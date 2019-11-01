We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
EUR/USD, Crude Oil & More – Charts for Next Week
2019-11-01 12:15:00
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Double Top in the Works?
2019-11-01 05:00:00
US Dollar Technical Forecast: AUD/USD, USD/CAD, GBP/USD, DXY
2019-11-01 09:30:00
Brexit Latest: GBPUSD Stair Stepping Higher as PM Johnson Enjoys GE Poll Boost
2019-11-01 08:04:00
USDJPY Move Combines Dollar Slide and Risk Off, Watch AUDUSD and USDMXN With NFPs Ahead
2019-11-01 04:00:00
US Dollar Price Volatility Report: Nonfarm Payrolls, ISM PMI Ahead
2019-10-31 23:32:00
Gold Outlook: XAU/USD Price – Bullish Signals on The Radar Ahead of NFP Data
2019-11-01 10:02:00
Gold Prices Set For More Gains, Watch US-China Trade, UK Campaign
2019-11-01 05:52:00
EUR/USD, Crude Oil & More – Charts for Next Week
2019-11-01 12:15:00
Gold Prices Set For More Gains, Watch US-China Trade, UK Campaign
2019-11-01 05:52:00
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/INR, USD/TRY in Focus
2019-10-31 20:45:00
Bitcoin IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Bitcoin since Oct 01 when Bitcoin traded near 8,335.87.
2019-10-25 17:23:00
Paul Robinson, Currency Strategist
The Euro has been stuck in a downtrend since coming off the high created in 2018. The question is, will the trend continue, or could it be on the verge of reversing? The thinking on this end, is that the most explosive move could come if the sequence of failed rallies can soon end, giving way to a short squeeze.

But, the tendency for rallies to turn into selling opportunities is one we must continue to respect until there is more evidence a broader reversal is underway. With that said, watch the September 2018 trend-line that is in confluence with the 200-day MA. It's solid resistance.

A forceful turn down from there could quickly tilt the board in favor of shorts. A break on through will not be enough to say the trend has changed, but it would be a start to possibly seeing the trend change.

EUR/USD Daily Chart (end trend? Watch resistance)

EUR/USD, Crude Oil &amp; More – Charts for Next Week

EUR/USD Chart by TradingView

Crude oil is working on a channel/bear-flag that could end up resolving to the downside soon, in-line with the forceful move down after the Saudi attack in September. Price is currently on the lower trend-line, a break and failure to rally thereafter will be viewed as the cue to look for the 50 level and finally the 2016 trend-line to get tested.

Crude oil Chart (watch lower parallel for trigger)

EUR/USD, Crude Oil &amp; More – Charts for Next Week

WTI Oil Chart by TradingView

For the full set of technical details and charts, check out the video above…

Resources for Index & Commodity Traders

Whether you are a new or an experienced trader, DailyFX has several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, and trading guides to help you improve trading performance.

We also have a series of guides for those looking to trade specific markets, such as the S&P 500, Dow, DAX, gold, silver, crude oil, and copper.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

