Elliott Wave Analysis: Gold's Weekly Reversal Signals More Trouble
2020-01-13 23:47:00
US Dollar Forecast: USD Charts & Levels to Watch This Week
2020-01-13 17:31:00
GBP Sinks, USD/JPY Clears 110. US Removes China as FX Manipulator
2020-01-14 00:00:00
Elliott Wave Analysis: Gold's Weekly Reversal Signals More Trouble
2020-01-13 23:47:00
GBP Sinks, USD/JPY Clears 110. US Removes China as FX Manipulator
2020-01-14 00:00:00
JPY: Japanese Yen at 8-Month Low as Volatility Wilts – Where to Next?
2020-01-13 22:30:00
Elliott Wave Analysis: Gold's Weekly Reversal Signals More Trouble
2020-01-13 23:47:00
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, Gold & Crude Oil
2020-01-13 16:30:00
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, Gold & Crude Oil
2020-01-13 16:30:00
Crude Oil Prices Edge Up as US-China Trade Hopes Supplant Iran Worries
2020-01-13 06:50:00
Emerging Markets Crisis Monitor - Seven Factors Traders Should Watch
2020-01-08 15:00:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis: Short-Term Warning Signal Flashes
2020-01-08 12:00:00
Elliott Wave Analysis: Gold’s Weekly Reversal Signals More Trouble

2020-01-13 23:47:00
Jeremy Wagner, CEWA-M, Senior Strategist
Gold’s technical analysis shows last week’s rally pivoted near an important level. The bearish price action since hints at more losses for gold.

The video above is a recording of a US Opening Bell webinar from January 13, 2020. In this session, we covered the Elliott wave patterns for markets such as gold, silver, DXY, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, and USD/JPY.

Gold’s price reversal may be the beginning steps of larger correction

In last week’s webinar, we highlighted how the new highs in gold may be short lived. Gold prices may a large weekly reversal candle last week on the heels of the forecast. Reviewing an intraday gold price chart shows an Elliott wave impulse carving from the January 7 highs. This pattern suggests we may see a partial retracement higher that holds below $1611 followed by another sell-off that may carry to below $1500. Perhaps $1567-$1584 contains the corrective rally.

Top gold trading strategies and tips

gold intraday chart with elliott wave labels included for a bearish forecast.

EUR/USD Elliott Wave Analysis: Reversal Zone

Around the 1.1100 price level on EURUSD is a cluster of wave relationships. EURUSD price bounced higher from a low at 1.1091 on January 10. The subsequent rally has briefly broken the blue resistance trend line. This is a subtle indication the mood of the market may be changing from lower to higher.

The current Elliott wave count I am following is that EURUSD would accelerate higher in an extended wave iii. If this forecast holds, then EURUSD may rally up to 1.15 and possibly 1.18 with even higher levels possible according to Elliott Wave Theory.

Higher prices are still in view with EURUSD while holding above 1.0880 longer-term.

Elliot Wave for Advanced Users
Elliot Wave for Advanced Users
Recommended by Jeremy Wagner, CEWA-M
Learn about Elliott Wave patterns like extended waves
Get My Guide
 EURUSD elliott wave chart showing the potential for strong rally in wave 3.

GBPUSD may revisit 1.29 prior to staging another rally

Cable appears to be retreating lower in corrective fashion. The sell-off since December 2019 is taking the shape of an a-b-c Elliott wave zigzag pattern. According to this pattern, the higher probability move is a retest to 1.25-1.29 prior to another rally that likely exceeds 1.35. The height and Elliott wave structure of the ensuing rally helps us determine if the rally is terminal and simply a small bounce or the beginning stages of a multi-year bull run.

gbpusd elliott wave forecast for dip to 1.25-1.29 prior to another strong rally.

---Written by Jeremy Wagner, CEWA-M

Jeremy Wagner is a Certified Elliott Wave Analyst with a Master’s designation. Jeremy provides Elliott Wave analysis on key markets as well as Elliott Wave educational resources. Read more of Jeremy’s Elliott Wave reports via his bio page.

Join Jeremy in his live US Opening Bell webinar where these markets and more are discussed through Elliott wave theory.

Learn more on Elliott wave including the rules and guidelines by grabbing these beginners and advanced Elliott Wave trading guides.

After reviewing the guides above, be sure to follow future Elliott Wave articles to see Elliott Wave Theory in action.

Follow Jeremy on Twitter at @JWagnerFXTrader .

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, Gold & Crude Oil
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, Gold & Crude Oil
2020-01-13 16:30:00
Pre-NFP Price Action Setups Across the US Dollar
Pre-NFP Price Action Setups Across the US Dollar
2020-01-09 20:30:00
Market Sentiment Improves After New Year Dive | Webinar
Market Sentiment Improves After New Year Dive | Webinar
2020-01-07 13:30:00
Elliott Wave Analysis: Gold’s Multi-Year High Might Be Short Lived
Elliott Wave Analysis: Gold’s Multi-Year High Might Be Short Lived
2020-01-06 19:05:00
