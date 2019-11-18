We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD & Gold
2019-11-18 17:05:00
2019-11-18 17:05:00
GBP/USD Technical Forecast Leans Towards US Dollar Weakness
2019-11-18 16:52:00
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD & Gold
2019-11-18 17:05:00
GBP/USD Technical Forecast Leans Towards US Dollar Weakness
2019-11-18 16:52:00
US Dollar Dives to Session Lows after Trump Meets with Fed Chair Powell
2019-11-18 16:25:00
GBP/USD Boosted by Election Poll, USD/JPY Drops on Trade War Latest - US Market Open
2019-11-18 14:30:00
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD & Gold
2019-11-18 17:05:00
Dow Charges to Record While Dollar, Gold, Oil, FX Majors Embrace Ranges
2019-11-18 13:30:00
Crude Oil Prices Hold Up as Markets Track US-China Trade News
2019-11-18 07:15:00
Weekly Crude Oil Forecast: Energy Prices Beat Back Macroeconomic Headwinds
2019-11-18 04:30:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Struggle Continues, Mired by Conflicting Signals
2019-11-14 13:30:00
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/CNH, USD/ZAR Take the Lead
2019-11-13 14:55:00
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD & Gold

Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD & Gold

2019-11-18 17:05:00
Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist
New to Forex Trading? Get started with this Free Beginners Guide

US Dollar Searching for Support Early in the Week – Gold Prices Threatening Reversal

The US Dollar remains on the defensive into the start of the week after turning from technical resistance and the focus is on this pullback in price- the focus is lower towards slope support. Meanwhile, gold prices continue to hold just above a critical long-term support zone and we’re looking for a reaction early in the week with the short bias now at risk. In this webinar we review updated technical setups on DXY, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, NZD/USD, Gold(XAU/USD), GBP/USD, and SPX (S&P 500).

Why does the average trader lose? Avoid these Mistakes in your trading

Key Trade Levels in Focus

US Dollar – Turned from confluence resistance last week at 98.40 – looking for a reaction / pivot on a move lower towards trendline support / 2018 highs around 97.71. Initial resistance 97.94 backed by 98.13. Review my latest US Dollar Price Outlook for a closer look at the DXY technical trade levels.

EUR/USD Euro rebounded off confluence support last week at 1.0994- the rebound is attempting to break near-term resistance today at 1.1065. A close above would keep the focus on slope resistance around just below 1.11 and key lateral resistance at 1.1106/09. Initial support now 1.1043 with bullish invalidation at 1.1015. Review my latest Euro Price Outlook for a closer look at the EUR/USD technical trade levels.

USD/CAD Price broke below reversed off confluence resistance last week at 1.3252 with price breaking below uptrend support. That said, the break has failed at the 23.6% retracement at 1.3216 and momentum is lacking. Looking for failure / topside exhaustion on a stretch towards 1.3252 & 1.3281 (max) IF price is indeed going to turn lower. Initial support objectives at 1.3183 ad 1.3156- key support steady at 1.3129/34. Review my latest Canadian Dollar Price Outlook for a closer look at the USD/CAD intraday technical trade levels.

AUD/USD Aussie rebounded off confluence support last week at 6769- was that a near-term low? Looking for support on pullbacks while above 6790 with a breach above 6830 needed to fuel the next leg higher in price targeting 6850- look for a bigger reaction there IF reached. Review my latest Australian Dollar Price Outlook for a closer look at the AUD/USD intraday technical trade levels.

GoldGold prices tested a major long-term support zone last week at 1451- price needs to clear resistance at 1472 to validate a larger reversal with such a scenario exposing 1480 and key resistance at 1489. Review my latest Gold Price Outlook for a closer look intraday technical trade levels.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Key Event Risk This Week

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar - latest economic development and upcoming event risk

Learn how to Trade with Confidence in our Free Trading Guide

---Written by Michael Boutros, Currency Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

