EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD & Gold
2019-11-18 17:05:00
2019-11-18 17:05:00
GBP/USD Technical Forecast Leans Towards US Dollar Weakness
2019-11-18 16:52:00
2019-11-18 16:52:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD & Gold
2019-11-18 17:05:00
GBP/USD Technical Forecast Leans Towards US Dollar Weakness
2019-11-18 16:52:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Dives to Session Lows after Trump Meets with Fed Chair Powell
2019-11-18 16:25:00
2019-11-18 16:25:00
GBP/USD Boosted by Election Poll, USD/JPY Drops on Trade War Latest - US Market Open
2019-11-18 14:30:00
2019-11-18 14:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD & Gold
2019-11-18 17:05:00
Dow Charges to Record While Dollar, Gold, Oil, FX Majors Embrace Ranges
2019-11-18 13:30:00
2019-11-18 13:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Hold Up as Markets Track US-China Trade News
2019-11-18 07:15:00
2019-11-18 07:15:00
Weekly Crude Oil Forecast: Energy Prices Beat Back Macroeconomic Headwinds
2019-11-18 04:30:00
2019-11-18 04:30:00
Bitcoin
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Struggle Continues, Mired by Conflicting Signals
2019-11-14 13:30:00
2019-11-14 13:30:00
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/CNH, USD/ZAR Take the Lead
2019-11-13 14:55:00
2019-11-13 14:55:00
Real Time News
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.51%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 82.48%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/OGfvL3E2oD
  • Fed's Mester: - Fed is studying digital currencies, but not planning on heading that way
  • The Federal Reserve announced the results of an unscheduled meeting between Fed Chair Jerome Powell and US President Donald Trump at the White House on Monday morning. Get your market update from @CVecchioFX here:https://t.co/C6vV9EzUyP https://t.co/U5U3K0738A
  • RT @jessefelder: 'Companies that make up the S&P 500 index had an average effective tax rate of 18.1% in 2018, down from 25.9% in 2016. As…
  • Fed's Mester believes that we must ensure the health of banks through the business cycle
  • $USDCAD sets a fresh weekly low as $DXY tests 97.75 https://t.co/0qM6c5ZNyI
  • Fed's Mester believes that policy is currently in a good position, and would like to see it on hold
  • Fed's Mester would have preferred to have held rates at the last FOMC meeting
  • Commodities Update: As of 17:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 0.48% Gold: 0.32% Oil - US Crude: -1.80% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/O6bRQRuVoc
  • After a really strong start to the month of November, $USDCAD has run into some resistance that’s tempered the topside advance. Get your USD/CAD technical analysis from @JStanleyFX here:https://t.co/28tLtGdRyz https://t.co/6hwzgzM5mM
GBP/USD Technical Forecast Leans Towards US Dollar Weakness

GBP/USD Technical Forecast Leans Towards US Dollar Weakness

2019-11-18 16:52:00
Jeremy Wagner, CEWA-M, Senior Strategist
Share:

The Elliott wave pattern for GBP/USD can count the 12-year down trend as complete. US Dollar appears to be going through a broad-based weak wave.

The video above is a recording of a US Opening Bell webinar from November 18, 2019. We focused on the Elliott wave patterns for key markets such as GBP/USD, EUR/USD, DXY, USD/JPY, S&P 500, Ethereum, gold, and silver.

GBP/USD Needs One More Rally to Complete Impulse Wave

We introduced the idea back in the October 28 webinar (around the 31:30 mark in the video) that the downtrend in Cable which began in 2007 may be over at the September 3, 2019 low. The rise in GBP/USD since then continues to support the pattern of further gains via an impulse pattern.

An important level looms nearby in the 1.32-1.33 area. This is where the proposed wave 2 and wave 4 trend line passes through. A break above this trend line is a big development as it hints to the 12-year pattern as being completed.

A break above the black trend line does not eliminate bearish wave counts to new lows, but simply elevates the potential for a meaningful and multi-year low being in place.

A correction below 1.2582 will cause us to reconsider the bullish Elliott wave counts.

GBPUSD elliott wave forecast for breakout higher.

US Dollar Index Carves Temporary Bounce

US Dollar Index has pivoted lower 98.03 which was in the 9750-9850 zone cited two week’s ago.

The higher probability wave count we are following is that DXY has seen its high and is falling lower in a wave ((3)) to below 94.60. Lower target’s remain in force possibly into the middle 80’s. The point being, according to Elliott Wave Theory, this downtrend could be a resumption of the downtrend we experienced in 2017 and into early 2018.

Read also: how to trade US Dollar Index

US Dollar index carving a bearish elliott wave pattern.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Running with the Bulls

EUR/USD continues to build its bullish case by rallying in impulsive structure. Last week on November 11, we identified a bullish reversal zone from 1.0940-1.1000. On November 14, EURUSD trade bottomed at 1.0989 and has rallied since then.

It appears the current wave 3 in EUR/USD has begun and may carry up to 1.15. As this current wave higher is just a wave 3, even higher levels are possible. Depending on how the structure unfolds, we could see EUR/USD eventually trade up to 1.18 and possibly new highs above 1.25.

Though not expected, this bullish scenario is invalidated on a break down below 1.0880.

eur/usd price forecast for a large rally using elliott wave theory.

Ethereum Price Outlook Is For An Eventual Break Above $197

The cryptocurrency markets are carving bullish patterns. Though a near-term drop in Ethereum’s price may take it down to 170-175, this correction is viewed as being temporary. The longer-term Ethereum price outlook is for a large rally to reach highs above $364 and possibly new all-time highs above $1500.

A break above $198 would provide further evidence of the advance being underway.

Read more:

A guide to day trading Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies

ethereum price analysis using technical tools like elliott wave theory.

Learn more on Elliott wave including the rules and guidelines by grabbing these beginners and advanced Elliott Wave trading guides.

After reviewing the guides above, be sure to follow future Elliott Wave articles to see Elliott Wave Theory in action.

---Written by Jeremy Wagner, CEWA-M

Jeremy Wagner is a Certified Elliott Wave Analyst with a Master’s designation. Jeremy provides Elliott Wave analysis on key markets as well as Elliott Wave educational resources. Read more of Jeremy’s Elliott Wave reports via his bio page.

Join Jeremy in his live US Opening Bell webinar where these markets and more are discussed through Elliott wave theory.

Follow Jeremy on Twitter at @JWagnerFXTrader .

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD & Gold
2019-11-18 17:05:00
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD & Gold
2019-11-18 17:05:00
Market Sentiment Strongly Positive | Webinar
2019-11-12 13:00:00
Market Sentiment Strongly Positive | Webinar
2019-11-12 13:00:00
Dollar Index S&P 500 Outlook : Bears Waiting to Emerge
2019-11-11 16:32:00
Dollar Index S&P 500 Outlook : Bears Waiting to Emerge
2019-11-11 16:32:00
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD & Gold
2019-11-11 16:30:00
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD & Gold
2019-11-11 16:30:00
