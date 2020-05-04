Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, USD/MXN, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, SPX & Gold
US Dollar / S&P 500 Rebounds Could be Short-lived – Breakouts Pending into the May Open
Range, range, range! While there are numerous near-term setups in play, heading into the start of the month the US Dollar Majors largely remain within the confines of the April opening-range. It’s a big week for markets as more states come online in the US with key jobs reports on tap from the US and Canada. In this webinar, we review the updated technical trade setups on DXY, EUR/USD,S&P 500 (SPX500), USD/JPY, AUD/USD, USD/MXN, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, Gold(XAU/USD), USD/CHF, EUR/AUD, AUD/NZD.
Key Event Risk This Week
