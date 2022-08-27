After an S&P 500 Tumble and EURUSD Volatility, Will a Week Heavy in Event Risk Override Doldrums?

S&P 500, VIX, Liquidity, NFPs and EURUSD Talking Points:

The Market Perspective : S&P 500 Bearish Below 4,100; USDJPY Bearish Below 134.00

Risk aversion took a serious hit to close out this past week between Powell’s commitment to the inflation fight, a buildup of recession signals and thinned liquidity

Distortions will be amplified ahead through perhaps the final week of summer doldrums falling and the release of an important run of data capped by Friday NFPs

Another Threatening but Troubled Stab at Risk Aversion

There is little dispute in my mind that this past week ended on a very ‘risk averse’ footing. Between the tumble in US indices and the backdrop of troubling fundamental updates, the fodder for the bearish was present. Yet, follow through remains a serious hurdle to my expectations for these markets. Despite the technical movement from speculative benchmarks this past week and a dense docket in the week ahead, I continue to see seasonal liquidity conditions a serious encumbrance to the development and commitment to trends. That said, it is important to keep tabs on the remarkable technical moves that we saw this past week. From the S&P 500, the week opened to a large gap lower (leaving a ‘window’ that hasn’t close) and it ended with the largest single-day loss (-3.4 percent) since June 13th. Considering this follow the test and hold of the 200-day moving average along with the channel break the week prior, this looks like a market making technical milestones in its turn. And yet, volume behind the move remains remarkably tepid. That may be seen as a minor detail, but its reflects on what I consider most important in analyzing our circumstances at any time: market conditions.

Chart of S&P 500 with 200-Day SMA, Volume, 1-Day ROC and 1 to 20-Day ATR Ratio (Daily)

Market conditions represent a market status higher than (and distinct from) technical and fundamental analysis. The liquidity behind the market is one of the most important features of the landscape that I develop. And, as it happens, we are still seeing a significant curb in participation whether through volume figures like those above or open interest readings on key ‘risk’ measures. And, while I consider liquidity an important aspect to how markets unfold, there are other features that I follow when it comes to the market. For example, ‘risk trends’ isn’t just a defined by a technical trend nor a sensitivity to a particular fundamental theme in my book. How correlated various otherwise unrelated markets are and the intensity of their movement is a key measure for me. Through the very end of this past week, the bearing and tempo were particularly strong. That said, there wasn’t much progress to speak to outside of Friday’s active New York session. I am looking for follow through into this coming week to confirm a true sentiment, but I harbor serious skepticism given the norms we are facing.

Scale of Risk Appetite Intensity

Don’t Forget the Importance and Influence of Liquidity

It easy to get tangled in the speculative impact of a sharp risk aversion move, a rate forecast charged by the Fed’s Chairman or the anticipation of August NFPs ahead. There is always the probability that ‘this time is different’, but averages form for a reason. There is a possibility that the fundamental waves are so significant and/or consistent moving forward that it draws the market participants sidelined for the holiday doldrums back into the system. That said, it would take a serious upheaval to break the inertia. Looking once again at the seasonality charge given that we are moving into the final week for the month of August, volume (or ‘participation’) passes through its trough in the month of August. Turnover starts to pick up into September, but more impressive is the further jump in volatility in the turnover. I would not be surprised by volatility in this coming week, but traction for follow through – regardless of direction – will be difficult to sustain.

Historical Calendar Year Average S&P 500 Performance, Volume and Volatility Levels

Taking a closer look at the tempo of volatility in the market, we are starting to see a reconvergence of 2022’s implied (expected) activity levels compared to the historical norms. The VIX managed to break its third longest slide in history the week before last, but there was a notable jump in the measure this past week. After opening the week to a gap higher, we closed out the period with the biggest weekly jump since the peak on June 13th. This is not unusual in historical terms. We typically see a rise in market activity through August and into the subsequent two months, but that doesn’t necessarily translate into robust trends. It is that disparity that is key for my views of the market over the coming week. There is a lot of meaningful, scheduled event risk on tap, but that even distribution will keep a sense of anticipation of ‘what tomorrow brings’ and it will struggle against the expectation of a three-day holiday weekend just after the week’s top fundamental listing: the August NFPs.

Chart of VIX Volatility Index Historical Average Weekly Level Overlaid with 2022/2021 Actuals

Monetary Policy, Recession Fears and the Economic Docket

While market conditions are a significant determination for how the markets have traded and how they will trade moving forward, I do believe that there remain systemically important fundamental themes to process: monetary policy expectations and recession fears. On the former front, we saw the markets truly dig into central bank repricing via benchmarks like the EURUSD. The more prominent update here was from Fed Chairman Powell’s ‘unconditional’ focus on inflation which bolstered the expectation of a 75 basis point rate hike in September, lift the expected benchmark rate by December and pushed out the market anticipation rate for the end of 2023. Adding to that position, the FOMC’s favorite inflation reading – the PCE deflator – eased back from its multi-decade high, but the expectations for price pressures to remain well beyond the target pace into the foreseeable future couldn’t be shaken. That could have pushed the Greenback to new decades’ highs, but it wouldn’t with EURUSD. The offsetting feature was the unexpected remarks to come from ECB officials suggesting a groundswell of support for a sharp path of rate hikes for the lagging central bank. A 10 to 20 basis point shift in Fed rate expectations over the medium term renders far less market repricing than a 50-75 basis point swing for the ECB.

Chart of the EURUSD with 50-Day Moving Average, Daily ‘Wicks’ and COT Net Spec Positioning (Daily)

There are a lot of high-profile economic releases on tap for release next week. However, that gnawing expectation for liquidity constraint will work against the market’s ability to establish a foothold in conviction. On the monetary policy front, the German and Eurozone CPI updates will determine whether EURUSD can keep its head above parity and perhaps seriously shift the balance of global monetary policy on the capacity for supporting capital markets. On the ‘recession fear’ side of things, we have emerging market (Turkey, India, Brazil) GDP readings, Chinese PMIs for August, the pain of dramatic increase in energy bills in London and a string of US economic reports including the ISM manufacturing report and Conference Board consumer sentiment survey. The top shelf release though is the Friday NFPs. The problem though is that it comes just before a three-day weekend. While this a staked calendar, it would take a serious upheaval in the fundamental backdrop to override the market’s reticence at this juncture.

Global Calendar of Top Macro Economic Event Risk for Next Week

