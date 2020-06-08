We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
News
US Dollar Outlook: DXY Down as USD/JPY & USD/CAD Drive Lower
2020-06-08 15:40:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, GBP/USD, USD/MXN, AUD/USD, Gold & SPX
2020-06-08 15:30:00
News
Crude Oil Prices Yawn at OPEC+ Cuts, World Bank Outlook Eyed
2020-06-08 02:00:00
Crude Oil Outlook: Big Gap & Resistance Levels in View
2020-06-07 00:00:00
News
Dow Soars Above 200-Day Average on NFPs, Will the Fed Keep the Dollar Sliding
2020-06-06 02:04:00
S&P 500 Surges as VIX 'Fear-Gauge' Implodes Post-Jobs Report
2020-06-05 17:30:00
News
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, GBP/USD, USD/MXN, AUD/USD, Gold & SPX
2020-06-08 15:30:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Key Support Level in Play
2020-06-08 09:30:00
News
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, GBP/USD, USD/MXN, AUD/USD, Gold & SPX
2020-06-08 15:30:00
GBP/USD, EUR/GBP and FTSE 100 Latest Outlook - UK Market Webinar
2020-06-08 12:29:00
News
US Dollar Outlook: DXY Down as USD/JPY & USD/CAD Drive Lower
2020-06-08 15:40:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, GBP/USD, USD/MXN, AUD/USD, Gold & SPX
2020-06-08 15:30:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, GBP/USD, USD/MXN, AUD/USD, Gold & SPX

Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, GBP/USD, USD/MXN, AUD/USD, Gold & SPX

2020-06-08 15:30:00
Michael Boutros, Strategist
Share:

Weekly Technical Trade Levels on USD Majors / Commodities

Dollar Losses take Index Towards Support- Gold at Key Resistance Zone

The Dollar Index fell more than 6.5% off the yearly highs with last week’s decline testing objective yearly-open support at 96.50. While the broader risk remains tilted to the downside, the immediate decline may be vulnerable while above this threshold. Likewise, the gold price sell-off tested a critical support confluence last week and the focus is on a reaction off 1669/73. The same technical stance can be seen across the USD Majors and levels are clear as we head into this week’s FOMC interest rate decision. In this webinar, we review the updated technical trade setups on DXY, EUR/USD,GBP/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CAD, USD/MXN, Gold(XAU/USD), S&P 500 (SPX500), AUD/USD, and GBP/JPY.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Key Event Risk This Week

Economic Calendar - Key Data Releases - Weekly Event Risk

Economic Calendar - latest economic development and upcoming event risk

Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by Michael Boutros
New to Forex Trading? Get started with this Beginners Guide
Get My Guide

---Written by Michael Boutros, Currency Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

