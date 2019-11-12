Market Sentiment Strongly Positive | Webinar

Market sentiment analysis:

Optimism over trade, Brexit and economic growth are boosting the stock markets in particular.

By contrast, money is moving out of safe havens, including government bonds.

Traders favor stocks over bonds

Trading sentiment is strongly positive, with money flowing from cash and safe havens such as sovereign bonds into assets seen generally as more risky, such as stock prices – which are advancing in most of the major centres.

Behind this confidence lie hopes of a lull in the trade disputes between the US on one side and China and the EU on the other, optimism that a Brexit deal between the UK and the EU will be reached and signs that a global downturn will be avoided.

S&P 500 Price Chart, Daily Timeframe (December 11, 2018 – November 12, 2019)

Chart by IG (You can click on it for a larger image)

--- Written by Martin Essex, Analyst and Editor

Feel free to contact me via the comments section below, via email at martin.essex@ig.com or on Twitter @MartinSEssex