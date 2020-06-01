Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Gold & SPX
Weekly Technical Trade Levels on USD Majors / Commodities
- Technical trade setups we’re tracking across the USD Majors / Commodities this week
- Updated trade levels on Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Gold, SPX and more!
- New to Gold Trading? Get started with this Free How to Trade Gold -Beginners Guide
Dollar Losses take Index Towards Support- Gold at Key Resistance Zone
It’s the start of a new month with the economic calendar stacked this week. As markets attempt to navigate the economic re-opening, a surge of civil unrest has threatens to further hamper the outlook for growth moving forward. That said, markets are poised to open June trade at critical technical levels and we’re looking for guidance early in the week. DXY is trading just above a key support barrier while gold continues to trade just below resistance. In this webinar, we review the updated technical trade setups on DXY, EUR/USD,USD/JPY, USD/CAD, S&P 500 (SPX500), Gold(XAU/USD), AUD/USD, AUD/NZD and GBP/USD.
For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy
Key Event Risk This Week
Economic Calendar - latest economic development and upcoming event risk
---Written by Michael Boutros, Currency Strategist with DailyFX
Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex
DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.