The U.S. Dollar looks like headed for more selling versus its major counterparts, with a couple of the more appealing charts residing in the Euro and Canadian Dollar. The Buck is seen as likely to drop against other major currencies, but the set-ups are a little murkier elsewhere. Gold is rising again today, firmly pressing up into a long-term resistance zone that is seen as a potential near-term threat to the rally.

Technical Highlights:

EURUSD short-term bull-flag readying for a breakout

USDCAD carving out a potentially bearish price sequence

Gold price rallying into major long-term resistance

EURUSD short-term bull-flag readying for a breakout

The Euro has been stalling as of late, treading water. This price action has a bull-flag building on the 4-hr time-frame that should soon lead to higher prices. A rally might not prove very lasting, though, as resistance begins clocking in around 11280 up to 11350, where several angles of resistance reside (see chart below).

EURUSD Daily Chart (rally to resistance?)

EURUSD Chart by Tradingview

EURUSD 4-hr Chart (bull-flag)

EURUSD Chart by Tradingview

USDCAD carving out a potentially bearish price sequence

USDCAD posted a reversal candle on the weekly time-fame prior to this week. This has the current climb higher at risk of only acting as a counter-trend rally before another drop comes. On the 4-hr time-frame the channel structure off the July low is at risk of breaking if a head-and-shoulders pattern should trigger. The right shoulder still needs to develop, but if it is to do-so then it likely to happen in the next day or two.

USDCAD Weekly Chart (reversal candle)

USDCAD Chart by Tradingview

USDCAD 4-hr Chart (chart starting to roll, H&S forming)

USDCAD Chart by Tradingview

Gold price rallying into major long-term resistance

Gold is pushing into a long-term resistance zone created by bottoms formed during the topping process after the 2011 peak. The zone from ~1522/75 could dent the current rally, even though it appears set to extend towards even higher levels. Watch how price action plays out in the near-term; a strong turnabout or reversal on the daily time-frame.

Gold Price Weekly Chart (Big resistance area)

Gold Price Chart by Tradingview

