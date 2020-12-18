Nasdaq 100 and EURUSD Breaks Hold but Follow Through Abides Liqidity Rules...Does Bitcoin?

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Technical Analysis: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY, EUR/GBP Levels to Watch
2020-12-18 06:00:00
Euro Outlook: EUR/USD Rips to 2020 Highs- Bulls Face Trend Resistance
2020-12-17 18:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Clears March High to Push RSI into Overbought Territory
2020-12-17 20:00:00
Crude Oil Nears Resistance, Gold Up on Fed. BoE, Moderna Vaccine Approval Next
2020-12-17 07:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Why a Rise in Retail Trading May Signal Another Mania
2020-12-17 19:30:00
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Forecasts After The Fed And Into 2021
2020-12-16 21:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Jumps to Monthly High, Aims Higher
2020-12-17 21:00:00
Gold Price and Silver Outlook Improve for Longs, but Still Work to Be Done
2020-12-17 13:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Free Fall Reignited by Dovish Fed
2020-12-17 22:30:00
Bank of England (BoE) Leaves Rates Untouched as Sterling Rallies Further on EU-UK Talk Optimism
2020-12-17 12:17:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Recession Watch, December 2020 - Yield Curve Hides Slowing Economy
2020-12-16 15:30:00
US Dollar Price Action into 2021: EUR/USD, USD/JPY
2020-12-15 20:55:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Did you know a Doji candlestick signals market indecision and the potential for a change in direction. What are the top five types of Doji candlesticks? Find out https://t.co/c51s3IBcEu https://t.co/0PXn1DHIuJ
  • We are heading into a high probability liquidity and volatility slide; but the Nasdaq, EURUSD and other benchmarks are pushing fresh highs. Can these markets override seasonal effects? Will Bitcoin escape gravity? https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/video/daily_news_report/2020/12/18/Nasdaq-100-and-EURUSD-Breaks-Hold-but-Follow-Through-Abides-Liqidity-Rules...Does-Bitcoin.html?ref-author=Kicklighter&QPID=917719&CHID=9 https://t.co/XcqELjgmci
  • Forex liquidity makes it easy for traders to sell and buy currencies without delay, and also creates tight spreads for favorable quotes. Low costs and large scope to various markets make it the most frequently traded market in the world. Learn more here: https://t.co/5uSWKoLkd6 https://t.co/u48FATq8dG
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.56%, while traders in Germany 30 are at opposite extremes with 75.28%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/n32EySPo7D
  • US to blacklist dozens of Chinese firms including SMIC -Reuters
  • Forex Update: As of 05:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇭CHF: -0.06% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.23% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.23% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.36% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.45% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.47% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/QAWNDUaqmr
  • Indices Update: As of 05:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: -0.26% Wall Street: -0.36% Germany 30: -0.40% FTSE 100: -0.42% France 40: -0.52% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/VNHVaGiIi8
  • RT @FxWestwater: #Bitcoin, #Ethereum Price Outlook: $BTCUSD, $ETHUSD Aims For Key Resistance Link: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2020/12/18/Bitcoin-Ethereum-Price-Outlook-BTCUSD-ETHUSD-Aims-For-Key-Resistance.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Westwater&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/f5…
  • Check out my latest #ASEAN technical outlook where I covered the Singapore Dollar, Indonesian Rupiah, Philippine Peso and Thai Baht $USDSGD $USDIDR $USDPHP $USDTHB - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/article/special_report/2020/12/18/US-Dollar-Technical-Forecast-USDSGD-USDIDR-USDPHP-USDTHB.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/3h6W8zVm04
  • Long wick candles are recurrent within the forex market. This makes understanding the meaning behind these candles invaluable to any trader to comprehend the market dynamics during a specific period. Learn about the importance of extended wicks here: https://t.co/SIpslvhX0J https://t.co/lkKHBthubP
Nasdaq 100 and EURUSD Breaks Hold but Follow Through Abides Liqidity Rules...Does Bitcoin?

Nasdaq 100 and EURUSD Breaks Hold but Follow Through Abides Liqidity Rules...Does Bitcoin?

