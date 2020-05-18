We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY, SPX & Gold
2020-05-18 15:00:00
Markets Weekly Outlook: Dow Jones, Gold Prices, US Dollar, Fed, Earnings
2020-05-18 13:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Weekly Outlook: Dow Jones, Gold Prices, US Dollar, Fed, Earnings
2020-05-18 13:00:00
Weekly Crude Oil Technical Forecast: Livin' on a Prayer
2020-05-18 12:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, DAX 30 Price Forecast for Next Week
2020-05-18 15:30:00
Markets Weekly Outlook: Dow Jones, Gold Prices, US Dollar, Fed, Earnings
2020-05-18 13:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY, SPX & Gold
2020-05-18 15:00:00
Markets Weekly Outlook: Dow Jones, Gold Prices, US Dollar, Fed, Earnings
2020-05-18 13:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY, SPX & Gold
2020-05-18 15:00:00
Markets Weekly Outlook: Dow Jones, Gold Prices, US Dollar, Fed, Earnings
2020-05-18 13:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY, SPX & Gold
2020-05-18 15:00:00
Japanese Yen Forecast: Key USD/JPY Levels to Watch
2020-05-18 11:15:00
More View more
Breaking news

France and Germany Propose for EU to Jointly Raise Debt

Real Time News
  • Will the Netherlands "Go Dutch"? https://t.co/QvEjAFSfR2
  • US Three-Month Bills Draw .130% Primary Dealers Accepted: 48.9% Indirect Bidders Accepted: 46.2% Direct Bidders Accepted: 4.9% B/C Ratio: 2.91
  • US Six-Month Bills Draw 0.150% Primary Dealers Accepted: 45.9% Indirect Bidders Accepted: 43.2% Direct Bidders Accepted: 10.9% B/C Ratio: 3.13
  • French President Macron says that members of EU would share burden of repaying fund
  • Happy Monday 🌞 traders! @DailyFX Chief Strategist, @JohnKicklighter highlights key market movements as we head into the US market session. Tune in 👇 https://t.co/ia4ASKfQT8
  • Technical Trade Levels: #Dollar, $EURUSD, $USDCAD, $USDJPY, $SPX & #Gold (Webinar Archive) - https://t.co/mfHaVJtuVo
  • French President Macron says for the first time France and Germany propose for EU to raise debt jointly $EUR
  • Uber explores opportunities to sell non-core businesses, looks to cut roughly 3,000 jobs
  • Atlanta Fed believes that US GDP could fall by as much as 42.8% in Q2
  • BoE's Tenreyro states that the longer the lockdown the longer the timeframe that stimulus will be needed $GBP
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY, SPX & Gold

Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY, SPX & Gold

2020-05-18 15:00:00
Michael Boutros, Strategist
Share:

Weekly Technical Trade Levels on USD Majors / Commodities

Covid-19 Vaccine Headlines Drive SPX back into Resistance– Gold Breakout Under Review

Markets remain headline driven with the participants focused on the re-opening efforts across the globe and extremely sensitive news on developments in Covid-19 therapeutics / vaccines. Despite the recent volatility, markets largely remain rangebound with price action across the majors continuing to contract within the monthly opening-ranges. The gold breakout is in question as price tests fresh multi-year highs and we’re looking for guidance with today’s close. In this webinar, we review the updated technical trade setups on DXY, EUR/USD,USD/JPY, USD/CAD, Crude Oil (WTI), GBP/USD, Gold(XAU/USD), S&P 500 (SPX500), AUD/USD, NZD/USD, AUD/NZD and EUR/JPY.

Starts in:
Live now:
May 25
( 12:05 GMT )
Live Weekly Strategy Webinars on Mondays at 12:30GMT
Weekly Scalping Webinar
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Key Event Risk This Week

Economic Calendar - Key Data Releases this week

Economic Calendar - latest economic development and upcoming event risk

Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by Michael Boutros
New to Forex Trading? Get started with this Beginners Guide
Get My Guide

---Written by Michael Boutros, Currency Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Equity Bifurcation: US Dollar Builds into Range
US Equity Bifurcation: US Dollar Builds into Range
2020-05-12 20:26:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/JPY, USD/MXN, SPX & Gold
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/JPY, USD/MXN, SPX & Gold
2020-05-11 15:00:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, USD/MXN, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, SPX & Gold
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, USD/MXN, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, SPX & Gold
2020-05-04 15:00:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, USD/MXN, NZD/USD, USD/CAD, Oil & Gold
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, USD/MXN, NZD/USD, USD/CAD, Oil & Gold
2020-04-20 15:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/CAD
Mixed
USD/JPY
Bearish
AUD/USD
Mixed
NZD/USD
Mixed
GBP/USD
Mixed
Gold
Bullish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.