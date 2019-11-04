Weekly Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD & Gold

#FTSE sets a fresh monthly high today on US-China trade deal hopes https://t.co/WH7YUSsqsn

IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.85%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 85.88%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/NqcWg2QRA8

US oil has closed in on that 200-day moving average and long-term Fib (61.8% of June 2014 to Feb 2016) combo around 57 I mentioned in my weekend tech piece (https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/article/fx_technical_weekly/2019/11/03/Crude-Oil-Forecast-Maintains-Expectations-for-Volatility-But-Trend-Still-Ethereal.html?CHID=9&QPID=917719) https://t.co/q7YX3uIXOC

$DXY is up over 0.25% today from Friday's move that retested the 97.25 level to set a fresh two month low https://t.co/1KmZ0jUZNN

Commodities Update: As of 17:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 1.49% Gold: -0.39% Silver: -0.44% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/xjXl74W3YF

Weekly Trade Levels: US #Dollar, $EURUSD, $AUDUSD, $USDCAD & #Gold and more! https://t.co/ThKrcX5bYV

Forex Update: As of 17:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇦CAD: -0.05% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.12% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.18% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.23% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.24% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.36% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/5c7sgjH50i

Poll: Which of these matters do you think would more likely turn risk trends (via the S&P 500) lower on a permanent basis?

En español: ¿Qué es el oro? El oro como materia prima y activo de trading #XAUUSD #oro #TRMX https://t.co/hF9kCsiok3 https://t.co/hSfnhc96On