News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nasdaq 100 Fails to Break Despite Google, EURUSD Will Struggle for Break Despite Heavy Event Risk
2021-10-28 04:00:00
Euro Technical Analysis - EUR/USD, EUR/CAD. Levels to Watch
2021-10-28 02:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Forecast: WTI Eases on Iranian Supply Prospects, US Inventory Build
2021-10-28 03:00:00
Why COP26 Matters for Markets
2021-10-27 19:30:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Why COP26 Matters for Markets
2021-10-27 19:30:00
S&P 500, Dow Jones Outlook: Retail Traders Continue Selling, Will Prices Rise?
2021-10-27 02:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
How to Trade the Impact of Politics on Global Financial Markets
2021-10-28 00:00:00
Gold Price Technical Outlook: Testing Long and Short-term Support
2021-10-27 12:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Sterling Technical Forecast: GBP/USD Coils at 52-Week Moving Average
2021-10-27 18:01:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CAD
2021-10-27 17:05:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bank of Japan (BoJ) Preview: Outlook Report to Provide Fresh Update
2021-10-28 01:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CAD
2021-10-27 17:05:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 89.75%, while traders in USD/JPY are at opposite extremes with 73.09%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/6bUTL5FBE8
  • Forex Update: As of 04:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.19% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.16% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.02% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.04% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.10% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.10% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/ljUgiY0Okl
  • Indices Update: As of 04:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: 0.18% Wall Street: 0.16% FTSE 100: 0.06% Germany 30: -0.01% France 40: -0.07% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/iW9yhyAQz7
  • Greed is a natural human emotion that affects individuals to varying degrees. Unfortunately, when viewed in the context of trading, greed has proven to be a hindrance more often than it has assisted traders. Learn more about controlling greed here: https://t.co/5GXReUsKRj https://t.co/mO5zLx9fYU
  • It’s important for traders to be familiar with FX spreads as they are the primary cost of trading currencies. Understand a pair's spread here: https://t.co/zEEUHZBx7g https://t.co/h4IobFxst9
  • Earnings will remain a key theme ahead with AMZN and AAPL due to follow GOOG's and MSFT's failure to push a Nasdaq 100 to record highs while the ECB will follow in the BOC's and Brazil hawkish policy mix. That said, I'm watching the Dollar most closely: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/video/daily_news_report/2021/10/28/Nasdaq-100-Fails-to-Break-Despite-Google-EURUSD-Will-Struggle-for-Break-Despite-Heavy-Event-Risk.html https://t.co/dyXrxok07K
  • 🇯🇵 BoJ Interest Rate Decision Actual: -0.1% Expected: -0.1% Previous: -0.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-10-28
  • Heads Up:🇯🇵 BoJ Quarterly Outlook Report due at 03:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-10-28
  • Heads Up:🇯🇵 BoJ Interest Rate Decision due at 03:00 GMT (15min) Expected: -0.1% Previous: -0.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-10-28
  • US crude is down another 2.2 percent in early Asia trade. We are on pace to break below the 20-day moving average (and 20-day support) for the first time in 43 trading days. There those the default risk appetite run... https://t.co/f4Bg8t1e0i
Nasdaq 100 Fails to Break Despite Google, EURUSD Will Struggle for Break Despite Heavy Event Risk

Nasdaq 100 Fails to Break Despite Google, EURUSD Will Struggle for Break Despite Heavy Event Risk

John Kicklighter, Chief Strategist

Nasdaq 100, Facebook, Google, Earnings and USDCAD Talking Points

  • Tech earnings managed to throw off the shackles of mediocre after-hours performance, but that wasn’t enough to earn the Nasdaq 100 a breakout this past session
  • Earnings is still a top theme Thursday afterhours with Apple and Amazon on tap, but the fundamental breadth widens with scheduled event risk
  • The most put-upon cross in fundamental terms may be EURUSD between the ECB rate decision and US 3Q GDP update, but traders would do well to look elsewhere

Earnings Can’t Close the Deal for the Nasdaq 100

Risk trends took an unmistakable dive this past session despite the most productive fundamental thee of the week offering a symbolic boost through Wednesday trade. While we are facing down the implications of a hawkish monetary policy and a stutter in economic expansion, the focus of late has been on US corporate earnings. The run of top market cap reporting Tuesday evening offered a firm backing for a speculative charge and active session trade this past session proved the bulls were ready to cater to the favorable headlines. That said, earnings seem to have lost their sway over broader speculative intent with the benchmark US indices, emerging market assets, junk bonds, carry trade and even commodities with a risk bent taking a troubling dive this past session. Most notable on my radar was the failed break from the Nasdaq 100 given the strength of key components like Google and Microsoft. What happens if the rest of the FAANG earnings disappoint – or even worse, the focus shifts to another, less reliable themes?

Chart of Nasdaq 100 with 20-Day SMA (Daily)

Nasdaq 100 Fails to Break Despite Google, EURUSD Will Struggle for Break Despite Heavy Event Risk

Chart Created on Tradingview Platform

As far as themes go, earnings remains an important driver to watch. This past session, both Google and Microsoft managed to leverage a greater market move than the Tuesday evening, afterhours performance led us to believe was possible. The two tickers registered gains of 4.8 and 4.2 percent respectively to both close at record highs. Given the market cap of these two tickers (among the top 5 of the developed world), it would be assumed that there is a disproportionate scale of influence to come from these charges in terms of broader risk appetite, but the indices would show struggle across the board. A disconnect from GOOG and MSFT relative to the Nasdaq 100 should raise serious flags for those keeping track of bias. It is not often Google and the tech index see a significant divergence in correlation, but the implications are rarely favorable for bulls.

