S&P 500 and VIX Looking to Growth Updates and Jackson Hole to Spur Market Pivot

S&P 500, Bed Bath and Beyond, VIX, GDP, USDJPY and EURUSD Talking Points:

The Market Perspective : S&P 500 Bearish Below 4,100; USDJPY Bearish Below 134.00; EURUSD Bullish Above 1.0100

Seasonal conditions continue to work against the market’s development of conviction and trends, but key event risk tapping systemic themes may help flip risk trends and its tempo

Top event risk over the coming week includes the August PMIs, a broad range of sentiment surveys, important earnings and the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium

Speculative Activity Falter Ahead of the New Week

Complacency is my principal descriptor of our markets through the end of this past week. That said, conditions may be ripe for change. A technical jolt along with the slow seasonal shift expected from volatility measures and some high-profile event risk ahead may change the systemic equation behind the market’s bearings. While we are still traversing the ‘summer doldrums’, the VIX typically gains traction around this time of year. What is absent is a clear motivation in the speculative ranks to return to the market in mass and to reposition due to a systemic fundamental shift in the financial system. While the official end of the summer is still a few weeks out – anchored by the Labor Day holiday in the US – there is very overt event risk that can jump start fundamental interest before that milestone. Under this regime of undecided conviction backed by heavy anticipation, the S&P 500’s first close below its 10 day moving average in 24 trading days is the path of least resistance – relative to failing to breach the 200-day moving average above. A break of necessity is one thing and a break of conviction is something completely different.

Chart of S&P 500 with 10 and 200-Day SMAs, Volume, 10-Day Disparity and ROC (Daily)

As we continue to monitor the market’s systemic view of sentiment, it is worth monitoring the most sensitive of the speculative rank. While there was some noteworthy movement in emerging market assets and ‘junk’ markets this past week, the meme stocks were clearly the stand out volatility lightning rod. In the previous swells of retail speculative appetite fueled by reddit boards (particularly January and June 2021) there was at least a ‘portfolio’ of tickers for which the message boards were interested. That hasn’t been the case in this abbreviated surge. This time around, the attention was disproportionately focused on Bed Bath & Beyond which rallied as much as 130 percent on the week before ultimately dropping -63 percent from the highs – and losing -15 percent on the week. For some of the big ticket drafters like Gamestop (GME) and AMC Entertainment, the market followed the losses and generally skipped the initial gains. What should we take away from this spell: that liquidity is indeed constrained such that even the outliers are stumbling out of the speculative gate.

Chart of Bed Bath and Beyond with 200-Day SMA, Volume and 1-Day ROC (Daily)

Will High Profile Event Risk Trigger a Seasonal Liquidity Shift?

While most retail traders are obsessing over the market’s current directional bearing or the top scheduled event risk ahead, I remain principally interested in the market conditions with which we are dealing. In particular, participation as measured by open interest, capital exposure and volume will determine the ability to not only establish a trend but to carry it forward. Historically, the month of August is renowned for its curb on volume through the benchmark S&P 500. The ‘summer doldrums’ are real. However, thin liquidity can also amplify volatility when there are sparks to follow. Also seasonal is the typical reversal in VIX through the month, starting with the 31st week of the year if we go by the averages. We are heading into the 34th week ahead, and the averages suggest implied activity continues to march higher through the period. There has been a clear deviation from this average in 2022 thus far, but there is far greater potential of snapping back into conformity in the week ahead owing to the scale of event risk ahead.

Chart of Relative Monetary Policy Standing of Major Central Banks and Year-End Rate Forecast

While it is possible to see the market swing in both its bearing for sentiment and its willingness to establish conviction without a principal driver to congregate around, it is far more reliable to see such trends develop around a fundamental spark. This past week was all but barren for truly high-level event risk; so it should come as no surprise that we weren’t able to establish any meaningful traction to make a run on the S&P 500’s 200-day moving average and that the break lower wasn’t prompting much in the way of trend expectations. Looking ahead though, there is the kind of event risk that can trigger confidence around a deeper fundamental theme. That is not to say that we should absolutely expect a trend to develop over the coming days, but the conditions are better aligned to seed such productive movement. Growth figures for August, forward-looking sentiment surveys and the open-ended Jackson Hole Economic Symposium are particular cannon fodder.

Global Calendar of Top Macro Economic Event Risk for Next Week

Top Themes and Top Markets

For absolute potential, I have to say that the Jackson Hole Symposium from Thursday through Saturday carries the greatest fundamental weight over the coming week. There have been rumors that the Fed will come with rhetoric that makes clear that it will continue to fight inflation by tightening monetary policy even if a recession were to be confirmed. That realization would be seriously troubling for the bulls that depend on the US central bank’s largesse and lack of conviction – whether they realize it or not. The problem is that there is no definitive time for this uncertainty to be resolved nor a clear number to say whether the outcome is ‘better’ or ‘worse’ than was expected. Then there is also the proximity to the weekend liquidity drain. More decisive is the run of August PMIs for major developed economies due on Tuesday. That said, the ‘recession’ insight the data offers may be played down as it has over previous updates even though the data is far more timely overall. As for the earnings calendar and various sentiment surveys which offer forecast potential, the market has not been particularly attentive.

Chart of Developed World Composite PMIs (Monthly)

Moving into the new trading week, I will be watching risk measures like the S&P 500 very close to see if the check against technical boundaries is the starting point for a trend shift – though my expectations are set very low. Instead, I will be looking in areas of the market that are either more fundamentally central and/or are far more technically loaded. On the former consideration, USDJPY is back in my crosshairs with the biggest rally in 9 weeks that would put the cross’s multi-decade high back into arm’s reach. This is an FX pair that speaks to carry trade appeal, risk trends, relative growth potential and financial stability. How this cross moves is something that macro investors the world over should be intimately familiar with. Alternatively, EURUSD is on my short list as it bounces back and forth between the 1.0350 bear channel resistance and the systemically-important parity (1.0000) level. Resolution from this top liquidity asset matters a lot – and far beyond the FX market.

Chart of the USDJPY with 20-Day SMA, Rate of Change and 20-Week Disparity (Weekly)

