We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action - Trade or Fade: EUR/USD, GBP/USD
2020-03-17 19:00:00
EUR/USD Braces For ZEW Data, Retail Sales as Virus Sours Sentiment
2020-03-17 08:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices on Verge of Testing 2016 Lows and Worse
2020-03-17 12:00:00
Crude Oil Price Climbs off the Lows but Recovery Remains Unlikely
2020-03-16 18:15:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Drops 13 Percent, VIX Soars Past 80, Mind Correlations and Liquidity
2020-03-17 03:00:00
Stocks Suffer Second Largest Decline in History as VIX Extends Higher
2020-03-16 20:40:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Finds Support- Coronavirus Timeline Grows
2020-03-17 16:30:00
Gold Price Outlook: Are Gold Prices Still a Safe-Haven?
2020-03-17 10:05:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action - Trade or Fade: EUR/USD, GBP/USD
2020-03-17 19:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: EUR/GBP Advance Set to Continue
2020-03-17 09:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Market Sentiment Showing Few Signs of Recovering | Webinar
2020-03-17 13:00:00
Japanese Yen Beating US Dollar In Coronavirus Haven Battle
2020-03-17 03:25:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • As far as daily performance goes, this is generally a reasonable performance from the $SPX. Die-hard bulls and those that ignored their stops 2 weeks ago want a V-Bottom, but that would more likely lead to a faster stallout and resumed tumble https://t.co/l5l7vbV9Cf
  • White House seeking $1 trillion or more in stimulus for virus - BBG
  • Indices Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: France 40: 0.83% Germany 30: 0.61% US 500: 0.11% Wall Street: -0.00% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/Jg4UYGUDwi
  • Canadian Dollar Price Outlook: Loonie Crushed, USD/CAD Explodes https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/session_briefing/daily_fundamentals/2020/03/17/Canadian-Dollar-Price-Outlook-Loonie-Crushed-JS-USDCAD-US-to-Canadian-Dollar-Explodes.html https://t.co/e98zUkg41b
  • $GBPUSD finds support as Chancellor of the Exchequer Sunak addresses House of Commons https://t.co/9Sg19tLMhY
  • The $USD Index (DXY) sets its sights back on the 100.00 handle after USD price action rips nearly 5% higher over the last six trading sessions. Get your US Dollar market update from @RichDvorakFX here: https://t.co/6f39mrRsDP https://t.co/PCjXqiWx1a
  • UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Sunak: - Will discuss a specific support package in the coming days for airlines $GBPUSD
  • UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Sunak: - Making 330 billion pounds of guarantees available to businesses - New lending facility has been agreed with BOE to provide low cost commercial paper
  • UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Sunak: - Continue to talk to G7 and G20 to coordinate response - We will use fiscal action to support the economy - Will take further steps in the coming days $GBPUSD
  • UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Sunak: - Not a time for ideology but a time to be bold - Government will give people the tools to get through this $GBPUSD
US Dollar Price Action - Trade or Fade: EUR/USD, GBP/USD

US Dollar Price Action - Trade or Fade: EUR/USD, GBP/USD

2020-03-17 19:00:00
James Stanley, Strategist
Share:

US Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD Price Analysis

  • Global markets remain in a vulnerable state, even with a trove of stimulus announcements in recent days.
  • Given the lack of continued strength in risk markets on the back of those announcements, combined with the profuse move of USD-strength, the question should be asked as to whether there are concerns around structural issues underlying the global economy.
  • The particular pain point appears to be Europe, as this is the current epicenter of the pandemic and European economies were already in a relatively fragile space before this all started to take place.

US Dollar With a Busy Past Month – Three Year Highs to Yearly Lows, and Back Again

Markets remain in flux and as discussed in the early portion of this webinar, it looks as though the door is open for continued volatility.

The world is collectively wrestling a pandemic scenario that’s upending modern medical systems. The fear is that this is going to soon happen in the United States as the number of reported cases of the novel coronavirus continues to increase at an exponential rate. There’s already been profound moves across many macro markets: But there’s perhaps another item of worry right now, and that’s whether the collateral impact of the near-certain slowdown causes a cascade of risk aversion, similar to what happened in the fall of 2008.

This is illustrated by the recent rush into the US Dollar, along with the rather obscene move in US treasuries with almost the entire US yield curve pushing to all-time-lows. In the US Dollar itself, the past few weeks have been especially eventful, as a sell-off in the early-portion of May has been entirely erased, and then some as markets have rushed back into the safety of the USD.

The US Dollar hit a fresh three-year-high less than a month ago. And then just a couple of weeks later, set a fresh yearly low. Already the USD is knocking on the door of that prior swing-high, threatening to make a run at the 100.00 marker on DXY.

At this point, across major FX-pairs, traders have to decide whether they want to chase the US Dollar higher, looking for a continuation of this recent theme of strength; or whether they want to fade the move.

US Dollar Weekly Price Chart

US Dollar Weekly Price Chart

USD on Tradingview

EUR/USD Back Below 1.1000 As Sellers Re-Take Control

Along with that crush of USD-strength has been a similar theme of Euro-weakness. Given current events, there may be concern of another European Financial Crisis as the continent is now the epicenter for the coronavirus. Given that the ECB was already stretched from a policy perspective, combined with the fact that many European economies were vulnerable even before the spread of the virus, the major concern now may be that the near-certain economic slowdown that will follow may create larger issues with sovereign debt from countries like Italy.

The big question here – can Christine Lagarde save the day should larger issues show. In EUR/USD, the pair just pushed below 1.1000 again, and there are a couple of areas of potential short-term lower-high resistance to show-up, with the nearby area of prior support around the 1.1052 level as the 61.8% retracement of the February bullish move.

EUR/USD Two-Hour Price Chart

EURUSD EUR/USD Two Hour Price Chart

EUR/USD on Tradingview

GBP/USD Encounters Long-Term Support

It’s been a brutal backdrop in Cable of recent, and GBP/USD has just re-tested a long-term trendline that had last come into play in August/September of last year. This trendline can be found by connecting swing lows in 1985 and 2016; the projection of which had helped to mark the low last year. There’s also a bit of confluence, as this is nearby the psychological 1.2000 level that came into play earlier today; combined with the 35-year low around 1.1950 from the flash crash of 2016. This could be an interesting area for those looking to fade the recent move of strength in the US Dollar.

GBP/USD Monthly Price Chart

GBPUSD Monthly Price Chart

GBP/USD on Tradingview

--- Written by James Stanley, Strategist for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow James on Twitter: @JStanleyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/MXN, USD/JPY & Gold
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/MXN, USD/JPY & Gold
2020-03-16 15:00:00
USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY & More: Charts for Next Week
USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY & More: Charts for Next Week
2020-03-13 11:45:00
S&P 500, US Dollar on Wild Rides as the World Wrestles with Risk
S&P 500, US Dollar on Wild Rides as the World Wrestles with Risk
2020-03-12 19:15:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2020-03-10 19:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Bearish
GBP/USD
Bearish
USDOLLAR
News & Analysis at your fingertips.