FX Price Action Setups Around the US Dollar: AUD/USD, GBP/USD

The US Dollar is back to resistance at the same zone that held the highs in late-October, including around the FOMC rate decision when Jerome Powell said that the bank wouldn’t be looking to hike rates until a ‘really significant’ increase in inflation. Thickening the drama is the current backdrop around the USD, in which a bearish trend showed in the month of October followed by a 50% support bounce in early-November. I had looked into the matter earlier this morning in the article entitled, US Dollar, EUR/USD Test Key Resistance Hurdles on the Chart.

That resistance remains in play and as I shared on the webinar, this helps to keep the door open to short-side scenarios in the currency. Nonetheless, there are a couple of pockets of potential opportunity for USD-strength, which were investigated, as well.

US Dollar Four-Hour Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; US Dollar on Tradingview

EUR/USD Bounce from 1.1000 into Resistance at Prior Support

I looked at EUR/USD from the perspective of short-side swings. I had discussed the current zone of resistance earlier this morning. That resistance has since held but buyers are getting increasingly more aggressive, leading to a short-term ascending triangle. Such formations will often be approached in a bullish manner, so this could allow for a quick breakout up to the 1.1100-1.1110, at which point short-side swings could come back into order.

EUR/USD Hourly Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; EURUSD on Tradingview

GBP/USD for USD-Weakness

In GBP/USD (Cable), the 1.3000 level looms large and this could complicate top-end profit targets at the moment. I had discussed this pair a little earlier today looking at bullish continuation potential, and two support zones remain of interest: The area around the 1.2900 handle and, a bit deeper, the same Fibonacci level that was used last week for similar purposes.

GBP/USD Two-Hour Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; GBPUSD on Tradingview

USD/CAD Topping Potential for Short-Side Swings

This setup was in view during the webinar as price action was bursting up towards the prior swing-high at 1.3270. As I had shared, a hold of resistance inside of that high kept the door open for short-side swings, and that test continues as I write this article. A break above the high makes short-side swings less attractive, with deeper resistance potential around the 1.3300 marker.

USD/CAD Two-Hour Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; USDCAD on Tradingview

AUD/USD for USD-Strength

I’ve been following the Aussie for scenarios of USD-strength, and that setup ran fairly well last week. Price action is in the current midst of a retracement, keeping the door open for bearish setups in the pair.

AUD/USD Four-Hour Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; AUDUSD on Tradingview

USD/JPY Support Test

USD/JPY is testing a key Fibonacci level at 108.47, keeping the door open for topside swing potential.

USD/JPY Hourly Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; USDJPY on Tradingview

--- Written by James Stanley, Strategist for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow James on Twitter: @JStanleyFX