For gold, the outlook hinges on support just lower near 1700- weakness beyond this threshold could expose a larger correction in price. In this webinar, we review the updated technical trade setups on DXY, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, GBP/USD, S&P 500 (SPX500), Gold(XAU/USD), Crude Oil (WTI), USD/CHF and Silver (XAG/USD).

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Key Event Risk This Week

Economic Calendar - Key Data Releases - Weekly Event Risk

Economic Calendar - latest economic development and upcoming event risk

Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by Michael Boutros
New to Forex Trading? Get started with this Beginners Guide
Get My Guide

---Written by Michael Boutros, Currency Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/education/trading_tips/daily_trading_lesson/2017/10/20/Foundations-of-Technical-Analysis-Building-a-Trading-Strategy-MB.html?ref-author=Boutros?

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

