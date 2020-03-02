Technical Trade Levels: S&P, US Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, Gold & Oil

Indices Update: As of 17:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: 2.73% US 500: 2.35% Germany 30: 0.46% France 40: 0.36% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/9vdMoTBWsr

Fitch: Coronavirus-induced rate drop a downside risk to US bank profits $XLF

The gold-silver ratio is simple. It is the number of silver ounces you would need to trade to receive one ounce of #gold at current market prices. Find out how you can use this in your trading strategy here:https://t.co/NCGUjYnyFu $XAUUSD https://t.co/R1IY3PM08r

European Equity Close: $FTSE +1.17% $DAX -0.30% $CAC +0.44% $IBEX +0.12% $MIB -1.50%

So, we had those horrible Chinese PMIs over the weekend, and this is what the Shanghai Composite does? I can imagine stimulus steady markets, but this past session and month look too good to be true https://t.co/ZoT3pz2pd3

It would be helpful if leaders of the world's largest economies said they were prepared to work together with large infusions should they be called upon. Instead, we are getting some key conflicting messages https://t.co/BqZsn6tVrV

G-7 central bankers will join Tuesday's call with finance ministers to consider their response to the #coronavirus

...'stand ready' is the central banks' best option - paired with the market stabilizing itself. If they have to act, it will be expending precious little resource. When TARP, TALF, cuts and QE happened in 2008-2014, they had a trove of liquidity

Saudi Arabia announces first case of #coronavirus - State news agency