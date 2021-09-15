Dollar Suffers Volatility After CPI and Was that a True S&P 500 Break?

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Snaps Monthly Opening Range After Failing to Clear July High
2021-09-14 21:00:00
EUR/USD Setup: How to Trade the US CPI Release
2021-09-14 09:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Has inflation peaked and what next for the Dollar? – The Macro Setup
2021-09-14 17:30:00
Brent Crude Outlook: Higher Oil Prices, Hurricane Nicholas & OPEC Revises Demand Forecast
2021-09-14 11:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Jones: Tighten After CPI, Focus on September FOMC
2021-09-14 16:09:00
Market Sentiment Wobbles But Selling Stocks Only For The Brave | Webinar
2021-09-14 11:40:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Teases Breakout Post CPI - GLD Levels
2021-09-14 19:02:00
Gold Prices May Drop as US CPI Drives Fed Outlook Speculation
2021-09-14 06:07:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Benefiting From UK Jobs Data
2021-09-14 08:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups Pre-CPI: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2021-09-13 16:07:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY to Trade in August as US Treasury Yields Remain Afloat
2021-09-14 14:00:00
Technical Levels: US Dollar Majors, Gold, Silver, Oil & Bitcoin
2021-09-13 15:18:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • 🇨🇳 House Price Index YoY (AUG) Actual: 4.2% Previous: 4.6% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-09-15
  • The Norwegian Krone has been weakening since April against a rising Euro and US Dollar. Will the trend persist or is it a return to range trading ahead? Find out here:https://t.co/2lfFMMggPY https://t.co/Kwy6odpAfU
  • Heads Up:🇨🇳 House Price Index YoY (AUG) due at 01:30 GMT (15min) Previous: 4.6% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-09-15
  • The S&P 500 is one of my preferred (if imperfect), one-look measures of 'risk appetite', so the tentative break below 4,450 channel support has my attention. But the 50-day SMA still stands and other risk assets are not engaged. So turn or not? https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/video/daily_news_report/2021/09/15/Dollar-Suffers-Volatility-After-CPI-and-Was-that-a-True-SP-500-Break.html
  • Heads Up:🇦🇺 Consumer Inflation Expectations (SEP) due at 01:00 GMT (15min) Previous: 3.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-09-15
  • RT @BrendanFaganFx: Natural Gas Analysis: Price Continues to Soar as Nicholas Slams the Gulf $NG $NG_F Link: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2021/09/15/Natural-Gas-Analysis-Price-Continues-to-Soar-as-Nicholas-Slams-the-Gulf.html htt…
  • 🇦🇺 Westpac Consumer Confidence Index (SEP) Actual: 106.2 Previous: 104.1 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-09-15
  • Crude and Brent oil are on track to extend higher as Gulf Coast supply disruptions and a positive OPEC report bolster sentiment. Uranium is on a massive surge, aided by the famous Wall Street Bets group. Get your market update from @FxWestwater here:https://t.co/XrpV0jcy8e https://t.co/IGCySmWG30
  • Heads Up:🇦🇺 Westpac Consumer Confidence Index (SEP) due at 00:30 GMT (15min) Previous: 104.1 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-09-15
  • RT @FxWestwater: $AUDUSD Sinks Alongside Dow Jones as Sentiment Sours, Chinese Data Eyed Link: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/asia_am_briefing/2021/09/14/AUDUSD-Sinks-Alongside-Dow-Jones-as-Sentiment-Sours-Chinese-Data-Eyed.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Westwater&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/zsQD3N…
Dollar Suffers Volatility After CPI and Was that a True S&P 500 Break?

Dollar Suffers Volatility After CPI and Was that a True S&P 500 Break?

John Kicklighter, Chief Strategist

S&P 500, Dow, Shanghai Composite and Dollar Talking Points

  • US CPI eased back from its multi-decade peak, but the 4.0% core and 5.3% headline tempos are hardly relief for the Fed to back away from taper discussions
  • The S&P 500 technically slipped its trend channel with Tuesday’s close and the Dow is back below its 100-day SMA, but conviction remains questionable
  • Event risk may not be as critical ahead, but it is certainly more abundant with data from China, Australia, the UK and US

Is It a Break or Not

With the US CPI crossing the wires amid constant monetary policy speculation and liquidity expectations shifting after a weeks of struggle for risk assets, it would seem we are dealing with an environment primed for a break and drive. However, as meaningful as accommodative monetary policy is to the status quo, bullish bearing for the markets at this stage; the data didn’t exactly seal the fate of a taper announcement from the Fed in a week’s time and that was enough room for skepticism for complacency to hold fast. And yet, we would still be presented with a few provocative technical milestones from some of my preferred benchmarks for sentiment. The stalwart and most heavily derived index in the world, the S&P 500 closed below 4,450 this past session to break the trendline support that I have on a channel stretching back to March of last year – shortly after the pandemic bottom. As ‘clean’ as the level is, there is always dispute over where the line in the sand is; which is why I would prefer the 50-day SMA to give as well as a clear charge of momentum to further mark the occasion before my confidence is won. And that is going to be hard with the scheduled docket we have ahead; though the unexpected is always lurking.

Chart of S&P 500 with 50-Day SMA and 1-Day Rate of Change (Daily)

Dollar Suffers Volatility After CPI and Was that a True S&amp;P 500 Break?

