We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Price Action Setup: Critical Resistance Prevents Sharp Reversal
2019-10-15 08:00:00
EUR/USD Rate Eyes September High as ECB Pushes for Fiscal Support
2019-10-15 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD Charts - GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY & More
2019-10-15 11:30:00
GBP/USD Price Boosted by Brexit Talk, Mixed UK Jobs and Wages Data
2019-10-15 08:54:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD Charts - GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY & More
2019-10-15 11:30:00
Weekly Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, Gold & Oil
2019-10-14 15:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: Setting Up for a Breakout as Trading Range Narrows?
2019-10-15 11:00:00
Weekly Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, Gold & Oil
2019-10-14 15:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Geopolitics of Oil: Why Crude and Conflict Are So Closely Connected
2019-10-15 09:30:00
Weekly Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, Gold & Oil
2019-10-14 15:30:00
Bitcoin
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/INR, USD/TRY in Focus
2019-10-08 17:00:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Price: Rally Fizzles as Bearish 'Death Cross' Begins to Form
2019-10-08 09:57:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • What are the truths and myths of #forex trading? Find out from @DailyFX analysts here: https://t.co/uF75VPzstr https://t.co/H9ddop7iUW
  • Multiple EU sources says customs and level playing field still sticking point on Brexit talks with suggestions that the UK have pulled back on dual customs plan for Northern Ireland - Sky News Europe Correspondent $GBP
  • IMF is seen asking Germany to do more in order to boost economy, adds that German deficit leeway amounts to around EUR 5bln in 2020, according to an official
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 95.95%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 82.79%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/dM5xdIXJN7
  • Got an eye on 107.75-108 for $USDJPY -- if a positive reaction occurs, then we may be in a wave 4 https://t.co/qRVpu0VuCX
  • LIVE NOW: Join Analyst and Editor @MartinSEssex as he discusses the most important events and themes that have driven market sentiment and will drive it in the days ahead. Register here: https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/181540619?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr
  • Canadian vs US Dollar: USD/CAD Sideways Move Could End Below This Price More details in the link below: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/home/analysis/usd-cad/2019/10/15/Canadian-vs-US-Dollar-USDCAD-Sideways-Move-Could-End-Below-This-Price-MK.html?CHID=9&QPID=917714 https://t.co/YuH0zMLEWJ
  • Commodities Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: 0.25% Silver: 0.20% Oil - US Crude: -1.74% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/bUdJNDu31l
  • Fed's Bullard says hopes the Fed will launch a repo facility in six months or so $USD
  • Source reports state that China reportedly want the US to remove tariffs to hit $50bln imports
USD Charts - GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY & More

USD Charts - GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY & More

2019-10-15 11:30:00
Paul Robinson, Currency Strategist
Share:

The US Dollar is trying to maintain support against several currencies. In today’s session we took a look at GBP/USD as it tries to maintain a bid up against strong confluent resistance. AUD/USD appears set up to turn down and test significant support again here soon. USD/JPY has bottoming pattern potential and will look to take another step this week in confirming a bullish scenario, but there are still some obstacles not too far higher to watch.

Technical Highlights:

  • GBP/USD up against confluent resistance
  • AUD/USD turning down from resistance
  • USD/JPY trying to confirm H&S formation

For forecasts and educational guides, check them out on the DailyFX Trading Guides page.

GBP/USD up against confluent resistance

GBP/USD is trading up against a strong area made up of three differing angles of resistance. The trend-line from the April 2018 high is in confluence with the 200-day MA and to a lesser degree of resistance there is an upper parallel tied to the September low.

This makes for a ripe spot to look for Cable to turn down, even if only temporarily to work off the two-day shot higher last week. On weakness, watch how price reacts to the October 2016 trend-line that acted as a ceiling in September. We could see a battle between levels before either a resolution in-line with the longer-term down-trend, or see buyers push GBPUSD above resistance and extend the multi-week climb.

GBP/USD Daily Chart (Confluent resistance)

USD Charts - GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY &amp; More

GBPUSD Chart by TradingView

AUD/USD turning down from resistance

AUD/USD is set up to trade lower in-line with the longer-term trend. It’s currently turning down from the July trend-line, working its way towards the lower parallel of a developing channel off the monthly low (best seen on the 4-hr). A break of the lower parallel should have significant support under the 6700-level back under siege. The more times it is tested (already 4 times since early August) the more likely it is it will eventually break.

AUD/USD Daily Chart (turning down from trend-line)

USD Charts - GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY &amp; More

AUD/USD Charts by TradingView

AUD/USD 4-hr Chart (watch developing channel)

USD Charts - GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY &amp; More

USD/JPY trying to confirm H&S formation

USD/JPY’s rise last week put price just above the neckline of the head-and-shoulders pattern building since June. However, it is struggling to hold above last month’s high, so a little more strength would be ideal before getting too bulled up. The 200-day lies ahead at 10905, it’s also in approximate confluence with swing-highs created during the summer – this could make things difficult.

USD/JPY Daily Chart (H&S to confirm?)

USD Charts - GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY &amp; More

USD/JPY Chart by Tradingview

Resources for Forex & CFD Traders

Whether you are a new or an experienced trader, DailyFX has several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

EURUSD & Ethereum Carve Bullish Elliott Wave Patterns
EURUSD & Ethereum Carve Bullish Elliott Wave Patterns
2019-10-14 18:07:00
Weekly Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, Gold & Oil
Weekly Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, Gold & Oil
2019-10-14 15:30:00
US Dollar, EURUSD, GBPUSD & More: Charts for Next Week
US Dollar, EURUSD, GBPUSD & More: Charts for Next Week
2019-10-11 12:00:00
EUR/USD, Silver, and SP 500 Rally Off Lows
EUR/USD, Silver, and SP 500 Rally Off Lows
2019-10-08 16:32:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Mixed
AUD/USD
Bearish
USD/JPY
Bullish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.