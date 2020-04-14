We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: USD/CAD, EUR/USD
2020-04-14 19:00:00
US Recession Watch, April 2020 - Recession Odds Artificially Low
2020-04-14 14:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Australian Dollar Outlook Eyes Chart Setup, Crude Oil Looks Past OPEC
2020-04-13 23:00:00
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, Gold, GBP/USD, USD/CAD & AUD/USD
2020-04-13 15:30:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Lifts Despite Grim IMF Economic Outlook for 2020
2020-04-14 17:30:00
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, Gold, GBP/USD, USD/CAD & AUD/USD
2020-04-13 15:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Recession Watch, April 2020 - Recession Odds Artificially Low
2020-04-14 14:00:00
Gold Prices Soar to Multi-Year Highs; Potential Drivers For The Next Leg Higher
2020-04-14 09:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Sterling Price Outlook: British Pound Breakout at Risk- GBP/USD Levels
2020-04-14 15:30:00
US Recession Watch, April 2020 - Recession Odds Artificially Low
2020-04-14 14:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Recession Watch, April 2020 - Recession Odds Artificially Low
2020-04-14 14:00:00
Japanese Yen Strength Pushes USD/JPY Down To Key Support
2020-04-14 02:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • The Dow Jones moves off of its intraday high but remains in positive territory $DJI https://t.co/RjF18JUYPe
  • US Dollar Price Action Setups: USD/CAD, EUR/USD https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/video/live_events/2020/04/14/US-Dollar-Price-Action-Setups-Webinar-JS-USD-CAD-EUR-USD-US-to-Canadian-Dollar.html $USDCAD $EURUSD https://t.co/mITWWoT5oc
  • #Recession odds are rising once again, no surprise due to recent jobless claims data around the #coronavirus pandemic. The 3m10s spread is currently 54.5-bps; on the last day of November it was 22.1-bps. Get your market update from @CVecchioFX here: https://t.co/uKvwlvSSTx https://t.co/coU35hLuqN
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 USD Fed's Bostic to Speak to Alabama Works due at 19:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-04-14
  • As the IMF reminds of the onset of global recession and the precarious nature of financial stability, the 10-year US Treasury yield's 5-day ATR (short-term volatility) relative to the 20-day (med-term) has dropped to its lowest since Nov 2015 https://t.co/l9xCNiP1Gq
  • Commodities Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 2.47% Gold: 1.38% Oil - US Crude: 0.48% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/UHULHBklN5
  • $GBPJPY just the other day bumped its head up against resistance around 13575 after rising up out of a short-term range. Get your GBP/JPY market update from @PaulRobinsonFX here:https://t.co/P5poRFBgsa https://t.co/lPCb2WJob9
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 95.16%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 75.70%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/u26hPCqod9
  • Indices Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: 2.95% Wall Street: 2.39% Germany 30: 0.26% France 40: 0.08% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/qVhXqIjxer
  • $USDJPY Daily Pivot Points: S3: 106.59 S2: 107.18 S1: 107.46 R1: 108.05 R2: 108.36 R3: 108.95 https://www.dailyfx.com/pivot-points?ref=SubNav?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr
US Dollar Price Action Setups: USD/CAD, EUR/USD

US Dollar Price Action Setups: USD/CAD, EUR/USD

2020-04-14 19:00:00
James Stanley, Strategist
Share:

US Dollar, USD/CAD, EUR/USD Price Analysis:

  • The US Dollar has continued to drop following last week’s sell-off.
  • This webinar looked across the macro landscape, focusing-in on the US Dollar and related pairs.
  • Tomorrow brings a Bank of Canada rate decision and USD/CAD will likely remain in focus. EUR/USD also remains of interest.

US Dollar Continues Last Week’s Drop

The US Dollar has started this week with the same theme of weakness that defined last week’s backdrop in the currency. Following a riveting move in the middle of March, the US Dollar has now put in two weeks of digestion, and there remains a valid case on either side of the matter. For USD bulls – the driver is continued risk aversion, similar to the push that brought a trough-to-peak 8.8% move into the fray over 10 days in the middle of last month. On the weak side of the US Dollar – the driver would be the boatloads of stimulus that’s already been announced with the likely announcement of even more should the US economy require it.

In US Dollar price action, little could be qualified as extremely clear at the moment. Prices are sitting on the 50% marker of last month’s major move. This can keep the door open for themes of strength in the currency, although finding amenable pairings may remain of a challenge.

US Dollar Daily Price Chart

US Dollar Price Action Setups: USD/CAD, EUR/USD

Chart prepared by James Stanley; USD, DXY on Tradingview

USD/CAD Breaks Down – Bank of Canada on Deck

Tomorrow brings a Bank of Canada rate decision and the BoC has been very active of recent, as well as the Fed. I had looked into the setup late last week as a short-term descending triangle formation had formed. That formation has since filled-in with price action dropping down to a fresh low. But, as looked at in this webinar, there may be a type of trap forming as the setup looks very clean to the short-side; and has for a bit now yet sellers haven’t taken advantage of the situation, keeping the door open for a topside retracement ahead of tomorrow’s Bank of Canada rate decision.

USD/CAD BULLISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -14% 31% 14%
Weekly -14% 48% 24%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

USD/CAD Hourly Price Chart

USDCAD Hourly Price Chart

EUR/USD: Crawling Back to 1.1000

On the long side of the US Dollar, traders may be challenged to find much of attraction, particularly on a longer-term basis. EUR/USD may be a candidate, however, as the longer-term setup has the pair near a very key area of support, as looked at below on the monthly chart.

EUR/USD MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -1% -6% -4%
Weekly -7% 21% 4%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

EUR/USD Monthly Price Chart

EURUSD Monthly Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; EURUSD on Tradingview

On a shorter-term basis, price action in EUR/USD has taken on a corrective tone, bouncing from last week’s lows within the confines of a rising wedge formation. This also looks similar to a bear flag but replace the bullish channel with the rising wedge, which can keep the door open for short-side approaches in the pair.

EUR/USD Four-Hour Price Chart

EURUSD Four Hour Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; EURUSD on Tradingview

--- Written by James Stanley, Strategist for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow James on Twitter: @JStanleyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Sentiment Improves Towards GBP/USD, AUD/USD, NZD/USD | Webinar
Sentiment Improves Towards GBP/USD, AUD/USD, NZD/USD | Webinar
2020-04-14 12:15:00
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, Gold, GBP/USD, USD/CAD & AUD/USD
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, Gold, GBP/USD, USD/CAD & AUD/USD
2020-04-13 15:30:00
Price Action Setups: Dow, Nasdaq 100, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CHF
Price Action Setups: Dow, Nasdaq 100, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CHF
2020-04-07 20:10:00
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD & Gold
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD & Gold
2020-04-06 15:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Mixed
News & Analysis at your fingertips.