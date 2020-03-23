Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD & Gold

IMF forecasts recovery in 2021

IMF expects #coronavirus pandemic to cause global recession

Lombardy registers decrease of hospitalized patients, Milan sees lowering trend for new #Coronavirus cases

RT @EUCouncilPress: The teleconference of Economy and Finance Ministers on the economic impact of #COVID19 has ended. #EU2020HR The minis…

RT @EdMountfield: The @WorldBank Group will provide up to $150B over 15 months for safety nets & recovery programs in developing countries.…

Boeing announces plans to shutdown Puget Sound area factories for 2 weeks, $BA halted

Looking for a new way to trade reversals? One of the most used reversal candle patterns is known as the Harami. Like most candlestick formation patterns, the Harami tells a story about sentiment in the market. Get better with trading reversals here: https://t.co/uh3NwgHBVv https://t.co/Re7unwuQse

IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.38%, while traders in EUR/GBP are at opposite extremes with 70.88%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/kKXdJ8nQFM

US Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer says they are close to a compromise on a stimulus bill for the US