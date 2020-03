Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, S&P, Gold & Oil

Forex Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 2.74% 🇪🇺EUR: 1.28% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.80% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.41% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.16% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.80% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/TpLHTGKaDF

Technical Trade Levels: US #Dollar, $EURUSD, $USDCAD, S&P, #Gold & #Oil - https://t.co/ZSIiFuTgY2

Indices Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: -5.00% Wall Street: -5.11% Germany 30: -6.82% France 40: -7.19% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/udT0aFCHZF

Bitcoin Price Forecast: Reversal Pattern May Press BTC/USD to Multi-Month Low More details in the link below: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/article/special_report/2020/03/09/Bitcoin-Price-Forecast-Reversal-Pattern-May-Press-to-BTCUSD-Multi-Month-Low-MK.html?CHID=9&QPID=917714 https://t.co/wWoYIHFSra

RT @RanchoDinero: The news cycle needs a limit down timeout.

$USDCAD starting to fill that gap. Astounding how weak CAD has been compared to a really weak $USD. But BoC shifting dovish + Oil getting crushed. One of the few currencies that's been weaker than USD https://t.co/RfQ4waQ3rX

Germany confirms first coronavirus death

The $USD weakened against most of its major counterparts as the Federal Reserve delivered an emergency 50bp rate cut. Get your market update from @DavidJSong here:https://t.co/SeAWMEFMyj https://t.co/4RgQT7GFBo

Mario Draghi: ECB President in November 2011 Whatever it takes....July 2012 Christine Lagarde: ECB President in November 2019 Whatever it takes.... March 2020?