2020-12-18 05:45:00
John Kicklighter, Chief Strategist
Share:

Nasdaq, EURUSD and Bitcoin Talking Points:

  • The Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Industrial Average edged record highs this past session in a broad but tempered nudge to risk trends
  • Liquidity conditions remain my top market consideration as the pull of holidays urge a convergence to the ‘Santa Claus rally’ over uneven fundamental issues
  • Record highs for US indies and multi-year highs for EURUSD are unmistakable but momentum is up to challenge while Bitcoin seems unrestrained
Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by John Kicklighter
Building Confidence in Trading
Get My Guide

We are heading into a dichotomous market condition. On the one hand, a range of speculative favorite benchmarks are pushing meaningful and even record highs. On the other, fundamental issues continue to percolate while liquidity inevitably fades into the holiday season. Can the charge from the Dow Jones Industrial Average or EURUSD keep pace with the realities of a steady slide in market depth and the general uncertainty of matters in growth and stimulus? For the time being, risk appetite is extending its swell with the Nasdaq 100 leading US indices to fresh record highs while speculative favorites like Tesla shares (TSLA) attempt to lift ever-more-extraordinary climbs for 2020.

Learn more about equities, how to analyze the and their role in the big picture for global markets in our Education section.

Chart of Nasdaq 100 and Tesla (Daily)

Nasdaq 100 and EURUSD Breaks Hold but Follow Through Abides Liqidity Rules...Does Bitcoin?

Chart Created on Tradingview Platform

For those that are looking for justification for a bullish default, they need look no further than the seasonality norms of this period. The month of December historically averages a gain for risk-leaning assets. That is a material contribution to the so-called ‘Santa Claus rally’ which denotes a typical December climb for risk assets. With a skewed trading period for liquidity and natural drop in volatility, it is perhaps not very surprising that benchmark capital market assets tend to advance on average, but that same bias does not readily translate into conviction. I maintain a sense of caution that a bullish tendency will be mild while sentiment reversals are prone to fear exacerbated by thin markets.

Chart of S&P 500 and VIX Seasonal Performance by Month Back to 1980

Nasdaq 100 and EURUSD Breaks Hold but Follow Through Abides Liqidity Rules...Does Bitcoin?

Chart Created by John Kicklighter with Data from Bloomberg Terminal

The Fundamental Themes Still on Tap

Market conditions remain my principal concern, however, that doesn’t mean fundamentals and technicals are without merit. Both standard measures of analysis are playing serious role for EURUSD. From the chart, this benchmark pair has cleared the midpoint of the historical range (since the Euro officially began to trade in 1999) as well as the center point of the 2014-2017 bear leg. It is worth noting that that latter market range defined a dramatic effort from the ECB rate decision that tied massive stimulus to an explicit technical level (1.4000). We have heard concerns from European officials since this same period has put pressure on 1.2000.

EUR/USD BULLISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -3% 5% 3%
Weekly -6% -1% -3%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

Chart of the EURUSD with 20 and 200-Week Averages (Weekly)

Nasdaq 100 and EURUSD Breaks Hold but Follow Through Abides Liqidity Rules...Does Bitcoin?

Chart Created on Tradingview Platform

Looking back to the poll I conducted last week on whether the EURUSD will be able to clear the aforementioned, high-degree technical boundary (1.2150) before year end; it seems that those that thought it would be the case are ready to take a victory lap. It certainly seems that we have overtaken that ceiling, but a technical break and move with intent are very different categorizations. Follow through still abides the laws of liquidity. If there is any singular spark that I’m look to that could alter course or prompt acceleration for this benchmark cross, it would US fiscal stimulus discussions. The US government shifted to a pessimistic grumble this past session, but this perspective seems to reverse every 12 hours or so.

Twitter Poll on Whether EURUSD Will ‘Break’ 1.2150 Before Year End

Nasdaq 100 and EURUSD Breaks Hold but Follow Through Abides Liqidity Rules...Does Bitcoin?

