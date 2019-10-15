USD Charts - GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY & More

The US Dollar is trying to maintain support against several currencies. In today’s session we took a look at GBP/USD as it tries to maintain a bid up against strong confluent resistance. AUD/USD appears set up to turn down and test significant support again here soon. USD/JPY has bottoming pattern potential and will look to take another step this week in confirming a bullish scenario, but there are still some obstacles not too far higher to watch.

GBP/ USD up against confluent resistance

AUD /USD turning down from resistance

USD/ JPY trying to confirm H&S formation

GBP/USD up against confluent resistance

GBP/USD is trading up against a strong area made up of three differing angles of resistance. The trend-line from the April 2018 high is in confluence with the 200-day MA and to a lesser degree of resistance there is an upper parallel tied to the September low.

This makes for a ripe spot to look for Cable to turn down, even if only temporarily to work off the two-day shot higher last week. On weakness, watch how price reacts to the October 2016 trend-line that acted as a ceiling in September. We could see a battle between levels before either a resolution in-line with the longer-term down-trend, or see buyers push GBPUSD above resistance and extend the multi-week climb.

AUD/USD turning down from resistance

AUD/USD is set up to trade lower in-line with the longer-term trend. It’s currently turning down from the July trend-line, working its way towards the lower parallel of a developing channel off the monthly low (best seen on the 4-hr). A break of the lower parallel should have significant support under the 6700-level back under siege. The more times it is tested (already 4 times since early August) the more likely it is it will eventually break.

USD/JPY trying to confirm H&S formation

USD/JPY’s rise last week put price just above the neckline of the head-and-shoulders pattern building since June. However, it is struggling to hold above last month’s high, so a little more strength would be ideal before getting too bulled up. The 200-day lies ahead at 10905, it’s also in approximate confluence with swing-highs created during the summer – this could make things difficult.

