News
News
News
News
News
News
Market Sentiment Still Poor, Haven Assets in Demand | Webinar

Martin Essex, MSTA, Analyst and Editor
Share:

Market sentiment analysis:

  • Trader confidence remains low, although demand can still be seen for assets with higher returns that are perceived to be inherently riskier, such as stocks.
  • Against this background, demand persists too for safe havens.

Traders dip their toes into riskier assets

Trading sentiment remains poor on continuing worries about the US-China trade dispute, Brexit and the conflict between Turkey and the Kurds in northern Syria, leading to continuing demand for safe havens. However, interest also remains in the stock markets and other riskier assets.

DAX Price Chart, Daily Timeframe (June 18 – October 15, 2019)

Latest DAX price chart.

Chart by IG (You can click on it for a larger image)

In this webinar, I looked at the trends in the major currency, commodity and stock markets, at the forward-looking data on the economic calendar this week, at the new IG Client Sentiment page on the revamped DailyFX website, at the new IG Client Sentiment reports that accompany it and at the DailyFX Trading Global Markets Decoded podcasts.

Resources to help you trade the markets:

Whether you are a new or an experienced trader, at DailyFX we have many resources to help you:

--- Written by Martin Essex, Analyst and Editor

Feel free to contact me via the comments section below, via email at martin.essex@ig.com or on Twitter @MartinSEssex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

