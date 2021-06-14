News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Ranges; Are Markets Complacent Ahead of the Fed Meeting? - Market Minutes
2021-06-14 18:30:00
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Falters at Yearly Open Resistance- FOMC Levels
2021-06-14 18:01:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Ranges; Are Markets Complacent Ahead of the Fed Meeting? - Market Minutes
2021-06-14 18:30:00
WTI Crude Oil Breakout (Update)
2021-06-14 17:45:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Ranges; Are Markets Complacent Ahead of the Fed Meeting? - Market Minutes
2021-06-14 18:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq, Dow Jones, US Dollar, Fed, Gold, Crude Oil, Yen, BoJ
2021-06-14 12:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Major Breakdown Ahead of Fed Meeting - Levels for XAU/USD
2021-06-14 19:30:00
US Dollar Ranges; Are Markets Complacent Ahead of the Fed Meeting? - Market Minutes
2021-06-14 18:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Levels: US Dollar, Sterling, Loonie, Gold, Bitcoin & Oil
2021-06-14 15:30:00
British Pound Price Outlook: GBP/USD Shakes Off Reopening Concerns, Focus on Inflation Data
2021-06-14 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Levels: US Dollar, Sterling, Loonie, Gold, Bitcoin & Oil
2021-06-14 15:30:00
Weekly Fundamental US Dollar Forecast: Here Comes Taper Talk
2021-06-12 12:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 close at fresh record highs $NDX $SPX $ES_F
  • Indices Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: 0.17% France 40: 0.16% FTSE 100: 0.08% Wall Street: 0.01% US 500: 0.01% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/KY87c2N2Ao
  • Ukrainian President Zelensky says that Ukraine has been admitted to NATO. No word out confirming from @POTUS or @SecBlinken. If true, not the kind of development that would make Russia/Putin happy. https://t.co/dRSAUz7t0t
  • President Biden: - We agreed to do more to enhance the resilience of critical infrastructure around the world - More work to do to beat the virus; we cannot let our guards down
  • AUD/USD is little changed from the start of the year as the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) remains reluctant to normalize monetary policy. Get your $AUDUSD market update from @DavidJSong here:https://t.co/nkHYQMMv4F https://t.co/V70PNu3FRd
  • President Biden: - Endorsed new (NATO) cyber defense policy - Adopted climate security plan (NATO)
  • Bitcoin slightly off its intraday highs, currently trading back below $40,000 #Bitcoin $BTCUSD https://t.co/MYISOU8c9B
  • The US 10Y beginning to retrace some of last week's rally, slowly crawling back towards 1.50% https://t.co/P2a5fHQUlq
  • Commodities Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.03% Silver: -0.22% Gold: -0.70% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/XxGZAbPEdL
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Gold are long at 74.73%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 78.49%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/7XIu5r1o2l
US Dollar Ranges; Are Markets Complacent Ahead of the Fed Meeting? - Market Minutes

US Dollar Ranges; Are Markets Complacent Ahead of the Fed Meeting? - Market Minutes

Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Strategist
Advertisement

Market Minutes Overview:

  • A lack of volatility in the wake of several significant market events – the May US nonfarm payrolls report, the May US inflation report, and the June European Central Bank meeting – has traders focused on the next major event, the June Federal Reserve policy meeting.
  • The reality of the situation is that with the UEFA European Football Championship now under way, traders have one less reason to pay attention to markets ahead of the Wednesday fireworks.
  • Complacency is indeed the name of the game this week as the Federal Reserve meets. Could stocks still rally? Of course. But if they don’t, the ‘long stocks’ trade is already extremely crowded, and an unwind could be acute.

It’s Still Quiet; Pre-FOMC Drift

Summer trading conditions have arrived, even if the calendar has not yet turned. A lack of volatility in the wake of several significant market events – the May US nonfarm payrolls report, the May US inflation report, and the June European Central Bank meeting – has traders focused on the next major event, the June Federal Reserve policy meeting.

As is somewhat typical ahead of the FOMC, market participants stop placing new trades but rather take some profit and stockpile ammunition to execute on opportunities on the other side of the policy meeting. In general, this leads to quieter conditions and a slow but steady float higher in risk assets. The New York Fed’s Liberty Street Economics blog illustrates this happenstance with this useful chart:

Pre-FOMC Drift: Cumulative Returns for the US S&P 500 (March 2011 to November 2018) (Chart 1)

US Dollar Ranges; Are Markets Complacent Ahead of the Fed Meeting? - Market Minutes

The point being made here is that if measures of volatility remain depressed (see chart 2 below), we’re now entering the pre-FOMC drift that typically produces quieter trading conditions anyway. And the reality of the situation is that with the UEFA European Football Championship now under way, traders have one less reason to pay attention to markets ahead of the Wednesday fireworks.

