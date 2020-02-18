We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
AUD/USD, NZD/JPY Technical Outlook & More

2020-02-18 12:34:00

2020-02-18 12:34:00
Paul Robinson, Currency Strategist
Share:

Charts of Interest:

  • AUD/USD set up to trade below big support
  • NZD/JPY putting in nice rectangle pattern

AUD/USD is having a difficult time getting up off of big support extending over from August. The 6700/6670-area has been a big one, with powerful rejections developing on several occasions. But the most recent test isn’t bringing much inspiration to buyers, thus leaving Aussie looking like a breakdown is nearing. A drop will leave it in search of support as you have to go back to 2008/09 to find the next major levels of price support down as far as 6000.

USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Paul Robinson
Check out the Q1 USD Forecast.
Get My Guide

AUD/USD Daily Chart (weak bounce setting up for a breakdown)

AUDUSD daily chart

AUD/USD Chart by TradingView

NZD/JPY is setting itself up for more weakness ahead with the sideways price action pointing to a failure for the market to reverse earlier weakness. There is also a good line of support to watch here around the 6995-mark. It started as resistance during a consolidation phase back from October to November, but has now become a solid line of support. A firm break through 6995 is seen as having NZD/JPY rolling downhill some more.

NZD/JPY Daily Chart (breakdown out of rectangle could be near…)

NZDJPY daily chart

NZD/JPY Chart by TradingView

For all the charts we looked at, check out the video above…

Resources for Index & Commodity Traders

Whether you are a new or an experienced trader, DailyFX has several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, and trading guides to help you improve trading performance.

We also have a series of guides for those looking to trade specific markets, such as the S&P 500, Dow, DAX, gold, silver, crude oil, and copper.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at@PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

2020-02-12 12:46:00
2020-02-10 16:30:00
2020-02-03 17:06:00
2020-01-27 16:57:00