Chart Created on Tradingview Platform

Another notable technical development that perhaps can further urge the eager bears to call a turn comes on behalf of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The so-called ‘value index’ earned the honor of the first bearish break below the trailing 100-day moving average for the first time in 215 trading days this past Friday. That could have been a significant technical milestone, but there was no bearish conviction to follow up on the move. With Monday’s jump back above the ‘trigger line’ and now a subsequent move back below the moving average, the influence of the support has likely diminished significantly. This is a great example of why technicals alone – particularly on a singular measure, even a major benchmark – is not often the motivation for a systemic move. If we insist on sticking to charts and eschewing fundamental judgement all together, I like to rely on a multi-asset correlation and momentum.

Chart of Dow Jones Industrial Average and 100-Day SMA (Daily)

Dollar Suffers Volatility After CPI and Was that a True S&amp;P 500 Break?

Chart Created on Tradingview Platform

The Systemic and Seasonal Factors

While I am monitor the charts, the fundamental motivations are more reliable for building a head of steam among a wider swath of the participating market. While there are scheduled themes that are already backed with a rolling start (such as the global outlook for monetary policy), there aren’t many scheduled updates for the immediate future that seem capable of single-handedly redefining their course settings. While there are high level economic events on the docket, they seem more the type to generate isolated volatility for regional assets and currencies. Not everything is on the calendar however. Take for example the evolving situation around China’s Evergrande. One of the nations largest real estate developers has struggled with debt troubles that it has attempted to reassure the markets on but has distinctly fallen short of resolutions. While the $300 billion in liabilities and principal exposure through Chinese banks may seem like a relatively ‘small’ notional risk in the grand scheme of things or specifically a threat only to China’s markets, the excessive leverage that has been accumulated throughout the financial system – China’s and the world – can dramatically amplify a painful impact.

Chart of Shanghai Composite Overlaid with FXI ETF (Daily)

Dollar Suffers Volatility After CPI and Was that a True S&amp;P 500 Break?

Chart Created on Tradingview Platform

From systemic to seasonal factors, I am also mindful of the expectations associated to this time of year. September is historically the only month of the calendar year to see the S&P 500 average a loss, but those are averages. An even more granular look says that the series of three weeks that we have just started registers a significant series of losses through each of the weeks. As we drill down in on data like this, the averages can be even more dramatic; but 120 different data points makes for a statistically relevant picture.

Chart of the S&P 500 Performance By Calendar Week Back to 1900

Dollar Suffers Volatility After CPI and Was that a True S&amp;P 500 Break?

Chart Created by John Kicklighter with Data from Bloomberg

The Fed’s Policy Decision is a Week Away, But Speculation Doesn’t Take a Break

We are officially a weak out from the Federal Reserve’s policy announcement, updated forecasts and Chairman Jerome Powell’s post-meeting press conference. Given the degree of debate and speculation around the timing of the central bank’s taper announcement – exacerbated over the past weeks with its peers announcing or postponing their own stimulus reductions – there will be a lot of anticipation in the markets. Anticipation is perhaps an even more reliable force on markets that the passage of major fundamental developments themselves. The sheer potential of the scenarios can restrain markets and dictate shifts in exposure while the releases themselves will follow definitively only one scenario. While expectation is a strong market force, it can be stirred by speculation. This past session’s CPI release fed into that market debate. The first interpretation was that the inflation readings had cooled from the previous month. That is technically true, but the 5.3 percent headline tempo and 4.0 percent core figure are still far beyond what the Fed targets. This is still very much a support for a more imminent taper decision. That is perhaps why the rebound in US equities and slip from the Dollar did not last.

US Headline and Core CPI Year-Over-Year Change (Monthly)

Dollar Suffers Volatility After CPI and Was that a True S&amp;P 500 Break?

Chart from Federal Reserve Economic Database with Data from BLS

Taking a closer look at the Dollar’s reaction, we find Tuesday’s trading session is a continuation of the indecision of the past week. It was yet another session of intraday reversal that would leave us with large ‘wicks’ but an frustratingly narrow range. That ‘volatility in a bottle’ situation is likely to persist so long as the determination of conviction is further ahead. As such, anticipation for more substantial market developments from the likes of EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD and others is likely unreasonable. That said, there is potential for more productivity among other crosses. Over the coming trading day, we have data from Australia (eg business sentiment), China (eg fixed asset investment and retail sales), the UK (inflation stats on multiple levels) and Canada (CPI). Explore the various crosses derived from these majors and consider their ancillary fundamental influences – such as Yen crosses taking on a ‘risk’ relationship.

Chart of DXY Dollar Index with 5-Day Range and ‘Wicks’ (Daily)

Dollar Suffers Volatility After CPI and Was that a True S&amp;P 500 Break?

Chart Created on Tradingview Platform

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

EURUSD and S&P 500 on Technical Ledges with US CPI Release On Tap
EURUSD and S&P 500 on Technical Ledges with US CPI Release On Tap
2021-09-14 03:00:00
S&P 500 Friday Selloff Doesn’t Signal Market Collapse, This Is What Might
S&P 500 Friday Selloff Doesn’t Signal Market Collapse, This Is What Might
2021-09-13 05:00:00
S&P 500 Friday Selloff Doesn’t Signal Market Collapse, This Is What Might
S&P 500 Friday Selloff Doesn’t Signal Market Collapse, This Is What Might
2021-09-11 00:28:00
Nasdaq 100, USDJPY and VIX Build Pressure for Breakout Risk
Nasdaq 100, USDJPY and VIX Build Pressure for Breakout Risk
2021-09-10 00:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
US 500
Bearish