Poll from Twitter.com, @JohnKicklighter

Similar to the adjectives used to describe US stimulus discussions, the perspective of UK-EU post-Brexit trade talks seems to swing even more dramatically between optimism and pessimism. This past session, officials took the latter view of the forecast. According to EU President Ursula von der Leyen, “big differences remain to be bridged” between the two with only a few weeks left of the year. On the British side, Minister for the Cabinet Office Michael Gove put the chances of a deal at “less than 50 percent”. Jawboning this late in the game does little benefit to anyone. If it weren’t for this uncertainty for the Sterling, GBPUSD’s break of 1.3500 may have generated a little more traction. Instead hesitancy seems the dominant feature of the landscape.

GBP/USD BULLISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -9% 5% 0%
Weekly -19% 22% 4%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

Chart of the GBPUSD with 20 and 200-week Moving Average (Weekly)

Nasdaq 100 and EURUSD Breaks Hold but Follow Through Abides Liqidity Rules...Does Bitcoin?

Chart Created on Tradingview Platform

Another outlet for global fundamental digestion is the state of the Coronavirus pandemic. The resurgence in cases globally has led to announcements of nationwide restrictions in Germany, lockdowns in London and more stringent restrictions in New York and California State-side. Deaths in the United States have hit a fresh record high while ICU bed availability in Sothern California has hit zero percent. So, while the news of Pfizer’s approval last week and suggestions that Moderna’s vaccine may soon receive the green light may reassure about trajectory; there is still a serious hole from which we need to climb out.

Chart of Covid-19 Related Deaths in the United States (Daily)

Nasdaq 100 and EURUSD Breaks Hold but Follow Through Abides Liqidity Rules...Does Bitcoin?

Chart Created by John Kicklighter with Data from Bloomberg Terminal

Bitcoin Seems Little Perturbed by Other Markets’ Issues…For Now

While the Dow and Nasdaq may be pushing technical record highs, Bitcoin is absolutely blowing through its previous peaks. The past two-day rally from this benchmark cryptocurrency has registered an incredible 17 percent climb. That is a sound break of 20,000. Generally speaking, this alternative asset does not follow the traditional lines of other assets, but it is not immune to standard systemic themes. While this market trades 24/7, there is still a speculative factor this sort of performance.

Bitcoin Trading
Bitcoin Trading
Recommended by John Kicklighter
Get Your Free Introduction To Bitcoin Trading
Get My Guide

Chart of BTCUSD with 20 and 200-day Moving Average with 2-Day ROC (Daily)

Nasdaq 100 and EURUSD Breaks Hold but Follow Through Abides Liqidity Rules...Does Bitcoin?

Chart Created on Tradingview Platform

I agree with the results of the poll I conducted earlier this week in that BTC is being treated more like than a speculative asset rather than ‘utility’. What does that mean? A utility is a segment of the system that represents a basic amenity. Blockchain has an indelible future for financial clearing in my mind, but that is still a ways out. Further, utilities traditionally trade in very slow and stodgy ways. What we are seeing from Bitcoin and compatriots is anything but reserved. Can we make a transition to speculative fad to systemic ubiquity without the floor dropping out?

Twitter Poll on Whether Bitcoin Better Reflects a Utility, Speculative Asset or Both

Nasdaq 100 and EURUSD Breaks Hold but Follow Through Abides Liqidity Rules...Does Bitcoin?

Poll from Twitter.com, @JohnKicklighter

Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Recommended by John Kicklighter
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Get My Guide

.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Dollar, Nasdaq or Bitcoin - Which of These Benchmarks Can Sustain a Trend?
Dollar, Nasdaq or Bitcoin - Which of These Benchmarks Can Sustain a Trend?
2020-12-17 05:00:00
EURUSD Best Chance to Clear Critical Resistance in Fed Decision and PMIs
EURUSD Best Chance to Clear Critical Resistance in Fed Decision and PMIs
2020-12-16 03:00:00
EURUSD Threatening at Historic Technical Resistance, GBPUSD and Dow Thwart Expectations
EURUSD Threatening at Historic Technical Resistance, GBPUSD and Dow Thwart Expectations
2020-12-15 05:00:00
EURUSD, S&P 500 and GBPUSD Forecast Between Key Event Risk and Liquidity Restraints
EURUSD, S&P 500 and GBPUSD Forecast Between Key Event Risk and Liquidity Restraints
2020-12-14 00:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

US Tech 100
Bitcoin
Bullish