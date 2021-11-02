S&P 500 and Dollar are Treading Water Until FOMC, But Watch These Markets

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Forex Trading: What is Forex? FX Trading Explained
2021-11-01 20:30:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - November 2021: Good for US Stocks, Bad for Gold
2021-11-01 19:55:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Technical Setups: DXY, AUD/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, Gold & Oil
2021-11-01 15:55:00
Crude Oil Price Outlook – Staying the Course
2021-11-01 15:30:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Why COP26 Matters for Markets
2021-11-01 12:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Gold, British Pound, Fed Taper, NFPs, BoE Hike?
2021-11-01 11:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - November 2021: Good for US Stocks, Bad for Gold
2021-11-01 19:55:00
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Teeters Ahead of FOMC, NFP- November Levels
2021-11-01 17:01:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - November 2021: Good for US Stocks, Bad for Gold
2021-11-01 19:55:00
US Dollar Technical Setups: DXY, AUD/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, Gold & Oil
2021-11-01 15:55:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Forex Trading: What is Forex? FX Trading Explained
2021-11-01 20:30:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - November 2021: Good for US Stocks, Bad for Gold
2021-11-01 19:55:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Forex Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 0.07% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.05% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.03% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.07% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.10% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.15% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/bRaQfXu4iw
  • What is your forex trading style? Take the quiz and find out: https://t.co/YY3ePTpzSI https://t.co/YNaRvfGQ4q
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in USD/CHF are long at 80.47%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 80.79%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/JpBYRBzkm6
  • Further, your trading knowledge and gain informed market analyses from our expert analyst @DavidJSong on Oil with our free Q4 guide available today. https://t.co/GXsVs8xIPj https://t.co/NIxJLgW25A
  • (APAC Stocks Briefing) Nasdaq 100 Gains, ASX 200 Faces RBA Rate Decision as Australian Bond Yields Surge #Nasdaq100 #ASX200 #RBA https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2021/11/02/Nasdaq-100-Gains-ASX-200-Faces-RBA-Rate-Decision-as-Australian-Bond-Yields-Surge.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/DxiSgRaRtw
  • Individual stocks or ETFs? There's a lot of differences and a lot of similarities - but which is right for you? Read more to find out.:https://t.co/JEP66vWUdw https://t.co/XIrzf1Vbh8
  • Heads Up:🇯🇵 BoJ Monetary Policy Meeting Minutes due at 23:50 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-11-01
  • Futures have their own set of characteristics and appeal to different types of traders and investors for a variety of reasons. Get your free trading guide and learn to trade the markets with futures here. Download your guide today!https://t.co/72oKM0kLHL https://t.co/IufRBHNMtB
  • 🇰🇷 Inflation Rate YoY (OCT) Actual: 3.2% Expected: 3.15% Previous: 2.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-11-01
  • Heads Up:🇰🇷 Inflation Rate YoY (OCT) due at 23:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 3.15% Previous: 2.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-11-01
S&P 500 and Dollar are Treading Water Until FOMC, But Watch These Markets

S&P 500 and Dollar are Treading Water Until FOMC, But Watch These Markets

John Kicklighter, Chief Strategist

SPY S&P 500 ETF, Tesla, USDMXN, USDCAD and AUDJPY Talking Points

  • Risk appetite opens with a favorable (ie bullish) bearing, but momentum is hung up on the anticipation around Wednesday’s FOMC rate decision
  • Concentrated and isolate risk trends have lifted the likes of Tesla but progress in many top liquidity measures will likely struggle until the Fed deliberates
  • USDMXN and SPY continuation looks suspect given fundamental anticipation; but USDCAD, Aussie crosses and Tesla seem to be in a different stream

Risk Trends Are Buying Time…To the FOMC

Speculative appetite showed up through the opening session of the trading week and month. That is right in line with seasonal expectations and the existent trend, but it is also anathema of the anticipation baked into the markets. There is a very clear highlight on the macroeconomic docket ahead – in the form of the FOMC rate decision on Wednesday – which is likely an anchor of speculative intent through the immediate future and a potent catalyst for markets just over the horizon. That creates something of a speculative dead zone through the immediate future, but a it is also an environment for which we should know the score. While the S&P 500 (below the SPDR ETF) may have advanced on a technical basis – a meager 0.2 percent close-over-closer – there was minimal progress to speak of. I suspect that to remain the case until this week’s top event risk is in the record books.

Chart of SPY S&P 500 ETF with 50-Day SMA and 10-Day ATR (Daily)

S&amp;P 500 and Dollar are Treading Water Until FOMC, But Watch These Markets

Chart Created on Tradingview Platform

If trading will be difficult through the next 24 to 48 hours, it is important to throttle expectations. I am not of the opinion that there will be an easy path for ‘risk appetite’ to simply charge forward in the absence of fundamental clarity. As we await the systemic to be clarified – such as the underlying current for global monetary policy and/or the bearing for global growth – there will remain a focus on the fringes for out-sized moves. There aren’t many outliers in the speculative rank at the moment, but Tesla seems intent on leading the charge. The EV maker extended its charge with an 8.5 percent rally Monday that pushed the stock price to a point of excess relative to the 20-day moving average not seen since the beginning of the year. That may be a sign of an overextended market, but it is also a concentration of speculative hierarchy that traders should take note of.

