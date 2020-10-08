Dow and S&P 500 Returns to Range High After Trump Reverses Stimulus Tweet, What's Next?

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Outlook Unfazed by FOMC Minutes as Risk Appetite Improves
2020-10-08 05:00:00
Euro Technical Outlook: EUR/USD Bounce Brings Fade Potential
2020-10-07 15:38:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Technical Outlook: Oil Price Struggling Below 50-DMA
2020-10-07 17:35:00
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Upside Capped by Stronger USD, Demand Concerns
2020-10-07 06:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Regains Strength as Safe Havens fall, Hang Seng Index Fluctuates
2020-10-08 02:00:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500, DAX 30 at Risk. Will Retail Traders Chase Declines?
2020-10-07 04:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Precious Metal Backs off Resistance, Pauses Break Out
2020-10-07 20:00:00
How to Trade the Impact of Politics on Global Financial Markets
2020-10-07 01:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Stable as Brexit Deadline Nears
2020-10-07 08:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD
2020-10-06 18:45:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Analysis: USDJPY Surges, Postponement of US Stimulus Talks
2020-10-07 11:47:00
US Rates Bear Steepening as Markets Price in US Election Biden Sweep
2020-10-07 09:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • 🇯🇵 Eco Watchers Survey Outlook (SEP) Actual: 48.3 Previous: 42.4 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-10-08
  • 🇯🇵 Eco Watchers Survey Current (SEP) Actual: 49.3 Previous: 43.9 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-10-08
  • Heads Up:🇯🇵 Eco Watchers Survey Outlook (SEP) due at 05:00 GMT (15min) Previous: 42.4 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-10-08
  • Heads Up:🇯🇵 Eco Watchers Survey Current (SEP) due at 05:00 GMT (15min) Previous: 43.9 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-10-08
  • 🇳🇱 Inflation Rate YoY (SEP) Actual: 1.1% Previous: 0.7% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-10-08
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.62%, while traders in Wall Street are at opposite extremes with 75.58%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/WzRpNfXzXT
  • Forex Update: As of 04:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇬🇧GBP: 0.06% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.04% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.03% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.03% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.04% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.14% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/050fuBWzRh
  • Heads Up:🇳🇱 Inflation Rate YoY (SEP) due at 04:30 GMT (15min) Previous: 0.7% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-10-08
  • Indices Update: As of 04:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: 0.50% France 40: 0.41% Wall Street: 0.36% US 500: 0.31% FTSE 100: 0.07% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/EmROHkLxb5
  • An economic calendar is a resource that allows traders to learn about important economic information scheduled to be released. Stay up to date on the most important global economic data here: https://t.co/JdvW6HNuqV https://t.co/cSxaJ6LiiP
Dow and S&P 500 Returns to Range High After Trump Reverses Stimulus Tweet, What's Next?

Dow and S&P 500 Returns to Range High After Trump Reverses Stimulus Tweet, What's Next?

2020-10-08 04:00:00
John Kicklighter, Chief Strategist
Share:

S&P 500, Dollar and EURUSD Talking Points:

  • President Trump reversed his Tweet to halt stimulus negotiations hours after the news hit the markets, leading to a quick reversal and a bump in volatility
  • The S&P 500 has returned to range resistance while the Dollar is struggling for direction at former resistance as new support, now comes the real market decision
  • Event risk ahead includes monetary policy events, a few growth indicators and a Covid-sensitive earnings release; but the VP debates may be the underdog
Advertisement

A Market Reversal Driven by a Twitter Handle

We are presently in the turbulent overlap of an unclear economic outlook, a resurgence of the global coronavirus case count and a US Presidential election. This is the kind of environment where a stable outlook draws a premium – particularly when measured against benchmarks like the S&P 500 and Dow that are trading remarkably close to record highs. That is the backdrop against which President Trump’s tweets landed. Tuesday afternoon, approximately an hour before the New York session closed, the Trump shot out an update on social media saying he was disappointed with the lack of a compromise on stimulus negotiations between his delegation headed by Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and House Leader Nancy Pelosi. As such, he was directing his representatives to drop negotiations to only pick up after the November 3rd election. Market’s responded swiftly with a 2.7 percent slide into the closing hours of Tuesday liquidity.

Tweets from US PresidentDonald Trump

Dow and S&amp;P 500 Returns to Range High After Trump Reverses Stimulus Tweet, What's Next?

Perhaps part of a plan or more likely reaction to the unexpected fallout in the stock market, the President followed up just 7 hours later Tuesday evening to walk back his decisive curb on talks. The President’s nameless mea culpa came not with a full return to discussions but rather a very specific counter-offer. He called on Congress to put forward standalone $1,200 stimulus checks, $25 billion in airline payroll support and $135 billion in paycheck protections (all of which he suggested would come from unused CARES Act funds); and he would sign immediately. That plan tallies up significantly less than what the Democrats were pushing for in the follow up stimulus program. As such, it is even less likely that we are facing an imminent stimulus compromise from the US government than before the Tweet. So why would the market fully recover its lost ground with this general shift? Ambiguity. Risk appetite seems to continue to thrive against ambiguity, and this restores the hope that something could be done to jolt a flagging V-shaped recovery for the world’s largest economy.

