AUD/USD, NZD/JPY Technical Outlook & More

IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.52%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 77.95%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/lXYqxrSYOx

LIVE NOW! Analyst and Editor @MartinSEssex will discuss the most important events and themes that have driven market sentiment and will drive it in the days ahead here - https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/181540619?CHID=9&QPID=917720&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr

Commodities Update: As of 11:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 0.47% Gold: 0.38% Oil - US Crude: -1.46% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/ebwfouQlSh

Canadian Dollar Weekly Forecast: USD/CAD Reverses Lower, What’s Next? More details in the link below: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/home/analysis/usd-cad/2020/02/18/Canadian-Dollar-Weekly-Forecast-USDCAD-Reverses-Lower-Whats-Next-MK.html?CHID=9&QPID=917714 https://t.co/EiVBMfDCrE

Forex Update: As of 11:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇬🇧GBP: 0.26% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.15% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.02% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.17% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.41% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.59% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/FwpqfFNv0d

My weekly free webinar on market sentiment is coming up at half past the hour. Do join me if you can. You can sign up here: https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars?ref-author=essex&QPID=917711&CHID=9

Indices Update: As of 11:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: France 40: -0.40% US 500: -0.58% Germany 30: -0.64% Wall Street: -0.66% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/XGUopzAPTp

LIVE IN 30 MIN: Analyst and Editor @MartinSEssex will discuss the most important events and themes that have driven market sentiment and will drive it in the days ahead here - https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/181540619?CHID=9&QPID=917720&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr

LIVE NOW! Currency Strategist @PaulRobinsonFX will keep you updated with the latest movements and trends during the London session for the FX and CFDs Market here - https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/243785867?CHID=9&QPID=917720&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr