FX Week Ahead Webinar Talking Points:
- The Reserve Bank of Australia's Tuesday meeting will very likely see a 25-bps rate cut, but that is widely expected by markets, with overnight index swaps pricing in a 93% chance of a cut coming into this week.
- The June European Central Bank meeting on Thursday should see more details about the TLTRO program come to light alongside a cut in both the growth and inflation forecasts.
- May US jobs data on Friday should show ongoing strength in the US labor market.
Join me on Mondays at 7:30 EDT/11:30 GMT for the FX Week Ahead webinar, where we discuss top event risk over the coming days and strategies for trading FX markets around the events listed below.
