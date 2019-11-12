We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
Market Sentiment Strongly Positive | Webinar

2019-11-12 13:00:00
Martin Essex, MSTA, Analyst and Editor
Share:

Market sentiment analysis:

  • Optimism over trade, Brexit and economic growth are boosting the stock markets in particular.
  • By contrast, money is moving out of safe havens, including government bonds.

Traders favor stocks over bonds

Trading sentiment is strongly positive, with money flowing from cash and safe havens such as sovereign bonds into assets seen generally as more risky, such as stock prices – which are advancing in most of the major centres.

Behind this confidence lie hopes of a lull in the trade disputes between the US on one side and China and the EU on the other, optimism that a Brexit deal between the UK and the EU will be reached and signs that a global downturn will be avoided.

S&P 500 Price Chart, Daily Timeframe (December 11, 2018 – November 12, 2019)

Latest Wall Street stocks price chart.

Chart by IG (You can click on it for a larger image)

In this webinar, I looked at the trends in the major currency, commodity and stock markets, at the forward-looking data on the economic calendar this week, at the IG Client Sentiment page on the DailyFX website, and at the IG Client Sentiment reports that accompany it. You might also like to check out the DailyFX Trading Global Markets Decoded podcasts.

Resources to help you trade the markets:

Whether you are a new or an experienced trader, at DailyFX we have many resources to help you:

--- Written by Martin Essex, Analyst and Editor

Feel free to contact me via the comments section below, via email at martin.essex@ig.com or on Twitter @MartinSEssex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