Chart of Google with 50 and 100-Day SMAs and Volume, Rate of Change (Daily)

Nasdaq 100 Fails to Break Despite Google, EURUSD Will Struggle for Break Despite Heavy Event Risk

Chart Created on Tradingview Platform

Volatility and Fundamental Event Risk

I am a firm believer that high profile event risk can generate serious volatility while also maintaining deep skepticism that the masses will fully buy into traditional fundamental themes. As convenient as a textbook market development would be, there is too much speculative interpretation that occurs for a clear move across the speculative markets. A good example of the conflict that fundamentals can prompt is CADJPY. This past session, we would see a ‘favorable’ wind arise for the Canadian Dollar through the Bank of Canada’s (BOC) surprisingly hawkish stance conflict with the general risk aversion that arose among speculative assets. I’ll be watching this pair moving forward to see which theme has greater staying power – an evaluation that can payoff in other outlets.

Chart of CADJPY with 20-Day Moving Average (Daily)

Nasdaq 100 Fails to Break Despite Google, EURUSD Will Struggle for Break Despite Heavy Event Risk

Chart Created on Tradingview Platform

What are the next sparks for meaningful, event-led volatility over the coming 24 hours? That is most likely to follow a simple interpretation of the economic calendar. Thursday’s docket is an active affair. Following the BOC rate decision and the Brazilian central bank’s bigger-than-expected 150 basis point hike, we are due policy updates from the ECB and BOJ. Of course all of this mix will stir deeper considerations for next week’s FOMC decision. Growth will be another top line matter with the US economy’s progress report preceding Europe’s and Mexico’s own updates.

Calendar of Major Macro Event Risk for the Week

Nasdaq 100 Fails to Break Despite Google, EURUSD Will Struggle for Break Despite Heavy Event Risk

Chart Created by John Kicklighter

Markets and Fundamental Sparks to Watch

Looking ahead to Thursday trade, there are some serious events on tap; but determining where to express the potential and scenarios is not exactly clear. EURJPY will be an interesting cross as a representation of the European Central Bank (ECB) rate decision. The group is very unlikely to change its accommodative mix, but the market has adapted to speculate on intent. ECB officials have tried to generally project an extremely dovish policy perspective, but will the market lean into those beliefs? EURJPY is an interesting cross because it has priced in undue hawkishness and can also leverage any sustained retreats in risk assets.

Chart of EURJPY with 20-Day SMA (Daily)

Nasdaq 100 Fails to Break Despite Google, EURUSD Will Struggle for Break Despite Heavy Event Risk

Chart Created on Tradingview Platform

Another critical fundamental themes that spans scheduled and unscheduled event risk is the performance of US markets and the Dollar. We are heading into the US 3Q GDP release with plenty of speculation, but the addition of the FOMC rate decision now less than a week away gives a volatile skew to the market’s stance. Notably, interest rate expectations from Fed Funds futures rates have seen an explosion to above 50 basis points worth of hikes priced through 2022. That is unprecedented and a serious risk to the market’s climb. In economic terms, rate hikes – and the inflation that would prompt it – are growth threats which shows through well in the US Treasury 10-year to 2-year yield spread. With US 3Q GDP on tap, we will see how deep this concern should run.

Chart of US 10-Year to 2-Year Treasury Yield Spread (Daily)

Nasdaq 100 Fails to Break Despite Google, EURUSD Will Struggle for Break Despite Heavy Event Risk

Chart Created on Tradingview Platform

Taking another look at the US Fed rate forecasts, we can see from futures that the tightening through 2022 has surged to nearly 54 basis points. That may seem unimpressive if you don’t understand the context, but that is two rate hikes from the benchmark central banks after years of expansive upgrades to global dovish regimes. The firming of rate forecasts in the SU may not be a reliable Dollar charge, but it will eventually capsize risk measures like SPX.

Chart of DXY Dollar Index Overlaid with Implied 2022 Fed Forecast from Fed Fund Futures (Daily)

Nasdaq 100 Fails to Break Despite Google, EURUSD Will Struggle for Break Despite Heavy Event Risk

Chart Created on Tradingview Platform

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Earnings Support for Bull Trend Wavers as Fundamentals Broaden Attention to the Likes of USDCAD
Earnings Support for Bull Trend Wavers as Fundamentals Broaden Attention to the Likes of USDCAD
2021-10-27 03:30:00
Dollar Correlation to Fed Outlook Inverted, Google Focus Amplified by Facebook, Tesla
Dollar Correlation to Fed Outlook Inverted, Google Focus Amplified by Facebook, Tesla
2021-10-26 03:00:00
S&P 500 Reversal, ECB Decision, FAANG Earnings: Top Volatility Themes This Week
S&P 500 Reversal, ECB Decision, FAANG Earnings: Top Volatility Themes This Week
2021-10-25 02:00:00
S&P 500 Reversal, ECB Decision, FAANG Earnings: Top Volatility Themes Next Week
S&P 500 Reversal, ECB Decision, FAANG Earnings: Top Volatility Themes Next Week
2021-10-23 02:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

US Tech 100
EUR/USD
Mixed