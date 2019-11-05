We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/USD for the first time since Oct 16, 2019 when EUR/USD traded near 1.11.
2019-11-05 16:24:00
2019-11-05 16:23:00
Trader Sentiment Bullish, GBP/USD Price Outlook Positive | Webinar
2019-11-05 13:10:00
2019-11-05 13:10:00
US Dollar Resistance Test: GBP/USD, USD/CHF, USD/CAD, AUD/USD
2019-11-05 20:00:00
2019-11-05 20:00:00
US Dollar Prices Continue Support Bounce: USD/CHF, GBP/USD, AUD/USD
2019-11-05 13:30:00
2019-11-05 13:30:00
USD/JPY, EUR/JPY Look for a Reversal- Euro and USD vs JPY Price Analysis
2019-11-05 16:00:00
2019-11-05 16:00:00
USD Spikes, Gold Sinks as ISM Services PMI Tops Estimates
2019-11-05 15:26:00
2019-11-05 15:26:00
USD Spikes, Gold Sinks as ISM Services PMI Tops Estimates
2019-11-05 15:26:00
2019-11-05 15:26:00
Gold Price Outlook Breaking Down - Is Bullish Momentum About to Crack?
2019-11-05 10:30:00
2019-11-05 10:30:00
Crude Oil Technical Outlook - Short-term Bullish, but Could Change Soon
2019-11-05 12:00:00
2019-11-05 12:00:00
Gold Prices Slip as US-China Trade War Hope Saps Haven Demand
2019-11-05 05:57:00
2019-11-05 05:57:00
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/INR, USD/TRY in Focus
2019-10-31 20:45:00
2019-10-31 20:45:00
Bitcoin IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Bitcoin since Oct 01 when Bitcoin traded near 8,335.87.
2019-10-25 17:23:00
2019-10-25 17:23:00
Real Time News
  • US issues affirmative finding in probe on China steel staples -BBG
  • Commodities Update: As of 19:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: -0.04% Gold: -1.75% Silver: -2.37% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/GJNG3mjGZG
  • White House's Ueland says open to stopgap funding measure $SPX $DXY
  • $XAUUSD is down over 1.50% today to test the 1480 level again for the fifth time in the past month https://t.co/4Yc5Mt0lrM
  • #Gold’s recent push higher is fading as markets put their faith in the latest round of optimistic US-China trade deal reports. Get your $gld technical analysis from @nickcawley1 here: https://t.co/f51Ja294l6 $XAUUSD https://t.co/HTTTMecGO6
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.57%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 85.81%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/8bij8zqqJi
  • German Bund Yields Update: 2-Year: -0.649% 3-Year: -0.672% 5-Year: -0.580% 7-Year: -0.510% 10-Year: -0.312% 30-Year: 0.224%
  • Indices Update: As of 19:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: 0.28% France 40: 0.06% Germany 30: 0.04% US 500: -0.02% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/Xbd1BgstBZ
  • Fed's Kaplan: - Not an adherent of using negative rates $SPX
  • Fed's Kaplan: - Businesses struggling with passing increases in costs to consumers $DXY $SPX
2019-11-05 20:00:00
James Stanley, Currency Strategist
Share:

US Dollar Talking Points:

The US Dollar finished last week at two-month-lows with the prospect of a deeper drop holding into this week. This week’s economic calendar, however, was quite a bit more shallow than last week with only a couple of USD-drivers on the docket for the next few days. The first of those was released this morning and came out in an encouraging manner. Services ISM beat expectations, reversing the worry built by last month’s disappointment and this has helped to bring a push of USD-strength into the mix. This theme in the US Dollar may also be supported by some continued worry around the US-China ‘phase one’ trade deal, which has helped to push the S&P 500 off of those fresh all-time-highs that were set yesterday.

In this webinar, I looked at setups on either side of the US Dollar to go along with Gold, Oil and the S&P 500.

US Dollar Four-Hour Chart: USD Tests Resistance at Three-Week-Highs

us dollar usd four hour chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; US Dollar on Tradingview

EUR/USD Falls to Three-Week-Lows, Beware Traps

Helping that outsized move of USD-strength today has been a purge in the Euro. Prices in EUR/USD have pushed down to three-week-lows, finding a bit of support at the 50% retracement of the August-October major move.

EUR/USD Four-Hour Price Chart

eurusd four hour price chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; EURUSD on Tradingview

GBP/USD Attempts to Build Support Base

On the short-side of the US Dollar, GBP/USD remains attractive. Even with the lurch-lower in EUR/USD and the bullish bounce in DXY, GBP/USD remains respectful of last week’s swing-lows. This can keep the door open for a re-test of the 1.2950 level, after which 1.2975 becomes of interest. If that’s taken-out, the stage is set for another test of the 1.3000 big figure.

GBP/USD Two-Hour Price Chart

gbpusd gbp usd gbp/usd price chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; GBPUSD on Tradingview

USD/CHF: Swissy Support Bounce

I had looked at the long side of USD/CHF as a long-USD candidate coming into this week, largely based off of the recent range in the pair combined with the potential for SNB intervention if the Franc got too strong. That’s helped the pair to push up to a fresh November high. At this point, a pullback to .9902 can re-open the door for bullish trend strategies.

USD/CHF Four-Hour Price Chart

usdchf usd/chf usd chf price chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; USDCHF on Tradingview

AUD/USD Trendline Test

Also on the long side of the US Dollar, AUD/USD remains of interest. Last night brought an RBA rate decision into the mix and the bank wasn’t all that dovish, helping Aussie to strengthen after a longer-term bearish trend produced fresh decade lows in August and again in early-October. That trendline came into play again last night after the RBA but, so far, has held the highs similar to what’s shown last week and again yesterday.

AUD/USD Daily Price Chart

audusd aud/usd aud usd daily price chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; AUDUSD on Tradingview

USD/CAD: Bearish Potential Remains

I had looked into USD/CAD last week and again today, focusing on the deduction between the US Dollar’s bullish move and the lower-highs produced in USD/CAD. This keeps the door open for short-side strategies in the pair.

USD/CAD Four-Hour Price Chart

usdcad usd/cad price chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; USDCAD on Tradingview

To read more:

Are you looking for longer-term analysis on the U.S. Dollar? Our DailyFX Forecasts have a section for each major currency, and we also offer a plethora of resources on Gold or USD-pairs such as EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, AUD/USD. Traders can also stay up with near-term positioning via our IG Client Sentiment Indicator.

Forex Trading Resources

DailyFX offers an abundance of tools, indicators and resources to help traders. For those looking for trading ideas, our IG Client Sentiment shows the positioning of retail traders with actual live trades and positions. Our trading guides bring our DailyFX Quarterly Forecasts and our Top Trading Opportunities; and our real-time news feed has intra-day interactions from the DailyFX team. And if you’re looking for real-time analysis, our DailyFX Webinars offer numerous sessions each week in which you can see how and why we’re looking at what we’re looking at.

If you’re looking for educational information, our New to FX guide is there to help new(er) traders while our Traits of Successful Traders research is built to help sharpen the skill set by focusing on risk and trade management.

--- Written by James Stanley, Strategist for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow James on Twitter: @JStanleyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

