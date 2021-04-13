News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EURUSD Outlook Charged for Breakout with US CPI on Tap
2021-04-13 04:00:00
Technical Levels for US Dollar, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD & Gold
2021-04-12 14:47:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Q2 2021 Fundamental Forecast
2021-04-12 17:00:00
Oil Q2 2021 Technical Forecast
2021-04-12 08:30:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Long DJIA on Reflation and Infrastructure: Q2 Top Trading Opportunities
2021-04-12 19:30:00
Dow Jones, Nikkei 225, ASX 200 Outlook: Bank Earnings in Focus as US Stocks Hit Records
2021-04-12 01:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Bearish Price Series Emerges amid Failure to Test March High
2021-04-12 19:00:00
Technical Levels for US Dollar, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD & Gold
2021-04-12 14:47:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Sterling Outlook: GBP/USD April Range Set on Support- Cable Levels
2021-04-12 20:00:00
British Pound Technical Analysis: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP
2021-04-12 16:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Levels for US Dollar, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD & Gold
2021-04-12 14:47:00
USD/JPY Breakout Potential: Q2 Top Trading Opportunities
2021-04-12 09:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • RT @FxWestwater: Swiss Franc Technical Outlook: $AUDCHF, $NZDCHF, $EURCHF Chart Setups Link: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/article/special_report/2021/04/13/Swiss-Franc-Technical-Outlook-AUDCHF-NZDCHF-CHFJPY-Chart-Setups.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Westwater&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/nad0HJ6N…
  • Forex Update: As of 04:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇬🇧GBP: -0.06% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.11% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.17% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.24% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.25% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.32% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/K654hZ0E0j
  • Indices Update: As of 04:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: 0.09% Wall Street: 0.03% France 40: 0.02% FTSE 100: -0.03% US 500: -0.04% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/GctXdBiB4a
  • (Market Alert) Australian Dollar Outlook: US CPI Eyed as Chinese Trade Data Showed Import Surge $AUDUSD #AUD #China https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2021/04/13/Australian-Dollar-Outlook-US-CPI-Eyed-as-Chinese-Trade-Data-Showed-Import-Surge.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/6FrW2zQ98A
  • Despite the chart in US indices this past Friday, risk trends found no traction to start this week. US CPI may generate more friction (forecasted 2.5%) which likely earns a $EURUSD break and perhaps a GBPUSD range swing. https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/video/daily_news_report/2021/04/13/EURUSD-Outlook-Charged-for-Breakout-with-US-CPI-on-Tap.html https://t.co/EUc9uW7ncY
  • Build you crude oil strategy with some basic key insights. Hone your trading skills here: https://t.co/ekflhEeXRX https://t.co/Di8WONhbPh
  • China March exports growth missed expectations: - Export rise 30.6% in USD terms vs, 38.0% estimate - Import rise 38.1% in USD terms vs. 24.4% estimate - Trade balance at $13.8 billion vs. 52.0 billion estimate
  • 🇨🇳 Balance of Trade (MAR) Actual: $13.8B Expected: $52.05B Previous: $103.25B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-04-13
  • Singapore stock market saw 5 consecutive weeks of net institutional outflow, with S$82.9 million fleeing last week. SingTel, OCBC and DBS were to top of fund managers' selling list. https://t.co/1h13GjlCZV
  • Bank of Japan's Kuroda says a bit more could have been done by the government on structural reforms - BBG
EURUSD Outlook Charged for Breakout with US CPI on Tap

EURUSD Outlook Charged for Breakout with US CPI on Tap

John Kicklighter, Chief Strategist

S&P 500, EURUSD, USDJPY, USDCNH and Earnings Talking Points:

  • Despite the charge for the S&P 500 and Dow through the close of last week, risk trends once again broadly struggled for momentum Monday
  • A clear fundamental theme seems necessary for a decisive ‘risk on’ or ‘risk off’ move – perhaps Today’s US CPI will stir markets to life
  • Following in the footsteps of the S&P 500 last week, EURUSD looks ready for a near-term technical break with a very tight range and data on tap
Top Trading Opportunities in 2021
Top Trading Opportunities in 2021
Recommended by John Kicklighter
Get Your Free Top Trading Opportunities Forecast
Get My Guide

So Much for That Friday Recharge

Investor conviction has been an issue for the market at large these past weeks. With volume fading quickly in capital assets and the considerable restraint from benchmarks like the US indices through a series of upgraded growth forecasts, the it seems that risk appetite is particularly hard to muster. However, we ended this past week with a flush of optimism in the form of a decisive rally for the S&P 500, Dow and Nasdaq 100 to tag record highs. With some supportive language from a Fed Chairman Jerome Powell interview over the weekend to our back and anticipation for the US earnings season to start in a few days, the opportunity was once again laid out for risk appetite to be pressed. Instead, the market reverted back to its indecision, plagued by the uncertainty of what will carry sentiment higher or lower next.

How to Trade FX with Your Stock Trading Strategy
How to Trade FX with Your Stock Trading Strategy
Recommended by John Kicklighter
How to Trade FX with Your Stock Trading Strategy
Get My Guide

Chart of S&P 500 with 100-Day Mov Avg and 10-Day ATR (Daily)

EURUSD Outlook Charged for Breakout with US CPI on Tap

Chart Created on Tradingview Platform

The affliction of indecision on course is not unique to the US benchmarks. Monday’s session offered up much the same for rest of world equities (VEU or indices like DAX and FTSE 100), emerging markets (EEM and USDZAR), junk bonds and carry trades like AUDJPY. If we are to find a lasting trend rather than short-lived outburst of volatility as seen this past Monday and Friday, a meaningful run on high correlation in these various assets is perhaps my favorite signal in waiting.

