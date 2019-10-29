We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
EUR/USD
News
EUR/USD Biased Lower as High Importance Data and Events Near
2019-10-29 10:42:00
Ethereum and EUR/USD Price Outlook for Further Gains
2019-10-28 18:04:00
GBP/USD
News
Brexit Briefing: GBP/USD Eyes Today's Vote for Early Election
2019-10-29 08:30:00
GBP/USD May Wobble Between Brexit Woes, US Consumer Confidence
2019-10-29 07:00:00
USD/JPY
News
US-China Trade War Crushes FDI in Latest Sign of Real-World Hit
2019-10-29 03:00:00
S&P 500 Hits Record High as Bulls Back-Fill Justification for Risk Appetite
2019-10-29 01:13:00
Gold
News
Gold Price Outlook: Bull Flag Tested, Can Gold Bulls Break Through?
2019-10-29 12:31:00
Technical Outlook Ahead of FOMC for USD-pairs, Gold & More
2019-10-29 12:00:00
Oil - US Crude
News
Crude Oil Prices Slip Back as Market Looks Nervously to US Stockpiles
2019-10-29 05:56:00
Weekly Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD, Gold & Oil
2019-10-28 16:30:00
Bitcoin
News
Bitcoin IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Bitcoin since Oct 01 when Bitcoin traded near 8,335.87.
2019-10-25 17:23:00
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC Surges as Bulls Take a Stand, Death Cross Looms
2019-10-25 17:00:00
Technical Outlook Ahead of FOMC for USD-pairs, Gold & More

Technical Outlook Ahead of FOMC for USD-pairs, Gold & More

2019-10-29 12:00:00
Paul Robinson, Currency Strategist
Share:

In today’s webinar we looked at a number of USD charts, including the US Dollar Index (DXY) chart itself. Is the recent low the beginning of another surge back to cycle highs since the 2018 low, or is strength only a countertrend move setting up for more selling soon? The FOMC coming up on tomorrow could have much to say about this, or simply be a source of volatility that only muddles the picture further. Wait-and-see looks like a prudent approach from this seat...

US Dollar Index (DXY) (Low or bounce?)

Technical Outlook Ahead of FOMC for USD-pairs, Gold &amp; More

Gold came out of a bull-flag pattern only to post a reversal immediately after. This casts a shadow of doubt on it rallying further, and could lead to the commodity making another leg lower in the digestion period that began early last month.

Gold Price Chart (reversal after bull-flag break put on brakes to upside)

Technical Outlook Ahead of FOMC for USD-pairs, Gold &amp; More

For the full set of technical details and charts, check out the video above…

Resources for Index & Commodity Traders

Whether you are a new or an experienced trader, DailyFX has several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, and trading guides to help you improve trading performance.

We also have a series of guides for those looking to trade specific markets, such as the S&P 500, Dow, DAX, gold, silver, crude oil, and copper.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Gold
Bearish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.