Tweet from US PresidentDonald Trump

Dow and S&amp;P 500 Returns to Range High After Trump Reverses Stimulus Tweet, What's Next?

Taking a look at the S&P 500, the results of the external charge on the risk appetite is plainly visible. The initial tumble shows through readily on the daily chart as does the subsequent rebound that began with a gap higher on the open. However the technical picture represents well the restrictions on the fundamental and market conditions perspective that makes the sustained climb a very different route relative to the relief rally we experienced just through the past session. Clearing 3,420 with the intent to follow through would require a backdrop more conducive to developing trend while the very overt fundamental shortcomings of the economic outlook would need to be overcome. It is not at all impossible that speculative appetites or a data point pushes the market through resistance, but carrying it further higher is improbable given the mix.

How has the Dow traded around previous US elections? Read this article to see analysis on previous cycles.

Equities Forecast
Equities Forecast
Recommended by John Kicklighter
Get Your Free Equities Forecast
Get My Guide

Chart of S&P 500 with 50 and 100-Day Moving Averages and 1-Day Rate of Change (Daily)

Dow and S&amp;P 500 Returns to Range High After Trump Reverses Stimulus Tweet, What's Next?

Chart Created on Tradingview Platform

The Dollar Weighs Haven Value Against Relative Growth

After the President’s first tweet, the Dollar took the unusual course to rally smartly in contrast to risk assets’ tumble. Naturally, when the growth/return-tuned markets recovered after the walk-back, the Greenback would again offer a mirrored reaction. This may not seem all that remarkable a course to traders familiar with the USD’s safe haven status, but in fact it is quite unusual for the currency given more recent habits. While still representing a harbor for capital when markets are gripped with fear, the high water mark to rouse the Dollar’s haven status seemed to have been raised materially in past months. The working tipping point from where I stand seemed to be a tangible threat to liquidity – which this hand not the time nor the temperament to reach. Perhaps that is why the DXY retreat would not fully reverse the initial rally. I am watching the index’s 50-day moving average as a milestone of support for next steps.

Chart of DXY Dollar Index with 50, 100-SMA Overlaid with Trump-Biden Crypto Ratio (Daily)

Dow and S&amp;P 500 Returns to Range High After Trump Reverses Stimulus Tweet, What's Next?

Chart Created on Tradingview Platform

Instead of the Dollar simply reverting to its baser instincts as a safe haven – for better or worse – this and other top liquidity currencies have been acting more in accordance with their ‘relative potential’. Take EURUSD for example. The benchmark’s climb through the past four months seems to be rooted in Europe’s urgency in applying additional waves of monetary and fiscal stimulus while the United States saw its first pandemic response infusion expire at the end of July. Yet, fiscal stimulus isn’t the only measure to work with moving forward. Current growth statistics (such as German trade balance and US business confidence today) and monetary policy are other facets to weigh. The FOMC minutes this past session warned that the recovery was at risk of a return of the Covid wave and in need of fiscal supplement. Ahead, we have the ECB’s own minutes to give context and perhaps EURUSD more motivation.

USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by John Kicklighter
Get Your Free USD Forecast
Get My Guide

Chart of EURUSD with 50, 100 Day Moving Averages and German-US 10-Year Yield Spread (Daily)

Dow and S&amp;P 500 Returns to Range High After Trump Reverses Stimulus Tweet, What's Next?

Chart Created on Tradingview Platform

While more substantial market moves ahead are likely to arise out of systemic matters like deep speculative currents, forecast for global recovery or election developments; it is still worthwhile to follow interesting technical pictures across the spectrum. Recently, I have been drawn to the AUDUSD which has its own fundamental influences – such as the US-China trade war which was mentioned in the Vice Presidential debates. The technicals are of interest as well with a long recovery effort starting to slip after its weeks of fading tempo. Now between its 50-day (0.7200) and 100-day moving averages (0.7050) there seem milestones that many will be watching closely.

Chart of AUDUSD with 50-Day and 100-Day Moving Averages (Daily)

Dow and S&amp;P 500 Returns to Range High After Trump Reverses Stimulus Tweet, What's Next?

Chart Created on Tradingview Platform

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by John Kicklighter
Building Confidence in Trading
Get My Guide

If you want to download my Manic-Crisis calendar, you can find the updated file here.

.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Dollar Climbs after President Trump Pulls the Plug on Stimulus Talks, Why?
Dollar Climbs after President Trump Pulls the Plug on Stimulus Talks, Why?
2020-10-07 04:15:00
EURUSD Forecast Undermines Head-and-Shoulders Drive Amid Trump, Covid Headlines
EURUSD Forecast Undermines Head-and-Shoulders Drive Amid Trump, Covid Headlines
2020-10-06 03:30:00
S&P 500 Forecast Isn't the Only Benchmark Facing Stark Volatility Risk Ahead
S&P 500 Forecast Isn't the Only Benchmark Facing Stark Volatility Risk Ahead
2020-10-05 01:00:00
S&P 500 Forecast Isn't the Only Benchmark Facing Stark Volatility Risk Ahead
S&P 500 Forecast Isn't the Only Benchmark Facing Stark Volatility Risk Ahead
2020-10-03 01:35:00
Advertisement

Rates

US 500
Bullish