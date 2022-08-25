S&P 500 Keeps to Tight Range as Jackson Hole Anticipation Distracts from Recession Fear

S&P 500, VIX, EURUSD, Recession and Jackson Hole Talking Points:

‘Recession’ worries continue to build through US housing data and on the tail end of the PMIs earlier this week, but the economic fear continues to be treated as abstract

While there is serious anticipation around the forthcoming Jackson Hole Economic Symposium, I believe the tail end of ‘summer doldrums’ is exerting just as significant an impact

There was no lack of fundamentally-derived concern this past session. And yet, the warning signs did little to add to the retreat that we have experienced in risk benchmarks like the S&P 500 from earlier this week. With each week, it seems that a forecast for recession in the US for the global economy at large garners greater strength. Moving forward, it seems that an official ‘recession’ is more likely for some of the largest economies than the ability to fully avoid the unfavorable contraction. Nonetheless, that very serious worry doesn’t seem to translate into any significant ‘de-risking’ in the financial system. With additional pain in US housing data this past session and the tail wind from Tuesday’s PMIs, the S&P 500 very notably held an unexpectedly tight range. Over the past 48 hours of trade, the absolute range for the benchmark index was the most conservative span (as a percentage of spot) since the very beginning of the year. While our current quiet is near a 9 month extreme, the quiet in late March is similar – but I wouldn’t go so far as to suggest the same tipping point is implied here.

A lack of market activity these past 48 hours in the face of significant event risk could be interpreted as evidence that traditional fundamental assessments simply don’t matter. However, I don’t think that is actually the case. Instead, I believe the seasonal skew continues to exert a serious influence on the financial system. In particular, the ‘summer doldrums’ may inadvertently amplify the retail traders’ influence on the market. If volume/participation is expected to be waylaid by calendar norms, then it stands to reason that the group least familiar with the customs (the retail trader) would exert greater influence. How is that group shifting its view? Below is the IG client sentiment data which shows that the recent technical channel break (along with the 10 and 20-day SMAs) lower have led to s a sharp jump on net speculative positioning among S&P 500 CFD traders. They weren’t waiting for the full revival of a larger bear trend, they were just expressing a believe that the rebound was too ‘long in the tooth’.

Seasonality Versus the Sway of Systemic Fundamental Themes

Heading into this week, my view for the markets has been that seasonal norms will set the expectation for generating traction particularly low. That doesn’t mean that we will be unable to express serious volatility, but translating sharp activity increases into systemic trends is a threshold that would require significant provocation. The summer lull is still very much in effect even though we are dealing with a very different backdrop this time around – unrelenting inflation, a reversal in monetary policy and the threat of recession regardless. The high water mark for sparking a meaningful trend is a strong enough fundamental motivation to pull the sidelined interests into the system even if we have yet to pass fully through the liquidity lull. There is of course a different environment in 2022 to contemplate, but that doesn’t mean we can simply cast aside historical throttles. Instead, the question is whether the fundamentals are simply ‘undeniable’.

Speaking of fundamental influence, there are few matters more systemically important than the concern around the recession risk in the US and the developed world more generally. While inflation is the- greater concern this past month, it is impossible to miss the swell in fear/interest in Google Trends search related to ‘recession’. The growing concern among market participants is that the Fed is serious in its warnings that it will continue along the path of a tightening regime such that it is willing to curb economic activity – if by action rather than intention. Price pressures is a top concern among global Google searchers stretching back to 2004, but that does not readily translate itself to market. The ‘recession’ concern does via built up risk assets and the inverse safe havens like the US Dollar.

Chart of Google Search Ranking for ‘Inflation’, ‘Recession’, ‘Bear Market’ and ‘Bull Market’ (Monthly)

Chart by John Kicklighter with Data from Google Trends

What to Expect from the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium

Though there has been a significant escalation in concern around the health of the world’s largest economy as of late (via the PMIs among other data), the thinned liquidity associated to this time of year may have led to a significant curb in market activity. One of the prominent beacons of event-risk based hope recently was the commentary associated to the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium. The gathering of the world’s greatest financial policy minds doesn’t insinuate the course of conversation. Traders would do well to follow the run of sentiment surveys this session, but my expectations of impact day one will be held low.

A systemic shift in the fundamental event risk established by the hierarchy of importance this past week will likely see the Dollar continue to struggle with its bearings despite the stationing against multi-decade highs. A strong Greenback may help the US mitigate higher costs, but the safe haven status from the US currency may prove a mor dramatic market mover. For now, I am watching EURUSD as the rate continues to trade below parity. Yet a full transition to the macro picture is always the course objective.

