Technical Trade Levels: S&P, US Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, Gold & Oil
2020-03-02 16:00:00
Dow Jones, Gold Prices Fall as Yen Soars on Virus Fears. Where to Now?
2020-03-02 13:30:00
Technical Trade Levels: S&P, US Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, Gold & Oil
2020-03-02 16:00:00
Dow Jones, Gold Prices Fall as Yen Soars on Virus Fears. Where to Now?
2020-03-02 13:30:00
Japanese Yen May Gap Up as AUD/USD Sinks on Record Low China PMI
2020-03-01 21:00:00
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: Outlook Bullish, Pullback Eyed
2020-02-29 16:00:00
Technical Trade Levels: S&P, US Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, Gold & Oil
2020-03-02 16:00:00
Gold Prices Outperform Silver, Crude Oil Bulls Eye OPEC - COT Report
2020-03-02 15:00:00
Technical Trade Levels: S&P, US Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, Gold & Oil
2020-03-02 16:00:00
Gold Prices Outperform Silver, Crude Oil Bulls Eye OPEC - COT Report
2020-03-02 15:00:00
Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum Forecast: BTC/USD, ETH/USD, XRP/USD
2020-02-25 04:00:00
Cryptocurrency Latest: Bitcoin (BTC), Ripple (XRP) Weekend Price Slump
2020-02-17 12:00:00
  • Indices Update: As of 17:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: 2.73% US 500: 2.35% Germany 30: 0.46% France 40: 0.36% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/9vdMoTBWsr
  • Fitch: Coronavirus-induced rate drop a downside risk to US bank profits $XLF
  • The gold-silver ratio is simple. It is the number of silver ounces you would need to trade to receive one ounce of #gold at current market prices. Find out how you can use this in your trading strategy here:https://t.co/NCGUjYnyFu $XAUUSD https://t.co/R1IY3PM08r
  • European Equity Close: $FTSE +1.17% $DAX -0.30% $CAC +0.44% $IBEX +0.12% $MIB -1.50%
  • So, we had those horrible Chinese PMIs over the weekend, and this is what the Shanghai Composite does? I can imagine stimulus steady markets, but this past session and month look too good to be true https://t.co/ZoT3pz2pd3
  • It would be helpful if leaders of the world's largest economies said they were prepared to work together with large infusions should they be called upon. Instead, we are getting some key conflicting messages https://t.co/BqZsn6tVrV
  • G-7 central bankers will join Tuesday's call with finance ministers to consider their response to the #coronavirus
  • ...'stand ready' is the central banks' best option - paired with the market stabilizing itself. If they have to act, it will be expending precious little resource. When TARP, TALF, cuts and QE happened in 2008-2014, they had a trove of liquidity
  • Saudi Arabia announces first case of #coronavirus - State news agency
  • Technical Trade Levels: $SPX, US #Dollar, $EURUSD, $USDCAD, #Gold & #Oil - (Webinar Archive) - https://t.co/0RF3gEAwEf
Technical Trade Levels: S&P, US Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, Gold & Oil

2020-03-02 16:00:00
Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist
Share:

Weekly Technical Trade Levels on USD Majors / Commodities

Coronavirus Sell-off Marks Record Declines - US Dollar Slammed as Markets Price Fed Rate-Cut

Last week’s historic risk sell-off marked the largest weekly range ever for the S&P 500 as growing concerns over the Coronavirus continue to weigh on market sentiment. The sudden & sharp market decline has seen interest rate expectations shift dramatically with markets currently pricing in a nearly 100% likelihood the Fed will look to cut interest rates by a full 50bps this month. Accordingly, the US Dollar has come under increased pressure with the index testing the February open / range lows into the open of March trade. In this webinar, we review the updated technical trade setups on DXY, EUR/USD, S&P 500 (SPX500), GBP/USD, USD/CAD, Gold(XAU/USD), Crude Oil, USD/CHF and GBP/USD,

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Key Event Risk This Week

Economic Calendar - Weekly Event Risk - Key Data Releases

Economic Calendar - latest economic development and upcoming event risk

Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by Michael Boutros
New to Forex Trading? Get started with this Beginners Guide
Get My Guide

---Written by Michael Boutros, Currency Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

