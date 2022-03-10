EURUSD Weighs Rate Forecasts Versus Ukraine Forecast After Strong ‘Risk On’ Day

QQQ Nasdaq 100 ET, Dow, Ukraine, Gas, CADJPY and EURUSD Talking Points

The Trade Perspective : Pairing Dow Bullish to Nasdaq 100 Bearish; EURGBP Bearish Below 0.8425 CADJPY Range Between 92.00 and 90.00

Risk assets surged across the board Wednesday with the S&P 500 posting its biggest rally since May 2020 and the DAX earning an incredible 8 percent day

EURUSD will be Thursday’s most important fundamental asset with US CPI and the ECB rate decision following its biggest daily rally since June 2016

An Enormous ‘Risk On’ Day That is Really Par for Course in Volatility Terms

There is no denying that Wednesday printed an incredible ‘risk on’ day. When enthusiasm is high, justification for such moves naturally follows. Yet, it is difficult to really square the performance that we witnessed with the developments that we registered over the course of the day. Taking stock, the Nasdaq 100 led in percentage terms for the US indices (with a 3.6 percent move), but it was the S&P 500 that was more impressive in my book. The broader index is not trying to fight its way back from an official ‘bear market’, but there was also follow through during the active trading hours versus the NDX’s principally registering gains through the gap on the open. Further coloring the picture of sentiment, this rally was not simply limited to the US equities market. It was a broad rebound and intense across the board. My preferred measure of ‘risk’ in the markets is the correlation and intensity of movement across speculative benchmarks that are usually unrelated.

Chart of SPY S&P 500 ETF with 100 and 200-Day Mov Avgs, 1-Day Rate of Change, 20-Day ATR (Daily)

In evaluating the list of ‘risky assets’ and ‘safe havens’, there was a shift consistent to what we would consider a buildup of exposure looking for greater returns while eschewing safety. The EEM emerging market ETF jumped 2.8 percent, the HYG junk bond ETF earned its biggest daily rally in 16 months and even the Yen-based carry trade – which has recently deviated owing to inflation – jumped on the day. Yet, the stand out globally is definitively equities. Within that category though, Germany’s DAX 40 deserves special recognition. Europe’s benchmark index notched an incredible 7.9 percent charge on the day. That is the second largest daily performance (after the start of the post-pandemic recovery) since the height of the global financial crisis in 2008. There is important context to draw in these different historical comparisons. In the former, it was a genuine bottom after a forced retreat in the market. For the later, the comparison was short-lived bounces in a protracted slide amid extreme volatility. I am not bold enough to call a bottom, but there is definitely an exceptional level of volatility in the markets and the leading fundamental headlines have not offered any material improvement as far as I can ascertain.

Chart of DAX 40 Index with 20 and 100-Day SMAs, 20-Day ATR and 1-Day Rate of Change (Daily)

The Leading Fundamental Themes are Still Adding Pressure

While motivation is not always a necessity in driving trends – I have seen plenty of moves that defy convention – a favorable fundamental wind can materially help the market’s build a move. That is particularly true when we dealing with such a volatile backdrop. As it stands now, matters related to the situation in Ukraine remains the top concern from the market. Where direct search around Russia’s attack on Ukraine specifically have eased over the past week, the point at which these matters impact the economy and financial system have gained serious traction. Throttled growth forecasts and the amplification in commodity prices are still top concerns. That said, the improvement in risk trends accompanied a drop in extreme readings for a range of natural resources. There have been some remarkable moves in these commodities with interesting corollary in FX pairs (Christopher Vecchio mentioned AUDNZD for example). While grains, base metals and other commodities should be monitored; it was crude oil that once again commanded the most attention. In the span of mere minutes during the US afternoon session, WTI dropped 10 percent and another few minutes after it rallied 7 percent. This is the epitome of unpredictable volatility.

Google Trends Search for Key Investing Terms Worldwide (Daily)

Moving from investors’ natural search interest to scheduled event risk, the docket ahead has a number of important indicators that should be put into context with the general theme of risk trends and questionable growth and questionable financial stability. That said, two events in particularly stand out above all others: the ECB rate decision and US CPI. Both hold connection to monetary policy and economic fallout from the Ukraine situation. The 12:45 GMT rate decision itself is not a high risk on my radar as the central bank was attempting to suppress the market’s speculation of rate hikes in 2022 before the geopolitical tensions began to rise. Adding these new issues will only harden their position. Yet, in President Lagarde’s press conference 45 minutes later, the group’s intentions and forecasts can give better insight into the trouble the group see’s the economy in. As it happens the presser starts at the same time the US releases the market’s favorite inflation indicator. There is a skew to this data point. Though it is fairly timely with a review of February developments, the surge in gas prices in the US to record highs just this past week will lead expectations for a March charge – whether February eases or not. The March 16th FOMC hike seems untouchable by this data, but a surprisingly strong reading may revive the 50bp hike calls.

Calendar of Major Economic Events

The Market at the Top of My Watchlist

Considering the top pieces of event risk over the next 24 hours are the ECB decision and US CPI, I am naturally acutely interested in EURUSD. The benchmark currency cross is so often a stoic player among its FX brethren – much less the broader speculative market – but its fundamental interest of late has generated exceptional movement. This past session puts a fine point on that atypical activity. Following a week of tumble that drove us through 1.1000 (a trendline support going back to the inception of the Euro), we witnessed the biggest single-day rally (1.6 percent) from the benchmark pair since June 7, 2016. The outlook doesn’t look any more reserved. Though we have priced in the favorable rate hike regime for the Fed, the market could press the premium even further. The greater capacity for market movement though is the status of the Ukraine pressures and its influence on global commodity prices. The Greenback is still playing a safe haven while also representing the principal fiat for purchasing assets like crude.

Chart of EURUSD with 100-Day SMA and 1-Day Rate of Change (Daily)

