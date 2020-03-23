We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
EUR/USD
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD & Gold
2020-03-23 15:30:00
EUR/USD Price Forecast: Will Euro Fall Further vs US Dollar?
2020-03-23 11:15:00
Oil Price Technical Forecast: RSI on Cusp of Flashing Buy Signal
2020-03-22 05:00:00
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Is USD/CAD Still Bullish as Breakout Stalls?
2020-03-22 02:34:00
US Dollar Gains, Crude Oil Sinks, Dow Jones Repeats 2008 Despite Stimulus Wave
2020-03-23 13:30:00
Dow Jones Rises, USD Drops as Fed Announce Unlimited QE
2020-03-23 12:58:00
Gold
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD & Gold
2020-03-23 15:30:00
US Dollar Gains, Crude Oil Sinks, Dow Jones Repeats 2008 Despite Stimulus Wave
2020-03-23 13:30:00
GBP/USD
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD & Gold
2020-03-23 15:30:00
GBP/USD, EUR/GBP and FTSE 100 Prices and Oulook - UK Webinar
2020-03-23 13:36:00
USD/JPY
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD & Gold
2020-03-23 15:30:00
US Dollar Gains, Crude Oil Sinks, Dow Jones Repeats 2008 Despite Stimulus Wave
2020-03-23 13:30:00
Fed will purchase MBS and Treasuries in the amount needed

Real Time News
  • IMF forecasts recovery in 2021
  • IMF expects #coronavirus pandemic to cause global recession
  • Lombardy registers decrease of hospitalized patients, Milan sees lowering trend for new #Coronavirus cases
  • RT @EUCouncilPress: The teleconference of Economy and Finance Ministers on the economic impact of #COVID19 has ended. #EU2020HR The minis…
  • RT @EdMountfield: The @WorldBank Group will provide up to $150B over 15 months for safety nets & recovery programs in developing countries.…
  • Boeing announces plans to shutdown Puget Sound area factories for 2 weeks, $BA halted
  • Looking for a new way to trade reversals? One of the most used reversal candle patterns is known as the Harami. Like most candlestick formation patterns, the Harami tells a story about sentiment in the market. Get better with trading reversals here: https://t.co/uh3NwgHBVv https://t.co/Re7unwuQse
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.38%, while traders in EUR/GBP are at opposite extremes with 70.88%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/kKXdJ8nQFM
  • US Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer says they are close to a compromise on a stimulus bill for the US
  • The $USD Index still trades near three-year highs despite bearish Fed developments as FX volatility hangs around extreme levels. Get your US Dollar market update from @RichDvorakFX here: https://t.co/aqxiVMYfar https://t.co/EMwcoi6fc3
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD & Gold

Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD & Gold

2020-03-23 15:30:00
Michael Boutros, Strategist
Weekly Technical Trade Levels on USD Majors / Commodities

Coronavirus Recession Fears take Center Stage- Gold Stabilizing above Support

Markets have been in freefall as the Coronavirus global pandemic threatens a deep recession in the world's largest economy. Risk aversion has benefited the US Dollar despite 150bps in interest rate cuts from the Federal Reserve this month with the central bank announcing new measure today in an attempt to shore up markets. The plunge in equity markets has started to fuel inflows into gold with XAU/USD showing signs of life at fresh 2020 lows. While the effects of the covid-19 breakout are likely to be lasting, the recent stretch has taken prices into key long-term technical levels and we're looking for a reaction early in the week. In this webinar, we review the updated technical trade setups on DXY, EUR/USD,GBP/USD, AUD/USD, Gold(XAU/USD), USD/CAD, S&P 500 (SPX500),USD/JPY, NZD/USD and USD/CHF.

Mar 30
( 12:03 GMT )
Live Weekly Strategy Webinars on Mondays at 12:30GMT
Weekly Scalping Webinar
For a complete breakdown of Michael's trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Key Event Risk This Week

Economic Calendar - Key Data Releases this Week - US Dollar, Sterling, Euro Event Risk

Economic Calendar - latest economic development and upcoming event risk

---Written by Michael Boutros, Currency Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

Related Articles

King Dollar Dominates as the S&P Grasps at Support - Webinar
King Dollar Dominates as the S&P Grasps at Support - Webinar
2020-03-19 19:00:00
US Dollar Price Action - Trade or Fade: EUR/USD, GBP/USD
US Dollar Price Action - Trade or Fade: EUR/USD, GBP/USD
2020-03-17 19:00:00
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/MXN, USD/JPY & Gold
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/MXN, USD/JPY & Gold
2020-03-16 15:00:00
USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY & More: Charts for Next Week
USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY & More: Charts for Next Week
2020-03-13 11:45:00
