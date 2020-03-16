Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/MXN, USD/JPY & Gold

$SPX recovers losses since market open https://t.co/F09D5OKctF

NY Fed purchases $8 B in Treasury Coupons

The #DAX is down nearly 40% since the third week of February. With the #coronavirus figures having yet peaked, it may take a market closure to arrest the decline. Get your DAX market update from @PaulRobinsonFX here: https://t.co/BF6hfv8WEA https://t.co/vxVdISwlOJ

Technical Trade Levels: US #Dollar, $EURUSD, $USDMXN, $USDJPY & #Gold and more! (Webinar Archive) - https://t.co/oZKaEPKsaj

US #oil attempts to stage a recovery following a retest of the 28.0 level #OOTT https://t.co/gLpg2c73OQ

Forex Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 1.58% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.32% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.09% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.28% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.94% 🇦🇺AUD: -1.09% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/MU75tKEPz2

Indices Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: -4.78% France 40: -6.37% US 500: -7.37% Wall Street: -7.81% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/ORQsDivc5g

Here is the $SPX daily chart with gaps on the open below (a record drop btw). The red line below today's low is the -30% correction mark from highs. The blue line just below it is the Level 2 circuit breaker of a -13% drop on the day https://t.co/zXaxl0Qo6F