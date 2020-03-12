We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
News
S&P 500, US Dollar on Wild Rides as the World Wrestles with Risk
2020-03-12 19:15:00
VIX Spikes to Crisis Levels as Markets Crater to Coronavirus Fears
2020-03-12 17:00:00
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Further Weakness Likely Against USD and EUR
2020-03-12 10:00:00
Sterling Price Outlook: British Pound Heavy on BoE- GBP/USD Support?
2020-03-11 16:41:00
News
USD/JPY, AUD/USD, Dow Jones Outlook Bleak Post Trump Nation Address
2020-03-12 01:30:00
Yen, US Dollar Gain. Virus Pandemic Pushes Wall Street to Bear Market
2020-03-12 00:00:00
News
Gold Prices Drop Despite Coronavirus Scare, ECB in Focus
2020-03-12 06:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAUUSD Pulls Back, 1700 Looms Large - Gold Levels
2020-03-11 15:18:00
News
Canadian Dollar Price Outlook: Loonie, Oil Tanks on Coronavirus Panic
2020-03-12 15:30:00
Gold Prices Drop Despite Coronavirus Scare, ECB in Focus
2020-03-12 06:00:00
News
Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Ripple (XRP): Cryptocurrency Carnage, Prices Down 20%+
2020-03-12 11:27:00
Bitcoin Price Forecast: Reversal Pattern May Press BTC/USD to Multi-Month Low
2020-03-09 15:00:00
Real Time News
  • European and US indices forfeit months of gains in just three weeks as selling mounts and panic spreads - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2020/03/12/European-Indices-Suffer-Historic-Single-Day-Declines-Amid-Panic.html?ref-author=phanks&QPID=917701&CHID=9 https://t.co/zHij2HlABb
  • RT @lisaabramowicz1: Amazing that 30-year Treasury yields are rising right now as the S&P plunges more than 8%, especially after the New Yo…
  • - Norwegian to lay off 50% of staff - US gasoline futures plummet to lowest point since 2008 - France🇫🇷 closes schools from Monday - Italian🇮🇹 10-year sov bond yield spikes 55 bps - ECB🇪🇺 adds 120B Euro of net asset purchases through 2020 - Germany ready to ditch balanced budget
  • Since February peak: - S&P 500🇺🇸 - 26% - Euro Stoxx🇺🇸 - 33% - Dow Jones🇺🇸 - 27% - Ibovespa🇧🇷 - 35% - DAX🇩🇪 - 33% and now at a FOUR YEAR LOW - Palladium: -35% - Italy🇮🇹 COVID-19🦠 deaths top 1,000 - CDS spreads on European corporate debt at 8-year high https://t.co/FJChLCZMqg
  • Crisis headlines part II: - USD/NOK surges beyond 35-year high as it passed the 1985 peak by almost 5% - BOJ🇯🇵 likely to strengthen stimulus next week - Iran🇮🇷 asks IMF for $5 billion to assist with #Coronavirus efforts - US🇺🇸 tells citizens to reconsider travel abroad
  • $SPX lingering around the today's lows. Remember, in the last 25 minutes, the Level 2 breaker (-13%) is suspended and only the halt of a -20% is in effect
  • Italian Finance Minister Gualtieri: - Positive that all tools will be utilized by the ECB to avoid fragmentation - BBG
  • #DidYouKnow the global trade volumes dropped by close to 10% amid the Great Recession. Want to know your #tradewars history? Get it here: https://t.co/f4loFVimeY https://t.co/W8ulLnfsHe
  • French President Macron: - Will speak with Trump on G7 initiatives and coronavirus measures tomorrow $EURUSD $DXY
  • French President Macron: - All schools and universities will be suspended starting Monday $EURUSD
S&P 500, US Dollar on Wild Rides as the World Wrestles with Risk

2020-03-12 19:15:00
James Stanley, Strategist
S&P 500, US Dollar Talking Points

US Markets Go on Wild Ride

It’s been a busy day amidst a brutal week for equity markets as both the Dow Jones and S&P 500 sunk into bear market territory. The FOMC sprung to action once again, this time with an emergency announcement for the repo market; but after a quick rally in US equities sellers came right back in to push prices back towards the day’s lows.

This took place during the first ten minutes of the webinar; and the mechanics of the operation were covered by our own Justin McQueen in the article, Dow Jones Surge, US Dollar Drops as Fed Unleashes Huge Liquidity Pump.

In the S&P 500 as we near the final trading hour of the US equity session; the big question is whether sellers will be able to breach the 2500 psychological level. That area has already been tested a few times today but, as yet, sellers haven’t been able to break much fresh ground. Caution is of the upmost importance here, as stretched markets can cut both ways, evidenced by the 150-handle range that developed around this afternoon’s announcement that was quickly faded-out.

S&P 500 15-Minute Price Chart

ES SPY SPX SP500 Chart

SPX500 on Tradingview

US Dollar On a Wild Ride

The Fed’s announcement is probably more pertinent to the US Dollar, and given what was showing just before the announcement, it makes sense as to why they’d want to target the USD. As Justin had also discussed earlier in the day in a separate article, the US Dollar was rallying aggressively on the back of a liquidity crunch. The USD had gained 1.7% when I published around 1PM ET; and that move got very volatile as the Fed’s announcement came out shortly after.

US Dollar Four-Hour Price Chart

US Dollar Four Hour Price Chart

USD on Tradingview

--- Written by James Stanley, Strategist for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow James on Twitter: @JStanleyFX

News & Analysis at your fingertips.