Chart of Tesla with 20 and 50-Day SMAs, Volume and 20-Day SMA Disparity Index (Daily)

S&amp;P 500 and Dollar are Treading Water Until FOMC, But Watch These Markets

Chart Created on Tradingview Platform

When it comes to TSLA, I believe that the market can continue to run despite the fundamental imbalance towards anticipation. Yet, when looking to other ‘risk’ oriented measures; my allowance for run is under greater scrutiny. One such market to consider is USDMXN. This exchange rate is a speculative benchmark, but its climb seems to contradict the same rally registered for the likes of the S&P 500. A six-day rally for the cross seems to prize a safe haven currency – but it may very well be recognition of the US tightening shift ahead – but the subsequent day’s rally seems to hold serious technical and fundamental implications. Further gains in anticipation of the Fed decision would be a serious coup, while the clearance above 20.90 would entail breaking a larger descending wedge. While not nearly as like as EURUSD, this is perhaps a Dollar pair that earns more attention from rates observers and certainly FX traders.

Chart of USDMXN with 200-Day Moving Average and Consecutive Candles (Daily)

S&amp;P 500 and Dollar are Treading Water Until FOMC, But Watch These Markets

Chart Created on Tradingview Platform

The Importance of Anticipation – Seasonality and the FOMC

While we await the next speculative and fundamental wave, traders would do well to register both seasonality and the fundamental docket. I am a believer in both influencers. For the former, the month of November represents a meaning downgrade in volatility and volume (based on the S&P 500) while speculative appreciation tends to gain traction. The ‘holiday rally’ aphorism exists for a reason. On a more granular basis, the broad US index that tends to stand in for ‘risk’ average a top performance in the second half of the year during the 44th week of the year (the week we are currently traversing).

S&P 500 Performance by Week from 1900 to Present

S&amp;P 500 and Dollar are Treading Water Until FOMC, But Watch These Markets

Chart Created by John Kicklighter with Data from Bloomberg

As statically-relevant as the current period may be, fundamental matter a lot when it comes to establishing what our future has to hold. As it stands, the next 24 hours seems to be genuinely rooted in a ‘wait and see’ mentality as the scale of market moving potential event risk thins out significantly. That is in contrast to the weight that Wednesday’s FOMC rate decision carries. Such an event alone represents the kind of update that can unilaterally change the collective investors’ outlook. This an important aspect to account for when determining what kind of trading strategy to employ. Though look for breakouts with follow through will find the going particularly difficult and dependent on a particular event scheduled for Wednesday afternoon (Washington DC time). In the interim, trading choices should be particularly targeted.

Calendar of Major Macro Event Risk for the Week

S&amp;P 500 and Dollar are Treading Water Until FOMC, But Watch These Markets

Calendar Created by John Kicklighter

Markets to Watch

Generally-speaking, I am not particularly enamored with assets that draw on ‘risk trends’ for their course for the immediate future. The need to establish a clear speculative view means the FOMC decision needs to clear and integrate into a bullish or bearish view. USDCAD is no exception, but its potential is worth highlighting. The cross managed to hold fast through this past session’s manufacturing activity updates. The US ISM manufacturing report slowed from the previous report with a downshift from 61.1 to 60.8, but that was better than the 60.5 reading expected – and notably sporting a charged inflation component. Meanwhile, the Canadian factory activity measure from Markit accelerated from 57.0 to 57.7 over the same period (October). This was not decisive enough to resolve one of the lowest readings of relative volatility (5-day ATR relative to 20-day) in recent history. A breakout is coming, but it is best served by a scheduled catalyst.

Chart of USDCAD with 50-Day SMA and 5-Day/20-Day ATR (Daily)

S&amp;P 500 and Dollar are Treading Water Until FOMC, But Watch These Markets

Chart Created on Tradingview Platform

Another, technically-charged FX cross is AUDJPY. This holds both the technical and fundamental charge necessary to interest opportunists like myself. From the charts, we can see the consolidation into the 86.00/25 resistance building over these past two weeks with an inevitable resolution ahead. Add to that scenario spectrum a fundamental mix that connects the carry trade to risk trends through the Fed decision while the Aussie Dollar’s course tracks the RBA’s own policy setting, and there looks to be a near-term breakout candidate on hand.

Chart of AUDJPY with 20-Day SMA and 5-Day/20-Day ATR (Daily)

S&amp;P 500 and Dollar are Treading Water Until FOMC, But Watch These Markets

Chart Created on Tradingview Platform

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

S&P 500’s Run to Record Highs and Dollar Recovery Both Depend on Fed Taper Reaction
S&P 500’s Run to Record Highs and Dollar Recovery Both Depend on Fed Taper Reaction
2021-11-01 00:30:00
S&P 500’s Run to Record Highs and Dollar Recovery Both Depend on Fed Taper Reaction
S&P 500’s Run to Record Highs and Dollar Recovery Both Depend on Fed Taper Reaction
2021-10-30 01:15:00
EURUSD at the Center of GDP and Rate Forecasts, Market Holding Breath for Nasdaq 100 Open
EURUSD at the Center of GDP and Rate Forecasts, Market Holding Breath for Nasdaq 100 Open
2021-10-29 02:00:00
Nasdaq 100 Fails to Break Despite Google, EURUSD Will Struggle for Break Despite Heavy Event Risk
Nasdaq 100 Fails to Break Despite Google, EURUSD Will Struggle for Break Despite Heavy Event Risk
2021-10-28 04:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

US 500
Bearish