Chart of 1 Month Relative Performance for S&P 500, VEU, EEM, AUDJPY and HYG (2 Hour)

EURUSD Outlook Charged for Breakout with US CPI on Tap

Chart Created on Tradingview Platform

Yield and Rate Forecasts Find Their Opportunity to Command the Markets

If we are looking for fundamental themes to anchor speculative conviction, it is hard to argue against the prevailing trend carved out by global equities. Then again, the inability to capitalize on overtly bullish growth forecasts this past week suggests a difficulty in motivating a bullish view. That may bring about the risk that fears can work their way into the system. Recent surveys (my own Twitter poll and a Bank of America fund manager tally that is far more prolific) showed that most market participants seemed most concerned over the state of inflation and the outlook for rates. That puts the crosshairs directly on Tuesday’s US consumer price index (CPI) release for March. The headline figure is expected to accelerate from 1.7 to 2.5 percent. Consumer inflation expectations this past session ran up to 3.2 percent, the five year breakeven rate is at 2.5 percent and the Fed’s target is supposedly 2.0 percent. Would the market take a jump in inflation more seriously if it were to show up?

Chart of US CPI Year-Over-Year and the 5-Year Breakeven Inflation Rate (Monthly)

EURUSD Outlook Charged for Breakout with US CPI on Tap

Chart from the St Louis Federal Reserve’s Economic Database

If market participants interpret a faster rise in inflation as a spark for either economic struggles or motivation for the Fed to expedite a withdrawal of extraordinary accommodation, the impact on risk assets like the S&P 500 would be bearish. Of course, the intensity of that response depends on how sensitive the markets are to forward looking fundamentals. More interesting in my book is the implications for the US Dollar. The rise in the US 10-year Treasury yield and implied rate forecast through Fed Funds futures has been a theme for months, but the Greenback has lagged the climb. That may be more difficult to overlook whether we treat the Dollar as a safe haven or more appealing carry candidate.

USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by John Kicklighter
Get Your Free USD Forecast
Get My Guide

Chart of DXY Dollar and 100-DMA, Overlaid Fed Funds Dec 2022 Forecast and US 10-Year (Daily)

EURUSD Outlook Charged for Breakout with US CPI on Tap

Chart Created on Tradingview Platform

EURUSD is Best Positioned for a ‘Break Out’ But Consider the Ranges as Well

As the principal component of the trade-weighted DXY Index, EURUSD will be a top pair for my watchlist for this coming session. It doesn’t exactly offer up the most prominent technical levels to estimate against. Minor fib levels, zones of former support/resistance and moving averages are either inconsequential or still a ways off. More interesting to me is the state of inertia with two consecutive ‘inside day’ patterns for this benchmark pair that has pushed range and activity levels to their lowest levels in approximately 14 months. In short, this looks due for a break; but that doesn’t denote strong follow through.

Chart of EURUSD with 20 and 100-Day Moving Averages, 4 Day ATR and Range (Daily)

EURUSD Outlook Charged for Breakout with US CPI on Tap

Chart Created on Tradingview Platform

There are a host of other interesting Dollar based majors ahead. USDJPY is paused in a reversal, USDCHF is facing a double bottom at 0.9210, AUDUSD lingers at the neckline of a head-and-shoulders pattern and USDZAR is trading off a larger technical floor. However, my interest is most piqued by GBPUSD. It has a range to work with which fits the general pace of the market. What’s more, it has a run of data coming down for London hours including UK GDP, trade, industrial production and construction. That may not be good for a breakout with follow through, but it could readily earn a swing in an established congestion pattern.

GBP Forecast
GBP Forecast
Recommended by John Kicklighter
Get Your Free GBP Forecast
Get My Guide

Chart of GBPUSD with 100 DMA (Daily)

EURUSD Outlook Charged for Breakout with US CPI on Tap

Chart Created on Tradingview Platform

The Quiz
What Kind of Trade Are You? Take Our Quiz to Find Out
Start Quiz

.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

S&P 500 Outlook Carries Risk Trends, Dollar Event Heavy on USDJPY, USDCNH
S&P 500 Outlook Carries Risk Trends, Dollar Event Heavy on USDJPY, USDCNH
2021-04-12 00:00:00
S&P 500 Outlook Carries Risk Trends, Dollar Event Heavy on USDJPY, USDCNH
S&P 500 Outlook Carries Risk Trends, Dollar Event Heavy on USDJPY, USDCNH
2021-04-10 03:30:00
Dollar Outlook Darkens As USDJPY Retreat Deepens, GBPUSD and USDCNH Stall
Dollar Outlook Darkens As USDJPY Retreat Deepens, GBPUSD and USDCNH Stall
2021-04-09 03:00:00
S&P 500 Due for a Break but Follow Through Depends on Spark, Dollar Turning
S&P 500 Due for a Break but Follow Through Depends on Spark, Dollar Turning
2021-04-08 04:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Bullish
US 500
Mixed