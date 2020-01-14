We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
EUR/USD
News
US Dollar Charts: EUR/USD, DXY, USD/JPY & More
2020-01-14 13:00:00
Trader Sentiment Positive as US-China Trade Deal Nears | Webinar
2020-01-14 13:00:00
GBP/USD
News
Sterling (GBP) Price Forecast - BoE Doves Challenge GBP/USD Support Levels
2020-01-14 10:30:00
Brexit Briefing: UK PM Johnson Expects Trade Deal by Year-End
2020-01-14 09:10:00
USD/JPY
News
US Dollar Charts: EUR/USD, DXY, USD/JPY & More
2020-01-14 13:00:00
USD/JPY - Consolidation Before The Next Leg Higher?
2020-01-14 08:43:00
Gold
News
Gold Price Could Decline to Monthly Support -XAU/USD Technical Forecast
2020-01-14 10:40:00
Crude Oil Bulls at Risk, Gold Demand Remains Firm, Copper Net Longs Slashed - COT Report
2020-01-14 09:00:00
Oil - US Crude
News
Crude Oil Bulls at Risk, Gold Demand Remains Firm, Copper Net Longs Slashed - COT Report
2020-01-14 09:00:00
Gold Prices Down a US-China Trade Deal Hope Buoys Risk Appetite
2020-01-14 06:58:00
Bitcoin
News
Emerging Markets Crisis Monitor - Seven Factors Traders Should Watch
2020-01-08 15:00:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis: Short-Term Warning Signal Flashes
2020-01-08 12:00:00
Trader Sentiment Positive as US-China Trade Deal Nears | Webinar

2020-01-14 13:00:00
Martin Essex, MSTA, Analyst and Editor
Market sentiment analysis:

  • Trader confidence remains high but, after the recent strong gains in “risk-on” asset prices, signs are emerging of some profit-taking.
  • Retail trader positioning data suggest the outlook is bullish for many of the EUR crosses but bearish for crude oil.
EUR/USD MIXED
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -7% 4% -2%
Weekly 40% -15% 10%
Learn how to use Sentiment in your trading strategy
Get My Guide

Trader sentiment still positive

Traders continue to be optimistic about the outlook for riskier assets but their recent gains seem to be prompting some who were long to take their profits ahead of the expected signing Wednesday of a “Phase 1” US-China trade agreement. For example, as the chart below shows, EUR/USD is off its recent highs.

EUR/USD Price Chart, One-Hour Timeframe (January 9-14, 2020)

Latest EUR/USD price chart.

Chart by IG (You can click on it for a larger image)

Elsewhere, GBP/USD continues to head lower on growing speculation of an interest rate cut by the Bank of England.

USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Martin Essex, MSTA
Download our fresh Q1 USD Forecast
Get My Guide

In this webinar, I looked at the trends in the major currency, commodity and stock markets, at the forward-looking data on the economic calendar this week, at the IG Client Sentiment page on the DailyFX website, and at the IG Client Sentiment reports that accompany it. You might also like to check out the DailyFX Trading Global Markets Decoded podcasts.

--- Written by Martin Essex, Analyst and Editor

Feel free to contact me via the comments section below, via email at martin.essex@ig.com or on Twitter @MartinSEssex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

