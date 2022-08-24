Dollar Responds to Revived Recession Fears but VIX Doesn’t Extend Its Jump

S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, VIX, USDCNH, EURUSD, GBPUSD and PMIs Talking Points:

The technical breaks were already in place for the S&P 500 and VIX to ride the wave of fear fed by the broad slide in major economy PMIs, but market’s simply stalled out

While liquidity conditions remain a curb to meaningful market trends, the Dollar has seen its lofty position as an economic and safe haven lead slip

Risk Aversion Stalls Out Despite Clear Fundamental Motivation

The technical breaks were already in place when explicit fundamental pressure was added to the mix this past session. And yet, what could have been seen as ready feed for a tumble in stretched risk trends was instead a position of obstinance and a remarkable lack of follow through. The theme on display this past session was a clear reminder of how close the developed world and its major players are to an official recession via the August PMIs. The data was poor across the board, but the implications to the investors didn’t seem to translate. In comparison to Monday’s heavy bear move that pushed the S&P 500 to its biggest daily loss (-2.1 percent) since the June 16th low despite a significant lack of fundamental anchoring, the index was barely changed this past session. Further, volume on the day flagged despite the direction and the addition of volatility as of late.

I continue to believe that the mitigating factor behind the market’s inability to gain serious traction – whether bullish or bearish – is underlying market conditions. Participation is the principal problem and it is measured through volume, open interest and exposure in fund flows. None of these readings speak to an appetite to ignore the seasonal bias and to drive markets to a definitive skew. It is worth reiterating that the month of August historically is the thinnest period of participation (via volume on the S&P 500) of the calendar year on a trading-day adjusted basis. While shallow markets can absolutely amplify volatility, those spurts tend to be very short lived because there isn’t a backdrop that can build upon that momentum. While I am always open to the concept that ‘this time can be different’, there is nothing as of yet that would suggest that the masses are coming back in droves to build up exposure or meaningfully de-risk counter norms.

The Recession Warnings Should Not Just Be Shrugged Off

For many traders, when the markets brush off a major fundamental development; the habit is to simply disregard the update as it didn’t elicit the stamp of approval in the form of a volatility response. That would be very shortsighted. The imposition of a recession in the US and the Western World’s largest economies would bring significant upheaval over an extended period of time. In other words, just because it isn’t capsizing sentiment now in these drained conditions does not mean it cannot sink confidence in the future. I consider recession risks to be one of the most threatening moving forward because it is unmistakably bearish, it isn’t quickly agreed to and priced in and the subsequent influence down the line can be pernicious.

Moving forward, there will be plenty of additional data that will be interpolated for its picture of the global economy; but for now, the picture is looking particularly bleak. The major economies – US, UK, Eurozone, Japan, Australia – all slid relative to the previous month. What is referenced above is the ‘composite’ reading, but some of the details were even more concerning. Take the US service sector reading – which accounts for roughly three quarters of economic output and employment – and the six-year low 44.1 should raise some serious alarms among traders. While the ‘risk assets’ didn’t exactly crumple under the pressure, the US Dollar and yield spreads did reflect concern. I have focused mainly on the ’2-10 spread’ (US 10-year and 2-year Treasury yield differential) over the past weeks, but the 10-year to 3-month spread is considered a more economically-oriented measure. That measure collapsed last month and is ominously hovering just above inversion.

What to Expect from Event Risk, Market Reactivity and the Most Exposed

In evaluating the totality of this week’s market-moving potential, there two matters for which I felt the capacity for systemic influence was greatest: the August PMIs tapping into recession fears and the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium. We have integrated the initial response to the PMIs without panic taking hold, so that will shift the mass’s focus into the next major event. We have event risk on tap for Wednesday’s trading session – including durable goods orders from the US and Nvidia earnings afterhours – but I don’t believe those hold the keys to unlocking more systemic trends. Expectations rest with the Jackson Hole summit, starting Thursday; but there are caveats to this event’s risk potency. The fact that it is an event stretched over three days means that there isn’t a clear bead on when a bullish or bearish prompt will hit. Also, officials at the meeting will do everything they can to work against speculative reaction.

While I will remain dubious of the reaction from general risk benchmarks until liquidity is restored – through outsized fundamental motivation or seasonal normalization – there is still market impact to register in relative assets. In particular, the Dollar seemed to take the event risk this past session rather poorly. While the DXY Dollar Index is not far from its multi-decade high set earlier this week, the impact was difficult to miss. The PMIs might have dropped across the board; but he US data was in a significantly worse position compared to its counterparts, which flies against the notion that he world’s largest economy is in a better position to ride out the storm. That said, despite pressure, EURUSD didn’t make a move to retake parity (1.0000) through Tuesday’s close.

As we watching what the EURUSD does from here, it is worth taking a month to see how market participants are positioning around the technical and fundamental oddity. Referencing the retail speculative view via the IG client sentiment data, there has been a distinct charge in the net long position in the past week’s tumble that has ultimately pushed the exchange rate below the 1.0000 threshold. The retail crowd generally reflects bad trading habits among which fighting established trends is one. We can treat this a reasoning for a contrarian label to the data, but I don’t think it is always appropriate. If market conditions tend to align to the proclivities of the retail trader, then the measure may be appropriate. A market that cannot metabolize key fundamentals and a technical break into momentum? That seems the retail traders’ wheelhouse.

