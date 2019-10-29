Technical Outlook Ahead of FOMC for USD-pairs, Gold & More

IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.36%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 82.01%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/QPUOSOO9Au

RT @Brexit: BREAKING: U.K. Labour party now says it will back an early election, giving voters a say in how Brexit proceeds https://t.co/kk…

Forex Update: As of 12:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 0.16% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.03% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.00% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.09% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.14% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.16% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/PwSUFUl9JR

Conservatives odds on for majority at 10/11 - No majority = 11/10 $GBP https://t.co/FPvcCQhN8q

Why are Bollinger Bands more popular than ever? How can it be applied across all financial markets and used in most timeframes? Find out from @bbands himself here:https://t.co/onhPIZvVFx https://t.co/p1479P2C0W

Labor's leader Jeremy Corbyn backs early elections in December. However, the devil is in the detail...

Jeremy Corbyn backs December GE Boris Johnson..... https://t.co/AdMxFt0uTM

RT @JMcQueenFX: Apologies Brenda from Bristol #NotAnotherOne https://t.co/EXQ3Zq4tTV

UK Opposition Leader Corbyn says conditions to back election has been reached $GBP