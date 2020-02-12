We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
EUR/USD
News
Euro Outlook Bearish vs USD on Powell Testimony, Fed Speak
2020-02-12 08:00:00
Bearish EUR/USD Behavior to Persist as RSI Flirts with Oversold Zone
2020-02-12 06:00:00
GBP/USD
News
GBP/USD Tests A Key Chart Point - British Pound vs USD Price Forecast
2020-02-12 10:30:00
British Pound (GBP), FTSE 100 Latest: Rising Together as Brexit Row Begins
2020-02-12 09:10:00
USD/JPY
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2020-02-11 20:00:00
US Dollar Runs into Resistance Ahead of Powell: GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2020-02-11 15:00:00
Gold
News
Dow Jones, Gold, Oil Tech Outlook & More
2020-02-12 12:46:00
Crude Oil Prices Gain As Risk Appetite Holds Up After Fed's Powell
2020-02-12 07:09:00
Oil - US Crude
News
Dow Jones, Gold, Oil Tech Outlook & More
2020-02-12 12:46:00
Crude Oil Prices Gain As Risk Appetite Holds Up After Fed's Powell
2020-02-12 07:09:00
Bitcoin
News
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC/USD Charges Past $10,000, Can it Continue?
2020-02-11 21:00:00
Gold Grinds at Resistance, Bitcoin Tests Above 10k to Start Busy Week
2020-02-10 15:06:00
Dow Jones, Gold, Oil Tech Outlook & More

2020-02-12 12:46:00
Paul Robinson, Currency Strategist
Share:

The US stock market continues to run with lots of strength, the Dow and S&P don’t have any great technicals to lean on, but the Nasdaq, as discussed this morning, is quickly arriving at an interesting cross-road. At this time fresh longs don’t hold real appealing risk/reward; however, shorts hold even less in the absence of bearish price action.

Gold is holding its own as price action coils up in the context of a bullish trend. It might not be too much longer before it tries to make another run out of a triangle formation. If it does it could finally get gold into open space and string together a run to 1700+ in the not too distant future. If weakness comes in, look for the 1536/May trend-line to act as support.

Recommended by Paul Robinson
? Check out the Q1 Forecast for Our Insights.
Get My Guide

Gold Daily Chart (coiling up nicely in uptrend)

Gold daily chart, coiling up nicely in uptrend

Gold Chart by TradingView

Crude Oil is still a mess in the absence of buyers. It might remain this way for a bit longer, at this time there seems to be muted interest after the plunge on the coronavirus. Copper which also plunged at the same time is trying to mount a comeback, and with stocks at highs, it certainly is worth the consideration that further selling might be around the bend. For more, check out the Monday piece on crude oil.

To see all the charts we looked at, check out the video above…

Resources for Index & Commodity Traders

Whether you are a new or an experienced trader, DailyFX has several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, and trading guides to help you improve trading performance.

We also have a series of guides for those looking to trade specific markets, such as the S&P 500, Dow, DAX, gold, silver, crude oil, and copper.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

