EURUSD and GBPUSD Push to Multi-Decade Lows, S&P 500 Reversal Still Faces Liquidity

S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, VIX, USDCNH, EURUSD, GBPUSD and PMIs - Talking Points:

The Market Perspective : S&P 500 Bearish Below 4,100; USDJPY Bearish Below 134.00

After weeks of progressive quiet that amplified the ‘summer doldrums’ expectations, the new week kicked off with a sharp decline in the SPX and charge from the VIX index

Reports of further stimulus from China’s central bank raised concern over the economy’s health with Western economies’ August PMIs on tap for Tuesday

Don’t Conflate a Change in Direction with a Change In Liquidity

I have been looking for a capsize in risk trends for a few weeks now, but that isn’t due to a belief that the speculative backdrop is so fraught that it necessitates a sentiment collapse. Rather, my focus has been on the backdrop for liquidity which has abided well the ‘doldrums’ expected through summer trading; and earnest trend development with robust conviction – whether bullish or bearish – is difficult to muster when markets are struggling with participation. It is easy to get wrapped up in the sharp, -2.1 percent drop form the S&P 500 this past session. For the index itself, the drop through the 10-day SMA has been quickly followed by the first slide below the 20-day SMA in 26 trading days and represents the largest bearish move from the benchmark index since we hit this cycle’s bearish nadir: on June 16th. On the other hand, volume on the index was still notably reserved. Capital flow measures have yet to suggest there is a wholesale change in the participation in the financial markets and it would likely take a deep dive from this benchmark to push us to a point where the masses would uniformly decry a systemic collapse in risk trends. What’s the difference? A swing in a large range is a very different than a full blown commitment to a bearish financial system.

Chart of S&P 500 with 20 SMA, Volume, 20-Day Disparity and ROC (Daily)

In assessing the market’s speculative views (for those that are still active in the market), it is worth pointing out that both the retail crowd via the IGCS CFD trading measure and the large trader as measured by the CFCT’s Commitment of Trader futures positioning showed a strong bearish through this past week. The aforementioned retail trader was the most bullish in almost a year while the futures measure hit its most bearish reading since the aftermath of the pandemic. While I consider the errant and sometimes-erratic views of the speculator a contrarian reading under many circumstance, it isn’t when the market is essentially positioned such that it follows the same perspective. As we move forward, I remain skeptical of the momentum behind risk trends until we move into more active fall trade – which I believe is unofficially after the US Labor Day holiday – but suppressed volume does not mean that risk aversion can’t gain traction. For a ‘risk’ view that isn’t attached to fundamental analysis, I will keep a close eye on the Nasdaq to Dow Jones Industrial Average ratio. It normalizes the asset type (equity index) and the region (US). Thus, the focus is ‘growth’ versus ‘value’ which is ever the speculative assessment.

Chart of Nasdaq 100 to Dow Jones Industrial Average Ratio with 200-Day SMA (Daily)

A Flip to Seasonal Norms or a Fundamental Charge?

As we register the notable turn in some of the traditional sentiment measures, it is worth noting that there has been an accompanying jump the implied (expected) volatility measures. It is important to note that volatility does not share an implicit correlation to participation levels. In other words, you don’t have to have deep market conditions to facilitate meaningful volatility. In fact, thinned markets can artificially amplify the markets implicit activity levels – and that is what I believe is at the root of the reversal in activity levels we have seen to start this week. While the VIX technically registered its first positive close in a week-over-week basis in 9 weeks through this past Friday, there wasn’t really much conviction to speak of behind the move. The jump to 23.8 through Monday’s close, on the other hand, is a clean technical break and biggest drive in the ‘fear index; since June 13th. Ultimately, though, this charge merely suits the historical averages. Unless the volatility from Monday spills over to systemic fundamental fears around recession and rampant rate hikes later this week, it seems more likely that the tipping point will hold out for September trade when seasonality is historically expected to change gears.

Chart of VIX Volatility Index for 2022/2021 Overlaid with Historical Average (Weekly)

Perhaps one of the most effective ways to stir the market to override liquidity constraints is to throw a fundamental grenade into the mix. This week, the focus looks as if it will be on the risk and prevalence of recession. It is a heavy economic toll but ultimately its abstract nature makes the broader course of the global economy a difficult banner for market participants to ultimately rally behind. That said, we were offered a prominent reminder of the precarious position the world finds itself this past session with the update on China’s prime loan rates. Both the one-year and five-year benchmark rates (from 3.70 to 3.65 and 4.45 to 4.30 percent respective) a week after the PBOC cut another key interest rate. Some may chose to see this as a speculative opportunity, but it also registers as a serious worry from the policymakers beyond the world’s second largest economy. The USDCNH may in part reflect a desire to offset domestic shortcomings through greater import revenues, but there is likely a direct fundamental assessment to be found here as well.

Chart of the USDCNH with 20-Week SMA and 20-Week Disparity (Weekly)

What’s Moving Markets Ahead

Though the update for China’s loan rates was on the economic docket this past session, there certainly didn’t seem to be the preparation for a downgrade in rates from this economic behemoth. The implied cut to expectations moving forward by the policy group’s actions has likely amplified the interest in the timely GDP proxy updates due from the largest ‘Western World’ economies via the August PMIs. I consider these data feeds to be strong proxies, timely proxies from the otherwise stodgy GDP readings. In last month’s update, there was a broad slide in the activity measures, but only the US and Eurozone composite reading flipped negative (below 50). There is serious interest in this data from an individual perspective such as the fear surrounding the UK economic after the BOE’s recession warning along with the increase in energy bills projected, but I am more interested in the overarching picture of health as a guide for general risk trends. If more of these region’s readings drop below 50.0, it will be easier to worry about trouble ahead.

Global Calendar of Top Macro Economic Event Risk for Next Week

Calendar Created by John Kicklighter

Speaking of relative imbalance, it seems the fundamental picture of the US versus the Eurozone is so clear that EURUSD managed to break below parity for the first time in nearly two decades this past session. The aggressive slide these past two weeks was hard enough to miss. However, charging the kind of move we have seen to override a critical technical barrier that most market participants were aware of – whether they monitor charts or not – significantly builds the profile of the US Dollar. There is certainly contrast to derive from the economic views of the US and the Eurozone moving forward. However, the ECB and European collective is notoriously vague with views and policy, so don’t assume an easy path for the Greenback moving forward.

Chart of the EURUSD with 100-Day SMA and COT Net Speculative Inteterest (Weekly)

While the attention may be on the world’s most liquid currency cross, EURUSD, there is a broader theme to watch across the FX and global markets: the path of the US Dollar itself. Not only did the world’s most liquid cross advance to test near-two-decade lows, there has been notable progress from USDJPY to the upside and GBPUSD to the downside as of late. These are the second and third most liquid currency pairs respectively. A mere bearish view of the counter currency to the Greenback is easy to envision, but don’t forget the important of market liquidity in fostering systemic views like a wholesale risk aversion that only supports the USD as a bastion of stability and virtue. That seems a dubious designation to me.

Chart of the GBPUSD with 50 and 100-Day SMAs and 3-day Rate of Change (Daily)

