Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, S&P, Gold & Oil
2020-03-09 16:00:00
2020-03-09 16:00:00
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Soars as Global Markets Crumble
2020-03-09 05:01:00
2020-03-09 05:01:00
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, S&P, Gold & Oil
2020-03-09 16:00:00
2020-03-09 16:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Rallies, FTSE 100 Collapses - UK Markets Webinar
2020-03-09 13:12:00
2020-03-09 13:12:00
USD/JPY Price Forecast: USD Tumbles to Multi -Year Low Against JPY-What's Next?
2020-03-09 10:30:00
2020-03-09 10:30:00
Yen, Euro and Franc Climb on Crude Oil Price Crash, China Data
2020-03-09 01:00:00
2020-03-09 01:00:00
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, S&P, Gold & Oil
2020-03-09 16:00:00
2020-03-09 16:00:00
Dow Jones, Oil Wobble on Virus. Gold Prices, Yen Soar. Fiscal Support Eyed
2020-03-09 13:30:00
2020-03-09 13:30:00
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, S&P, Gold & Oil
2020-03-09 16:00:00
2020-03-09 16:00:00
Crude Oil Price Crash as Saudi Arabia Sparks Oil Price War
2020-03-09 10:00:00
2020-03-09 10:00:00
Bitcoin Price Forecast: Reversal Pattern May Press BTC/USD to Multi-Month Low
2020-03-09 15:00:00
2020-03-09 15:00:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Rebound Nears Technical Resistance
2020-03-05 11:45:00
2020-03-05 11:45:00
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, S&P, Gold & Oil

Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, S&P, Gold & Oil

2020-03-09 16:00:00
Michael Boutros, Strategist
Share:

Weekly Technical Trade Levels on USD Majors / Commodities

Coronavirus Sell-off Compounded by Oil Price War – USD Majors Extend into Key Technical Levels

The Coronavirus sell-off continues into the weekly open with the major indices in free-fall after a breakdown in OPEC negotiations fueled a massive route in oil prices. Crude was down more than 50% ahead of the US open with the S&P 500 breaking below support to fresh 2020 lows- key support for the index is eyed at the 61.8% retracement of the December 2018 advance at 2740- watch the close with respect to this threshold with the immediate short-bias vulnerable while above. Gold rallied to fresh highs but continues to respect longer-term uptrend resistance – high risk for exhaustion across the board. In this webinar, we review the updated technical trade setups on DXY, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, GBP/USD, Gold(XAU/USD), Crude Oil, USD/CHF, S&P 500 (SPX500), AUD/USD and NZD/USD.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Key Event Risk This Week

Key Event Risk This Week - Economic Calendar - Data Releases

Economic Calendar - latest economic development and upcoming event risk

Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by Michael Boutros
New to Forex Trading? Get started with this Beginners Guide
Get My Guide

---Written by Michael Boutros, Currency Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

