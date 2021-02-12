News & Analysis at your fingertips.

Euro Stoxx 50 Climbs to Pandemic Record, 10yr Bund Yields Rise to Five Month High
2021-02-12 18:30:00
US Dollar Price Outlook: EUR/USD Breaks Downtrend, Can it Rally?
2021-02-11 21:00:00
Crude Oil Slips as OPEC, IEA Cut Demand Outlook, Gold Eyes US Stimulus
2021-02-12 03:00:00
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Declining Infections, Oil Prices to Buoy CAD
2021-02-11 07:30:00
Why a Rise in Retail Trading May Signal Another Mania
2021-02-12 09:00:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Forecast: Surge to Record Highs Running out of Steam
2021-02-12 06:00:00
Gold, S&P 500 Firm Despite Consumer Sentiment Report Miss
2021-02-12 15:30:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Giving Back All of This Week's Gains
2021-02-12 10:30:00
DailyFX Morning Market Minutes: COVID-19 Update, UK on Track, Upcoming Holidays
2021-02-12 18:45:00
British Pound Outlook: Sterling Continues to Move Higher, Vaccination Program Hitting Target
2021-02-12 16:00:00
USD/JPY Price Outlook: US Dollar Eyes Sentiment Data on Deck
2021-02-11 22:30:00
Central Bank Watch: BOE, ECB, & Fed Interest Rate Expectations Update
2021-02-11 20:25:00
DailyFX Morning Market Minutes: COVID-19 Update, UK on Track, Upcoming Holidays

DailyFX Morning Market Minutes: COVID-19 Update, UK on Track, Upcoming Holidays

Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Strategist
Market Minutes Overview:

  • According to Bloomberg News, the US administered north of 2 million vaccinations yesterday for the second time during the pandemic.
  • GBP/JPY and GBP/USD are working on multi-year bottoming efforts, another piece of evidence that the safe havens are potentially embarking on a rough go of sorts.
  • This Spring Festival Golden Week holiday coincides with US markets closed this coming Monday for President’s Day, meaning trading volumes should stay muted until at least Tuesday.

COVID-19 Update

New COVID-19 cases continue to drop in the United States, as do hospitalizations and deaths, per the COVID-19 Tracking Project. As my colleague Rich Dvorak has illustrated in a chart he shared this morning on the DailyFX Real Time Newsfeed, the drop in COVID-19 cases has coincided with the uptick in US vaccinations.

According to Bloomberg News, the US administered north of 2 million vaccinations yesterday for the second time during the pandemic. It’s noteworthy that Thursday-Friday-Saturday have typically produced the highest reported vaccination rates, which means we may be heading into a rather positive stretch of data coming over the coming days.

Sky is Blue for UK

Speaking of positive data and COVID-19, how about the UK economy? The UK leads the G10 FX space with more than 20 vaccinations per 100 people, about 33% higher than the US. But the UK and the US are in a different class of their own relative to the rest of developed markets: Canada and various EU countries like Germany, Italy, and Spain lag far behind.

As we close out the week, John Lennon comes to mind when thinking about the British Pound’s performance around the vaccine news and recent economic data, including today’s GDP report: “The sun is up, the sky is blue, it’s beautiful, and so are you.” The post-Brexit UK economy is proving resilient, particularly relative to the rest of Europe and most of the developed world.

The charts reveal a similar story. GBP/JPY and GBP/USD are working on multi-year bottoming efforts, another piece of evidence that the safe havens are potentially embarking on a rough go of sorts. This aligns with the perspective offered by the weekly DXY Index chart, suggesting that a multi-year trendline break coupled with a double top has formed.

Calmer Markets for a Few More Days

Lastly, heading into next week, it is the official start of the Chinese New Year, which means markets may be quieter for the coming days. This Spring Festival Golden Week holiday coincides with US markets closed this coming Monday for President’s Day, meaning trading volumes should stay muted until at least Tuesday.

--- Written by Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Currency Strategist

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

