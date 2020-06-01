We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
EUR/USD
News
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Gold & SPX
2020-06-01 15:30:00
Forex Economic Calendar Week Ahead: RBA, BOC, ECB Meetings; Canada & US Jobs Reports
2020-06-01 14:10:00
Oil - US Crude
News
Crude Oil Prices Rise as Trump Talks Hong Kong, Gold Up on US Unrest
2020-06-01 03:30:00
Crude Oil Prices Stalling at Resistance, Multi-Week Uptrend at Risk?
2020-05-31 00:00:00
Wall Street
News
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 & DAX 30 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2020-06-01 15:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: AUD, CAD, GBP, Brexit Talks, Dow Jones, USD, NFPs
2020-06-01 12:30:00
Gold
News
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Gold & SPX
2020-06-01 15:30:00
Forex Economic Calendar Week Ahead: RBA, BOC, ECB Meetings; Canada & US Jobs Reports
2020-06-01 14:10:00
GBP/USD
News
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short GBP/USD for the first time since May 06, 2020 when GBP/USD traded near 1.23.
2020-06-01 16:23:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Gold & SPX
2020-06-01 15:30:00
USD/JPY
News
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Gold & SPX
2020-06-01 15:30:00
Forex Economic Calendar Week Ahead: RBA, BOC, ECB Meetings; Canada & US Jobs Reports
2020-06-01 14:10:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Gold & SPX

Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Gold & SPX

2020-06-01 15:30:00
Michael Boutros, Strategist
Share:

Weekly Technical Trade Levels on USD Majors / Commodities

Dollar Losses take Index Towards Support- Gold at Key Resistance Zone

It’s the start of a new month with the economic calendar stacked this week. As markets attempt to navigate the economic re-opening, a surge of civil unrest has threatens to further hamper the outlook for growth moving forward. That said, markets are poised to open June trade at critical technical levels and we’re looking for guidance early in the week. DXY is trading just above a key support barrier while gold continues to trade just below resistance. In this webinar, we review the updated technical trade setups on DXY, EUR/USD,USD/JPY, USD/CAD, S&P 500 (SPX500), Gold(XAU/USD), AUD/USD, AUD/NZD and GBP/USD.

Starts in:
Live now:
Jun 08
( 12:06 GMT )
Live Weekly Strategy Webinars on Mondays at 12:30GMT
Weekly Scalping Webinar
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Key Event Risk This Week

Economic Calendar - Key Event Risk This Week - Data Releases

Economic Calendar - latest economic development and upcoming event risk

Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by Michael Boutros
New to Forex Trading? Get started with this Beginners Guide
Get My Guide

---Written by Michael Boutros, Currency Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

