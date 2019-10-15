Market Sentiment Still Poor, Haven Assets in Demand | Webinar
Market sentiment analysis:
- Trader confidence remains low, although demand can still be seen for assets with higher returns that are perceived to be inherently riskier, such as stocks.
- Against this background, demand persists too for safe havens.
Traders dip their toes into riskier assets
Trading sentiment remains poor on continuing worries about the US-China trade dispute, Brexit and the conflict between Turkey and the Kurds in northern Syria, leading to continuing demand for safe havens. However, interest also remains in the stock markets and other riskier assets.
DAX Price Chart, Daily Timeframe (June 18 – October 15, 2019)
Chart by IG (You can click on it for a larger image)
In this webinar, I looked at the trends in the major currency, commodity and stock markets, at the forward-looking data on the economic calendar this week, at the new IG Client Sentiment page on the revamped DailyFX website, at the new IG Client Sentiment reports that accompany it and at the DailyFX Trading Global Markets Decoded podcasts.
--- Written by Martin Essex, Analyst and Editor
Feel free to contact me via the comments section below, via email at martin.essex@ig.com or on Twitter @MartinSEssex
