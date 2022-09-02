What NFPs Outcome Threatens Greatest Dollar and S&P 500 Volatility

S&P 500, Liquidity, NFPs, Dollar and GBPUSD Talking Points:

The dynamic of ‘good news’ leading to a market slide so prevalent on Tuesday was flipped this past session with ISM manufacturing data

How will Friday NFPs be interpreted by the markets – both from a risk perspective for the likes of the S&P 500 and rate forecasting for the Dollar?

Is ‘Good News’ No Longer ‘Bad News’ for the Markets?

We are entering a period of serious market distortion with one of the most renowned market-moving events (US NFPs) due for release while the pull of a holiday weekend liquidity drain thins participation. While these circumstances can hobble the ambition for trend development, they can also prove the essential ingredients for serious volatility. As I evaluate the scenarios for the S&P 500 (as a benchmark for ‘risk’ assets) and the US Dollar, market conditions remain my principal concern rather than the market’s preference for fundamental theme or recognition of key technical levels. One of the aspects of ‘conditions’ that more often is segmented as a fundamental feature is the overriding influence of ‘risk trends’. A predisposition to respond to one extreme of sentiment and eschew another is just as often an inherent bias that is justified by fundamentals after the fact. Earlier this week, there was a notable bearish default that warped the response to Tuesday’s strong consumer confidence survey and labor data into a point a further selloff for the US indices. With the market’s default decoded, we could have moved forward with market movement understanding. And then, this past session’s event risk and market response upended the equation.

Chart of S&P 500 with 50 and 200-Day SMAs, Volume and Consecutive Candle Moves (Daily)

During Tuesday’s trade, the robust showing of US consumer sentiment and July labor data that led to an S&P 500 slide could be reasonably interpreted through fundamental norms. In this case, a robust showing for the US consumer seemed to reinforce the belief that the Federal Reserve can move forward with its front-loaded rate hike regime and practically pursue a 75bp rate hike at the next FOMC meeting later this week. That would be a near-term detriment for support-dependent assets like US equity indices. Despite the relationship the invent risk to market response would imply, the opposite results to a run of strong data would result through this past session. The ISM manufacturing report for August held at 52.8, against an economist consensus for a further slide, with an improvement in the reports employment and new orders components while the inflation gauge deflated somewhat. That wards off the immediate fear of recession, but perhaps it also bolsters the case of a heavier course of Fed hikes. Truth be told, I believe the market is responding more owing to its liquidity expectations and less to any serious reversal in fundamental interpretation.

Chart of Calendar Month Average S&P 500 Change, Volume and Volatility from VIX

The Consequences of the Dollar Charging to Fresh Multi-Decade Highs

As we weigh the S&P 500’s check against its productive bear trend this past week, it is worth noting that the US Dollar generated a mirror image of the shift in productivity. For the past few weeks, the DXY Dollar Index has established a well-worn range that was set precariously just at the cusp of multi-decade highs. Whether the currency was being treated as a yield benefactor, growth leader or ultimate safe haven was not clear. This past session, the technical boundaries were overridden, but I don’t think it has resolved the question of motivation. Ultimately, the trade-weighted index has pushed to fresh two-decade highs with some of currency’s most liquid counterparts doing their part to cement extreme levels. Ultimately, the lack of conviction in risk trends still applies here; but given the various roles the US currency plays, the fundamental representation may override the reticence for participation.

Chart of DXY Dollar Index with 100-Day SMA and 1-Day Rate of Change (Daily)

It is easy to get lost in the price action of an aggregate measure of anything such that we lose perspective of how truly remarkable a development. For the DXY index, we have forged fresh highs reaching back to 2002, but I still think it worth considering the progress of the USD against its most liquid counterparts. For EURUSD, we did drop back below parity this past session, but there wasn’t a new two-decade low on either an intraday or close basis through Thursday’s session – though we are very close. On the other hand, USDJPY has charged to a fresh 24 year high despite the insinuation this carries in risk trends supporting the FX carry trade; while GBPUSD finds itself dangerously close (approximately 100 pips) from a near-four decade low. While the Sterling is the third largest counterpart to the Greenback, the reference to peak pandemic (global) and Brexit (local) threats represents serious fundamental tumult.

GBPUSD with 20-Week Moving Average (Weekly)

Preparing for the Final Session of the Week…And Perhaps the Summer Doldrums

As we move into the final trading day of the week – and, arguably, the season – there is some noteworthy event risk to contemplate. I will be watching the Eurozone’s PPI upstream inflation figure after the record CPI reading, the US factory orders report and the G7 finance ministers meeting to decide whether or not to implement a cap on Russian oil. As interesting a mix as that may be, the fundamental weight it represents does not stack up against the troubled backdrop of liquidity created by the holiday drain ahead. The possible exception is the US August labor data run. The US employment report speaks to both the general health of the world’s largest economy but it also carries important connotations for interest rate expectations for one of the most hawkish policy authorities of the developed world.

Global Calendar of Top Macro Economic Event Risk for 48 Hours

When it comes to the potential impact of the August labor market data run, there is a high hurdle to spur the kind of response that turns into a true trend into next week. Volatility, on the other hand, can be readily provoked. Evaluating the most immediate market-moving scenarios, I believe that an in-line scenario can be turned into quick right off while a ‘beat’ in a weaker stronger than expected reading may generate the benefit of a delayed recession while fostering the likelihood that the Fed will pursue a hawkish policy course. The most troubled situation would be an indisputably weak economic report that not only make real the warnings of impending recession risks but further pushes the US central bank on its inflation focus to the point of tolerating economic contraction.

Chart of US Change in NFPs and Level of ‘Surprise’ Relative to Expectations (Monthly)

