Never miss a story from Paul Robinson

Subscribe to receive daily updates on publications
Please enter valid First Name
Please fill out this field.
Please enter valid Last Name
Please fill out this field.
Please enter valid email
Please fill out this field.
Please select a country

I’d like to receive information from DailyFX and IG about trading opportunities and their products and services via email.

Please fill out this field.
For more info on how we might use your data, see our privacy notice and access policy and privacy website.

Your Forecast Is Headed to Your Inbox

But don't just read our analysis - put it to the rest. Your forecast comes with a free demo account from our provider, IG, so you can try out trading with zero risk.

Your demo is preloaded with £10,000 virtual funds, which you can use to trade over 10,000 live global markets.

We'll email you login details shortly.

Learn More about Your Demo
Or, read more articles on DailyFX

You are subscribed to Paul Robinson

You can manage your subscriptions by following the link in the footer of each email you will receive

An error occurred submitting your form.
Please try again later.

The U.S. Dollar Index (DXY) touched a trend-line extending higher from June, which could induce a bounce in the short-run, but downward momentum could keep the slide going if buyers don’t quickly show up. The Euro is running in reverse and while it is on shaky ground in terms of trend and tone, it could continue a bit higher before a strong resumption of the down-move can continue. JPY made a big move as stocks took a hit, puts it in an extended state in the near-term; waiting to see how the market responds before drawing further conclusions about the next move.

Technical Highlights:

  • U.S. Dollar Index (DXY) trading at minor t-line
  • EURUSD has trend/tone against it, but could trade a bit higher
  • JPY pairs oversold on stocks, watching the response

For forecasts and educational guides, check them out on the DailyFX Trading Guides page.

U.S. Dollar Index (DXY) trading at minor t-line

The U.S. Dollar index has been on its heels the past few sessions, with it trading on a minor trend-line off the June low. This could be enough to put in a bounce, but downward momentum was strong which could result in some residual selling soon. Should the bounce prove weak, renewed weakness could take the DXY down to the 200-day/96.70 area.

US Dollar Index (DXY) Daily Chart (small t-line support)

US Dollar Hits Support, Euro Resistance; DXY, EURUSD Charts &amp; More

EURUSD has trend/tone against it, but could trade a bit higher

The Euro has recovered strongly from a one-year underside trend-line where it posted a reversal candle on Thursday. The upside so far has been swift, a minor pullback may result in a continuation to higher levels. That may be about it though, as trend and tone are broadly against EURUSD. On further strength watch the 11300-area where price and 200-day resistance lie.

EURUSD Daily Chart (trend lower, but may go a bit higher first)

US Dollar Hits Support, Euro Resistance; DXY, EURUSD Charts &amp; More

JPY pairs oversold on stocks, watching the response

JPY has seen a surge in buying as the Trade War once again heats up and spooks risk assets, namely stocks. Some of the cross-rates are most oversold at this time, with AUDJPY trading around the flash-crash lows in January and levels from 2010-16. Tough spot for new shorts, existing shorts may want to consider buttoning up risk parameters. Would-be longs have support, but the bounce may only prove counter-trend in nature and thus at risk of failing relatively quickly.

AUDJPY Daily Chart (Extended into Long-term support)

US Dollar Hits Support, Euro Resistance; DXY, EURUSD Charts &amp; More

GBPJPY has been hammered real good, with it now extending into a weekly trend-line from the 2012 low. Like AUDJPY we are at a big long-term line-in-the-sand. Sterling-yen may bounce with the help of oversold conditions and long-term support. Same as with the other JPY pairs, shorts at risk of retracing while longs may prove difficult in a counter-trend environment.

GBPJPY Daily Chart (Extended into support area)

US Dollar Hits Support, Euro Resistance; DXY, EURUSD Charts &amp; More

Resources for Forex & CFD Traders

Whether you are a new or an experienced trader, DailyFX has several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX