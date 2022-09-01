S&P 500, USDJPY and EURUSD Course Heading Into September

S&P 500, Liquidity, VIX, USDJPY and EURUSD Talking Points:

The Market Perspective : S&P 500 Bearish Below 4,100; USDJPY Bearish Below 134.00d

We are entering the month of September; and with the transition comes serious expectations for participation and risk trends – but not necessarily on the exact first day of the month

Remarks from Fed hawk Loretta Mester has made explicit the priority between inflation and recession, but EURUSD remains the focus on monetary policy

An Extended Slide and the End of the Month

Through this past session, we have seen both the extension of a slide in risk appetite as expressed by benchmarks like the S&P 500 while also tallying the close of performance for the month of August. There is a lot of speculative assumptions tied up in the transition from August to September trade, especially with the range of systemic fundamental threats with which we are currently dealing. That said, we have yet to leave behind the summer doldrums. The transition into more active fall trading conditions usually coincides with the transition after the US Labor Day holiday which is scheduled this year for Monday, September 5th. It is possible to break the liquidity dam before that schedule, but it would take a systemic override in fundamental event risk. Despite the NFPs still ahead, I am dubious that we will find the motivation. Nonetheless, the S&P 500 has extended its reversal from the 200-day SMA as resistance just a few weeks ago. In fact, the index has dropped for four consecutive sessions to match the longest slide since July 14th. How much further can we stretch before the holiday liquidity drain?

Chart of S&P 500 with 50 and 200-Day SMAs, Volume and Consecutive Candle Moves (Daily)

To appreciate the market anticipation that we have immediately ahead, it is important to assess the seasonal expectations that we are dealing with. Historically, the S&P 500 sees a meaningful uptick in volume (participation) through the month of September, but far more relevant are the level of volatility (via VIX) and general market monthly performance. On the former point activity levels continue to build through this new month as the denominator-driven charge via diminished participation transitions into turnover that is backed by more meaningful depth. Far more interesting to me is the average monthly performance for the benchmark index in September. Over the decade, this is the only month of the calendar year that has averaged a loss. That doesn’t mean that it has to happen in 2022, but the expectations will be prominent especially with discussions of recession risks and aggressive central banks.

Chart of Calendar Month Average S&P 500 Change, Volume and Volatility from VIX

‘Risk’ Is a Complicated Matter

To override seasonal norms is not an easy feat. A throttle on convictions works both ways, but so do the fundamentals for USDJPY. On the one hand, this currency pair reflects a distinct contrast in interest rate forecasts. Where the probability of a front-loaded, 75bp rate hike from the FOMC at the next meeting is rising, the weight of a risk sensitivity to most Yen crosses is a running burden. There are very prominent, conflicting fundamental themes for the USDJPY – the second most liquid currency pair – moving forward. That makes it just as interesting a market measure as an opportunity. Notably, despite the lower high in US indices in August and the subsequent slide this past week, the USDJPY would post its highest monthly close in 24 years Wednesday. The rate differential here remains a strong tailwind, but beware the impact that results from a US-centric recession risk.

Chart of USDJPY with 50-Month SMA (Monthly)

Taking the focus down from a monthly projection down to the next 24 to 48 hours, there is a much more discrete event risk ahead. I’m particularly interested in the US picture, but macro traders would do well to keep tabs on the influences from other major financial / economic centers. On the ‘recession fear’ side of things, this past session reflected on the slide in Chinese PMIs, the skepticism over emerging market GDP figures and the warning from the US ADP private payrolls. For contemplating the stalling of the economic engine in the forthcoming session, the US manufacturing activity report from the ISM and US Challenger Job cuts report – both for August – are top listings. The former is more a gauge of supply chain health and the latter a lead in to Friday NFPs. Both can be their own statement on economic optimism though.

Global Calendar of Top Macro Economic Event Risk for 48 Hours

Rate Speculation is Turning

While the possibility – or really the ‘confirmation’ – of recession is a top concern of mine and many other market participants, it isn’t the only threat to volatility. Consider the influence of interest rate pressure. There are many central banks that are pursuing tightening regimes despite the tantrums raised by capital markets and economies (the Bank of Canada and Reserve Bank of Australia are expected to weigh in next week), but it is the Fed that represents the big picture of monetary policy. As of Wednesday morning, he probability of a rate cut sometime in the middle of 2023 was still a prominent threat. And yet, that assumed reversal seemed to retreat just recently. Notably, Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester remarked this past session that it was too early to call a top in inflation, that she does not expect a rate cut in 2023 (which would come due to a dramatic reversal in economics or a policy error) and that she sees rate cuts to tame inflation even if a recession were to set in. It has been suggested before, but Mester has said it explicitly.

Table of Fed Fund Futures Implied Rates Probabilities

Removing the so-called ‘Fed Put’ has a serious impact on both the hold out perspective on risk trends but also the perception of limits to the US Dollar. Yet, the Greenback is not simply going to run in a fundamental vacuum. There are counterparts for which there is a strong offset to contemplate. This is not USDJPY at 24 year highs nor GBPUSD posting its lowest monthly close in decades, but there is some serious conflict to be registered in EURUSD. We managed to keep it just above parity before the month’s close, but there isn’t much motivation to the move as of yet. Perhaps the accelerated Eurozone inflation figure this past session, the upcoming EZ unemployment rate update and the speculation of a front-loaded policy regime will close the perceived discrepancy between the ECB’s and Fed’s forecast?

Chart of EURUSD with 50-Day SMA with COT Net Speculative Futures Positioning (Daily)

