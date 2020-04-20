We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, USD/MXN, NZD/USD, USD/CAD, Oil & Gold
2020-04-20 15:30:00
Euro Forecast: More Weakness Due in EUR/USD and EUR/JPY Rates?
2020-04-20 14:45:00
USD/MXN Price Primed for Uptrend Continuation Amid Oil Rout
2020-04-20 16:30:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, USD/MXN, NZD/USD, USD/CAD, Oil & Gold
2020-04-20 15:30:00
Dow Jones, US Dollar, Crude Oil, Earnings, Euro, EU Summit: Week Ahead
2020-04-20 12:30:00
Dow Jones, US Dollar, Crude Oil, Earnings, Euro, EU Summit: Week Ahead
2020-04-19 16:00:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, USD/MXN, NZD/USD, USD/CAD, Oil & Gold
2020-04-20 15:30:00
Dow Jones, US Dollar, Crude Oil, Earnings, Euro, EU Summit: Week Ahead
2020-04-20 12:30:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, USD/MXN, NZD/USD, USD/CAD, Oil & Gold
2020-04-20 15:30:00
EUR/GBP, GBP/USD and GBP/NZD Prices and Outlook - UK Webinar
2020-04-20 13:30:00
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY in Search of Next Big Move
2020-04-18 16:00:00
S&P 500 Extends Its 31% Recovery, Has Confidence Been Restored to the Market?
2020-04-18 03:00:00
  • RT @BChappatta: *CME SAYS MAY WTI FUTURES CAN TRADE NEGATIVE and we're down below $5 a barrel https://t.co/IYfnKHSY5B
  • $USDMXN Forecast: USD/MXN Price Primed for Uptrend Continuation Amid Oil Rout -via @DailyFX "Up 30% since mid-February, but down 7% from its YTD high, the US Dollar to Mexican Peso looks set on continuing its surge as #CrudeOil crashes." Full Analysis: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2020/04/20/usdmxn-usd-mxn-price-primed-for-uptrend-continuation-amid-oil-rout.html
  • Reminder, CME made an announcement about negative prices last week #OOTT https://t.co/Mh73CthOHP https://t.co/GbmLFOob5F
  • CME states that May WTI future can trade negative #OOTT
  • UK reports least daily deaths since April 6th
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 95.98%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 75.67%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/hKWln9QJIf
  • US restaurants on track to lose some $240 B by the end of 2020 - currently seeking more aid
  • The #Dow Jones and S&P 500 rose last week despite the US accumulating a grand total of 22 million jobless claims over the course of four weeks. Get your market update here: https://t.co/Ue1ToEFDsU https://t.co/rrd2gtVy1X
  • Commodities Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 1.26% Gold: 0.59% Oil - US Crude: -7.67% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/0Ofe1mOkez
  • Forex Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.78% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.39% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.09% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.08% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.18% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.37% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/FRwpkNfcJo
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, USD/MXN, NZD/USD, USD/CAD, Oil & Gold

Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, USD/MXN, NZD/USD, USD/CAD, Oil & Gold

2020-04-20 15:30:00
Michael Boutros, Strategist
Share:

Weekly Technical Trade Levels on USD Majors / Commodities

US Dollar, Euro Consolidate within April Range - Gold Vulnerable – Oil Targets Key Support

The US Dollar Majors have been consolidating within their respective monthly opening-ranges and we’re looking for breakouts this week to offer some guidance. Gold prices are rebounding off uptrend support into the start of the week but the metal remains vulnerable for a deeper set-back while below the high-day close at 1726. Meanwhile, the oil decline has taken another leg down today with WTI approaching key long-term lateral support targets just lower. In this webinar, we review the updated technical trade setups on DXY, EUR/USD,USD/CAD, CAD/JPY, GBP/USD, Gold(XAU/USD), USD/MXN, AUD/USD, NZD/USD, S&P 500 (SPX500),Crude Oil (WTI), USD/CHF, and DAX.

Apr 27
( 12:04 GMT )
Live Weekly Strategy Webinars on Mondays at 12:30GMT
Weekly Scalping Webinar
For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Key Event Risk This Week

Economic Calendar - Key Data Releases - Weekly Event Risk

Economic Calendar - latest economic development and upcoming event risk

Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by Michael Boutros
New to Forex Trading? Get started with this Beginners Guide
Get My Guide

---Written by Michael Boutros, Currency Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