GVZ, MOVE, OVX, & VIX Technical Analysis: Daily Price Chart (March 8 to June 14, 2021) (Chart 2)

US Dollar Ranges; Are Markets Complacent Ahead of the Fed Meeting? - Market Minutes

Independent from the pre-FOMC drift, measures of volatility across asset classes remain depressed.Measured to a base on March 12, three months ago,MOVE (Treasuries volatility) is off by over -28%, the VIX (stock volatility) is down by nearly -19%, GVZ (gold volatility) is down by -13%, and OVX (oil volatility) has come down by nearly -11.5%.

However, a three-month look back on Thursday, June 10, showed that the VIX was down by more than -27%, OVX was off by nearly -15%, MOVE was down over -16%, and GVZ had contracted by nearly -19%. Volatility remains low but with the pace of negative change abating, may be reaching a new equilibrium.

Nevertheless, persistent lower volatility environments typically cater to few breakouts and more rangebound trading conditions; pairs in consolidation will need catalysts to leave their ranges.

Video Technical Notes: DXY Index

  • The DXY Index continues to hold below former multi-month bear flag support that defined price action beginning in late-November 2020. In recent weeks, below this multi-month flag support, a shorter-term bear flag has been carved out. But there has been no significant follow through, leaving open the potential for a bullish reversal within the range. Clearly defined ranges offer an opportunity for range trading, although with the Fed meeting this Wednesday, it may be the case that breakout conditions may be hiding around the corner.

Risk Assets at Risk?

The slow death of volatility has been met by a steady march higher in risk assets, in particular US stocks. But it appears that investors may have a bit too much faith in the Fed’s ability to keep the party going when it meets this coming Wednesday.

US S&P 500 & Put/Call Ratio 21-EMA (February 2020 to June 2021) (Chart 3)

US Dollar Ranges; Are Markets Complacent Ahead of the Fed Meeting? - Market Minutes

The put/call ratio – the relative volume of calls and puts purchased – has been moving towards levels that have been previously consistent with short-term tops in the US S&P 500 since coronavirus pandemic started.

In fact, a one-month moving average of the put/call ratio (using the 21-EMA) shows the ratio moving towards its pandemic lows, suggesting an extremely, if not exhausted, bullish disposition.Complacency is indeed the name of the game this week as the Federal Reserve meets. Could stocks still rally? Of course. But if they don’t, the ‘long stocks’ trade is already extremely crowded, and an unwind could be acute.

Heavy Macro Calendar

The economic calendar is saturated with ‘high’ rated event risk over the coming days, with several data releases due out from around the globe ahead of the Fed’s meeting on Wednesday. Of note: the dual inflation reports due from Canada and the UK on Wednesday morning.

Financial markets have been steadfast in their belief that inflation pressures are “largely transitory” (using the Fed’s language), but a persistent onslaught of above expectation inflation readings could introduce much-needed volatility into sovereign bond markets – and thus FX – ahead of Wednesday’s FOMC fireworks.

DailyFX Economic Calendar, ‘High’ Rate Events, Next 48-hours (Table 1)

US Dollar Ranges; Are Markets Complacent Ahead of the Fed Meeting? - Market Minutes

--- Written by Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Currency Strategist

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Dollar and S&P 500 Breaks Must Abide the FOMC Decision This Week
Dollar and S&P 500 Breaks Must Abide the FOMC Decision This Week
2021-06-14 00:00:00
Dollar and S&P 500 Breaks Must Abide the FOMC Decision This Week
Dollar and S&P 500 Breaks Must Abide the FOMC Decision This Week
2021-06-12 02:00:00
S&P 500 Hits a Record as Meme Stocks Slide, No Dollar Breaks Until Fed?
S&P 500 Hits a Record as Meme Stocks Slide, No Dollar Breaks Until Fed?
2021-06-11 03:00:00
Market Minutes: Did Traders Forget or Ignore the ECB and US Inflation Data?
Market Minutes: Did Traders Forget or Ignore the ECB and US Inflation Data?
2021-06-10 20:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Mixed
US 500
Mixed
Wall Street
Bearish
US Tech 100
Bitcoin
Gold
Mixed