Dow Jones, Gold, Oil Tech Outlook & More

The US stock market continues to run with lots of strength, the Dow and S&P don’t have any great technicals to lean on, but the Nasdaq, as discussed this morning, is quickly arriving at an interesting cross-road. At this time fresh longs don’t hold real appealing risk/reward; however, shorts hold even less in the absence of bearish price action.

Gold is holding its own as price action coils up in the context of a bullish trend. It might not be too much longer before it tries to make another run out of a triangle formation. If it does it could finally get gold into open space and string together a run to 1700+ in the not too distant future. If weakness comes in, look for the 1536/May trend-line to act as support.

Gold Daily Chart (coiling up nicely in uptrend)

Gold Chart by TradingView

Crude Oil is still a mess in the absence of buyers. It might remain this way for a bit longer, at this time there seems to be muted interest after the plunge on the coronavirus. Copper which also plunged at the same time is trying to mount a comeback, and with stocks at highs, it certainly is worth the consideration that further selling might be around the bend. For more, check out the Monday piece on crude oil.

