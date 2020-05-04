We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, USD/MXN, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, SPX & Gold
2020-05-04 15:00:00
2020-05-04 15:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, S&P 500, US Dollar, Non-Farm Payrolls
2020-05-04 12:30:00
2020-05-04 12:30:00
Crude Oil Forecast: Rebound Heads Towards Overhead Supply
2020-05-04 16:00:00
2020-05-04 16:00:00
Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Oil - US Crude for the first time since Jan 06, 2020 when Oil - US Crude traded near 6,240.30.
2020-05-04 14:23:00
2020-05-04 14:23:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, S&P 500, US Dollar, Non-Farm Payrolls
2020-05-04 12:30:00
2020-05-04 12:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, S&P 500, US Dollar, Non-Farm Payrolls
2020-05-03 16:00:00
2020-05-03 16:00:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, USD/MXN, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, SPX & Gold
2020-05-04 15:00:00
2020-05-04 15:00:00
Investors Positioning for Crude Oil Rally, Gold Bulls Persist - COT Report
2020-05-04 11:00:00
2020-05-04 11:00:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, USD/MXN, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, SPX & Gold
2020-05-04 15:00:00
2020-05-04 15:00:00
GBP/USD, EUR/GBP and GBP/NZD Outlooks - Weekly UK Webinar
2020-05-04 12:20:00
2020-05-04 12:20:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, USD/MXN, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, SPX & Gold
2020-05-04 15:00:00
2020-05-04 15:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, S&P 500, US Dollar, Non-Farm Payrolls
2020-05-04 12:30:00
2020-05-04 12:30:00
Real Time News
  • BOC's Wilkins: - Nearly 90% of balance sheet growth will mature within a year - The Bank of Canada has obtained indemnity agreements on purchase programs
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 95.84%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 73.00%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/ivu8Q75JGI
  • The price of #gold trades in a narrow range as governments across the US start to roll back the stay-at-home orders. Get your $XAUUSD market update from @DavidJSong here: https://t.co/ZaY1aEOlKC https://t.co/Mdccv0QyHp
  • Commodities Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 2.38% Gold: 0.24% Silver: -0.92% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/wlDo0ujzn2
  • Forex Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.07% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.03% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.14% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.55% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.57% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.69% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/rvEQDQ0F3O
  • Indices Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: France 40: 0.26% FTSE 100: 0.21% Germany 30: 0.14% US 500: -0.46% Wall Street: -0.94% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/0Ai65SdsnO
  • Technical Trade Levels: #Dollar, $USDMXN, $GBPUSD, $USDCAD, $SPX & #Gold (Webinar Archive) - https://t.co/PeRUPdAAlb
  • Italy reports a budget deficit in April of 17.9 B Euros
  • US Six-Month Bills Draw 0.130% Primary Dealers Accepted: 45.9% Indirect Bidders Accepted: 47.7% Direct Bidders Accepted: 6.3% B/C Ratio: 2.99
  • US Three-Month Bills Draw 0.110% Primary Dealers Accepted: 48.8% Indirect Bidders Accepted: 49.8% Direct Bidders Accepted: 1.4% B/C Ratio: 3.00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, USD/MXN, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, SPX & Gold

2020-05-04 15:00:00
Michael Boutros, Strategist
Share:

Weekly Technical Trade Levels on USD Majors / Commodities

US Dollar / S&P 500 Rebounds Could be Short-lived – Breakouts Pending into the May Open

Range, range, range! While there are numerous near-term setups in play, heading into the start of the month the US Dollar Majors largely remain within the confines of the April opening-range. It’s a big week for markets as more states come online in the US with key jobs reports on tap from the US and Canada. In this webinar, we review the updated technical trade setups on DXY, EUR/USD,S&P 500 (SPX500), USD/JPY, AUD/USD, USD/MXN, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, Gold(XAU/USD), USD/CHF, EUR/AUD, AUD/NZD.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Key Event Risk This Week

Key Event Risk This Week - Economic Calendar - Data Releases

Economic Calendar - latest economic development and upcoming event risk

Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by Michael Boutros
New to Forex Trading? Get started with this Beginners Guide
Get My Guide

---Written by Michael Boutros, Currency Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

