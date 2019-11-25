We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD & Gold
2019-11-25 17:00:00
EUR/USD and Ethereum Technical Forecast Hints to Rallies Forming
2019-11-25 16:31:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD & Gold
2019-11-25 17:00:00
GBP/USD Outperforms, EUR/USD Tests Support, AUD/USD Eyes RBA QE Talk - US Market Open
2019-11-25 13:45:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Weekly US Dollar Forecast: Front-Loaded Week Due to Thanksgiving
2019-11-25 04:00:00
Japanese Yen Weakens Again as US-China Trade Hopes Boost Dollar
2019-11-25 03:06:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Descending Channel Prevails - Key Levels for XAU/USD
2019-11-25 17:25:00
Bitcoin Outlook: BTC Price Attractive if Crypto can Trump Gold
2019-11-25 15:12:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD & Gold
2019-11-25 17:00:00
Dow Jones Lurking Off Record Highs and Currency Volatility Quiet Ahead of Holiday Week
2019-11-25 13:30:00
Bitcoin
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Outlook: BTC Price Attractive if Crypto can Trump Gold
2019-11-25 15:12:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis: Slump Stalls, Outlook Remains Negative
2019-11-25 09:10:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Commodities Update: As of 17:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: -0.22% Silver: -0.27% Gold: -0.28% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/k2sZAhwrLm
  • Forex Update: As of 17:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇬🇧GBP: 0.39% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.11% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.08% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.11% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.20% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.26% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/E3aTQZNFRv
  • China summons US Ambassador regarding Hong Kong interference -BBG
  • Indices Update: As of 17:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: 0.61% Wall Street: 0.44% Germany 30: -0.02% France 40: -0.03% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/DiQ9KICCK0
  • RT @carlquintanilla: FITCH: “Global car sales “are likely to decline by around 3.1 million units in 2019, a larger decline than in 2008 ..”…
  • $SPX appears to find resistance at the 3130 level following this morning's 0.50% run up from 3110 https://t.co/JjLUFPABwg
  • RT @iv_technicals: Bit of a heads-up here 🧐 If this $IWM puppy breaks higher for good, we may see the mother of all $SPX meltups! https://…
  • UK Election Poll (ICM/Reuters Poll) - Conservatives 41% (-1) - Labour 34% (+2) - Liberal Democrats 13% (unch) - Brexit party 4% (-1)
  • US 6-Month Bills Draw 1.580% Primary Dealers Awarded: 64.4% Direct Bidders Awarded: 2.7% Indirect Bidders Awarded: 32.8% B/C Ratio: 2.73
  • $VXX (short-term volatility index) has to be heading for another split soon. It has split five times, the last time on Aug 23, 2017 https://t.co/t4rbx8LNCZ
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD & Gold

Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD & Gold

2019-11-25 17:00:00
Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist
Share:

New to Forex Trading? Get started with this Free Beginners Guide

US Dollar Surges Towards November High – Gold Prices Threatening Major Support

The dollar is on offense early in the week with the DXY challenging the objective monthly highs. We’re on the lookout for possible exhaustion this week on multiple Majors on the back of last week’s stretch. Gold remains at risk with price continuing to press major support here- looking for a reaction here. In this webinar we review updated technical setups on DXY, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, NZD/USD, AUD/USD, Gold(XAU/USD), Crude Oil and SPX (S&P 500).

Why does the average trader lose? Avoid these Mistakes in your trading

Key Trade Levels in Focus

US Dollar – The index is approaching the monthly opening-range highs – look for resistance ahead of 98.39/45 early in the week. Initial support 98.15/13 with bullish invalidation raised to slope support around the 98-handle. A topside breach of the monthly highs would shift the focus towards the 61.8% retracement at 98.69. Review my latest US Dollar Price Outlook for a closer look at the DXY technical trade levels.

EUR/USD Euro opens he week just above near-term support at 1.1012/15 - looking for an exhaustion low while above critical support at 1.0982/94. Slope resistance stands near ~1.1030s backed by 1.1048- ultimately a breach above pitchfork resistance is needed to validate a larger reversal in price. Weakness beyond 1.0987 would risk substantial losses for euro with such a scenario targeting initial support objectives at the yearly low-day close at 1.0932. Review my latest Euro Price Outlook for a closer look at the EUR/USD technical trade levels.

GBP/USD – Sterling continues to contract into a multi-week range with GBP/USD holding just above support at 1.2818/37 into the start of the week. IF price is indeed heading lower, look for resistance head of 1.2929 with key resistance / bearish invalidation at 1.2990. A downside break still must contend with the objective yearly open at 1.2754- look for a larger reaction there IF reached. Review my latest British Pound Price Outlook for a look at the longer-term weekly technical levels.

USD/CAD Risk for topside exhaustion heading into the high-day close / 61.8% retracement at 1.3335/55. Initial support 1.3253 with a break below the monthly ascending channel needed to validate a turn in price. Review my latest Canadian Dollar Price Outlook for a closer look at the USD/CAD intraday technical trade levels.

GoldGold continues to test BIG support here at 1451 – a pivot below this region would represent considerable technical damage to bullion with such a scenario targeting 1433. Initial resistance stands at 1461 with near-term bearish invalidation at 1479. Looking for some exhaustion down here this week. Review my latest Gold Price Outlook for a closer look intraday technical trade levels.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Key Event Risk This Week

Economic Calendar - Key Data Releases

Economic Calendar - latest economic development and upcoming event risk

Learn how to Trade with Confidence in our Free Trading Guide

---Written by Michael Boutros, Currency Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Price Action Setups Around the US Dollar - Webinar
Price Action Setups Around the US Dollar - Webinar
2019-11-21 19:51:00
FX Price Action Setups Around the US Dollar: AUD/USD, GBP/USD
FX Price Action Setups Around the US Dollar: AUD/USD, GBP/USD
2019-11-19 19:40:00
USD Technical Outlook: Recent History Suggests Pullback Nearly Finished
USD Technical Outlook: Recent History Suggests Pullback Nearly Finished
2019-11-19 12:33:00
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD & Gold
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD & Gold
2019-11-18 17:05:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Mixed
GBP/USD
Mixed
EUR/USD
Bearish
USD/CAD
Bullish
Oil - Brent Crude
NZD/USD
Bullish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.