Never miss a story from Paul Robinson

Subscribe to receive daily updates on publications
Please enter valid First Name
Please fill out this field.
Please enter valid Last Name
Please fill out this field.
Please enter valid email
Please fill out this field.
Please select a country

I’d like to receive information from DailyFX and IG about trading opportunities and their products and services via email.

Please fill out this field.
For more info on how we might use your data, see our privacy notice and access policy and privacy website.

Your Forecast Is Headed to Your Inbox

But don't just read our analysis - put it to the rest. Your forecast comes with a free demo account from our provider, IG, so you can try out trading with zero risk.

Your demo is preloaded with £10,000 virtual funds, which you can use to trade over 10,000 live global markets.

We'll email you login details shortly.

Learn More about Your Demo
Or, read more articles on DailyFX

You are subscribed to Paul Robinson

You can manage your subscriptions by following the link in the footer of each email you will receive

An error occurred submitting your form.
Please try again later.

The Euro bounced off lows as it has been doing without picking up momentum, which may present another opportunity soon for sellers. EURAUD is dropping down towards an interesting inflection point that could offer up a trade soon. Crude oil continues to have a bearish tone to it, furthered along yesterday by a reversal at resistance. There are other developments to monitor, gold for example, but could use some time before drawing any further conclusions.

Technical Highlights:

  • EURUSD rising off support, may give shorts another look soon
  • EURAUD is dropping towards a point of confluence
  • Crude oil is positioned for another round of selling

See where our team of analysts see your favorite markets and currencies headed in the in the DailyFX Trading Forecasts.

EURUSD rising off support, may give shorts another look soon

This week the Euro went right back to its old ticks; trade to a new low and quickly bounce. The low-vol environment hasn’t yet switched gears and on that neither should traders. Yesterday’s rally stalled quickly around some lows from last month approaching the 11100-mark. Ideally, next week we see another push up into trend resistance from June before rolling back over. This will help run the course of the bounce as well as provide some room back the lows for shorts.

EURUSD Daily Chart (bounce could soon fail)

EURUSD, EURAUD, Crude Oil &amp; More: Charts for Next Week

EURUSD Chart by Tradingview

EURAUD is dropping towards a point of confluence

EURAUD isn’t there yet, but it is quickly approaching an inflection point that could be worthy of attention. The trend-line from December has some solid lows connecting, and the t-line is also in conjunction with the 200-day MA.

EURAUD Daily Chart (Dec t-line, 200-day coming up)

EURUSD, EURAUD, Crude Oil &amp; More: Charts for Next Week

EURAUD Chart by Tradingview

Crude oil is positioned for another round of selling

Crude oil has been consistently on the watch-list for sales, as the tone/trend continues to generally be negative even if it’s particularly strong. The run-into resistance reversal candles in both the WTI and Brent contract suggest today’s weakness may continue to build momentum. For WTI watch the 53-area as support and for Brent the mid-57s. A break of those levels will have the recent range snapped and should lead to another leg lower to trend-lines from 2016.

WTI Crude Oil Daily Chart (resistance + reversal candle)

EURUSD, EURAUD, Crude Oil &amp; More: Charts for Next Week

WTI Oil Chart by Tradingview

Brent Crude Oil Daily Chart (resistance + reversal candle)

EURUSD, EURAUD, Crude Oil &amp; More: Charts for Next Week

Brent Crude Oil Chart by Tradingview

Resources for Forex & CFD Traders

Whether you are a new or an experienced trader, DailyFX has several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX