Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, USD/MXN, NZD/USD, USD/CAD, Oil & Gold
US Dollar, Euro Consolidate within April Range - Gold Vulnerable – Oil Targets Key Support
The US Dollar Majors have been consolidating within their respective monthly opening-ranges and we’re looking for breakouts this week to offer some guidance. Gold prices are rebounding off uptrend support into the start of the week but the metal remains vulnerable for a deeper set-back while below the high-day close at 1726. Meanwhile, the oil decline has taken another leg down today with WTI approaching key long-term lateral support targets just lower. In this webinar, we review the updated technical trade setups on DXY, EUR/USD,USD/CAD, CAD/JPY, GBP/USD, Gold(XAU/USD), USD/MXN, AUD/USD, NZD/USD, S&P 500 (SPX500),Crude Oil (WTI), USD/CHF, and DAX.
Key Event Risk This Week
